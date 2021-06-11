Poll

Who wins?

Trend
6 (26.1%)
Nick
17 (73.9%)

Total Members Voted: 23

Voting closes: June 11, 2021, 10:08:10 am

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:49:26 pm
Id have won them all were that true.

You've won your fair share though. You and Hazell go under the radar, but you're both serial draft winners and likeable chaps to boot.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:02:41 pm
Just one team from history.  I don't ever recall seeing that formation employed successfully using two wingers in the wide spots instead of two fullbacks/wingbacks.

Most of Nick's attack here are performers centrally, except Mane.  This means that our two DM's have less worry about mobility and getting split (and its not like we are worried about Stevie Nicol bombing down the right side).

Zidane is the RW (so he's more important centrally).  - He's not as much of a 1 v1 threat wide which is where the space is ----
Mane has a pattern of play on the left that is predictable - you coach that matchup.
Gullit is a central player
Ronaldo can exploit any of the gaps in the defense but the space is being given out wide (which is an interesting way to play Ronaldo --- have him exploit spaces farther away from goal).

We are pushing an accomplished group of 4 to play in areas out wide --- and when mistakes happen we have counters that are dangerous too (Zico, Dzajic, Drogba, and Cruyff).

Guadiola and Edwards are little help in the final third except possibly on restarts. 

Brehme would have to be accounted for --- so you man mark him with Heighway and let him know this matchup will determine the final.   The farther back we can push Brehme, and more running he has to do - the better for us.

Our tactics would be to let Nicol go -- as Dzajic is not the defensive wingback type and we want to punish them on the counter and they only have 2 CMs --- but Dzajic's starting point is deeper (near half way line) so as to encourage Nicol going forward --- when he does go forward we matchup 1 v 1 with Maldini pressuring him and rotate once he's in our defensive third with the ball and everyone else matches up - except Guti.   This is how you handle it.  Of course, I'd like a bit more cover but winning requires risk and reward.   

And it would take some time in the game for his top 4 to figure it out -  obviously the way to beat Nick's side is to exploit the numbers advantage in midfield as well as isolate Drogba and Cruyff on their CB markers.   

History has nothing to do with it --- its about making sure your understand their roles.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
History has everything to do with it, no one has ever played this system with two wingers because it just wouldn't work, it's too attacking.  You'd get joy against smaller teams who sit back, sure, but against top level opposition there would be acres of space.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:36:53 pm
History has everything to do with it, no one has ever played this system with two wingers because it just wouldn't work, it's too attacking.  You'd get joy against smaller teams who sit back, sure, but against top level opposition there would be acres of space.

It's the complete opposite.   Coaches do not think in terms of bigger or smaller teams - since everyone is a threat.  They think in terms of flexibility, mobility, what roles need to work out to win this game or to give us the best shot of winning this game. 

The 32 formation and style of play is flexible --- you either dominate the middle of pitch, dictate tempo with a numbers of advantage, make your opponent work or you can try to find the feet of your AM or targets in 1 v 1 battles where second balls are important.  It depends upon matchups.

All coaching innovation starts with the idea that it cannot be done.  And then someone tries it out, makes mistakes and eventually finds a way to solve it --- the team does it, and people shut their mouths.   Others start to copy it and then it becomes a norm.

And based upon some of our previous conversations mate, I am not sure you'd understand the importance of some of these ideas until you took a formal education/licensure course and started coaching a real team of players versus an imaginary grouping of the best players to have ever played the game.   I think this criticism includes me and other drafters here as well - because we all can learn from the game, get better and find new ways to think about a sport that is still evolving.   For example, traditional wingers are almost obsolete as are traditional DMs of the 70s/80s area.

The modern game is now more in love with hybrid players --- flexible ones who can play multiple positions, perform multiple functions/roles for the team in the game, and bring the team extra juice in their position not only to win their individual matchups but to influence the individual matchups of others.

And in our drafting game we have here --- we are stuck in the past,  fixed positions, the delusion of balance being the epitome of team construction across leagues, decades, eras, and coaching.   This drafting game is about creating certitude instead of learning more about what we don't know imo.  And it plays into our culture of FIFA video games, and second guessing managers and the whole media derangement associated with an individualistic emphasis with a team game.

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Why hasn't anyone else in history played this formation with wingers if it's so effective?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:56:29 pm
Why hasn't anyone else in history played this formation with wingers if it's so effective?

