Just one team from history. I don't ever recall seeing that formation employed successfully using two wingers in the wide spots instead of two fullbacks/wingbacks.



Most of Nick's attack here are performers centrally, except Mane. This means that our two DM's have less worry about mobility and getting split (and its not like we are worried about Stevie Nicol bombing down the right side).Zidane is the RW (so he's more important centrally). - He's not as much of a 1 v1 threat wide which is where the space is ----Mane has a pattern of play on the left that is predictable - you coach that matchup.Gullit is a central playerRonaldo can exploit any of the gaps in the defense but the space is being given out wide (which is an interesting way to play Ronaldo --- have him exploit spaces farther away from goal).We are pushing an accomplished group of 4 to play in areas out wide --- and when mistakes happen we have counters that are dangerous too (Zico, Dzajic, Drogba, and Cruyff).Guadiola and Edwards are little help in the final third except possibly on restarts.Brehme would have to be accounted for --- so you man mark him with Heighway and let him know this matchup will determine the final. The farther back we can push Brehme, and more running he has to do - the better for us.Our tactics would be to let Nicol go -- as Dzajic is not the defensive wingback type and we want to punish them on the counter and they only have 2 CMs --- but Dzajic's starting point is deeper (near half way line) so as to encourage Nicol going forward --- when he does go forward we matchup 1 v 1 with Maldini pressuring him and rotate once he's in our defensive third with the ball and everyone else matches up - except Guti. This is how you handle it. Of course, I'd like a bit more cover but winning requires risk and reward.And it would take some time in the game for his top 4 to figure it out - obviously the way to beat Nick's side is to exploit the numbers advantage in midfield as well as isolate Drogba and Cruyff on their CB markers.History has nothing to do with it --- its about making sure your understand their roles.