I am not here to educate you.  Clearly, you have an opinion, one in which is slanted imo.   If you are honest about learning the answer to that question you pose -- the internet is open to avail yourself of that question.

I've said my piece now - and it seems you are not getting it.   One more time --- players make championships not systems.   
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:01:13 pm
I am not here to educate you.  Clearly, you have an opinion, one in which is slanted imo.   If you are honest about learning the answer to that question you pose -- the internet is open to avail yourself of that question.

I've said my piece now - and it seems you are not getting it.   One more time --- players make championships not systems.   

That's fair enough, but what I will say is that I've used the internet to try and find a team that's played the way you've set up and haven't seen any.  Which is why I'm querying it.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
There hasn't been a shalacking this big for a while.  ;D
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:05:28 pm
That's fair enough, but what I will say is that I've used the internet to try and find a team that's played the way you've set up and haven't seen any.  Which is why I'm querying it.

Its variant - of 3-5-2 so its unlikely teams who use(d) it rely upon it as their sole structure - instead most likely rotating through several iterations that fit the game. 

Benefits: passing angles, central congestion, numbers up in the middle of the park, flexibility, counter game

Weaknesses: Flank space between defensive/midfield Thirds, roles, defensive rotations need to be communicated, practiced and repeated for proper execution,
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,831
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
I think my Mané pick elevated my team. No idea who else Id have gone for had he not stayed available and Id have scrambled around for the first person I could think of.
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Think we're done here.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:49 pm
There hasn't been a shalacking this big for a while.  ;D

Samie - nice try. 

Dont you have some place youd like to quit 😂😂🍾
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,145
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:31:03 pm »
Considering how the semi went I'd say leave it and let Nick sweat when he's only up by a vote tomorrow
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:31:13 pm »
I voted for you fool. Tubster add my vote to Nicholas's for the record.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:42:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:31:03 pm
Considering how the semi went I'd say leave it and let Nick sweat when he's only up by a vote tomorrow
Yeah, let the popular pig sweat I say.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:13 pm
I voted for you fool. Tubster add my vote to Nicholas's for the record.

I conceded hours ago and Nick has the best team. Why vote for us? Makes no sense
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:48:31 pm
I conceded hours ago and Nick has the best team. Why vote for us? Makes no sense
That's Samie for you.  ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Who said I didn't vote for the fool before concession?
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:56:29 pm
Why hasn't anyone else in history played this formation with wingers if it's so effective?
Because Trend knows more than every other coach in the history of the game, obviously. They're too stupid to understand the logic of packing your team with unsuitable players and asking them to do something they've never done before.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:48:31 pm
I conceded hours ago and Nick has the best team. Why vote for us? Makes no sense
Who's us, precious?
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Who's us, precious?

Trend and all his wives, duh.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:16:35 pm
Trend and all his wives, duh.
I think we finally got the answer for the fishy voting on the previous round.  ;D
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Who's us, precious?

The other two drafters who decided to cast a vote
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:16:35 pm
Trend and all his wives, duh.

Yeah, all those wives - 4 votes including Samie 😂

Keep the potshots coming - you guys need your entertainment
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:39 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:18:35 pm
I think we finally got the answer for the fishy voting on the previous round.  ;D

Nice Lastrador.

28 votes in the semis - and your conclusion is that one manager is to blame. 

Something Rupert Murdoch would print tha
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:38:09 pm »
I want my vote for you stricken from the record. Betts do the honours.  :wanker
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 05:31:40 pm
Yeah, all those wives - 4 votes including Samie 😂

Keep the potshots coming - you guys need your entertainment

It's a joke. Calm down.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:40:31 pm »
Well, Trend made it to the final at least. Not the best showing, admittedly, but he can at least say he made it, unlike the vast majority of us poor saps.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:38:09 pm
I want my vote for you stricken from the record. Betts do the honours.  :wanker

Haha it is not your first (or last) case of buyers remorse Samie.

Keep it coming lads
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:38:52 pm
It's a joke. Calm down.

We dont have that kind of relationship for jokes really nor do we for telling me to calm down.

But I will very kindly tell you fuck off in the nicest way possible!!!! 🥰🥰🥰😍😍❤️
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
And people wonder why drafting is on its' deathbed.  Forget Golden Age we're in the cubic zirconia of made with pieces of shit polyester era of drafting.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,145
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #72 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:26 pm
And people wonder why drafting is on its' deathbed.  Forget Golden Age we're in the cubic zirconia of made with pieces of shit polyester era of drafting.

.are you retiring again?
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:05:55 pm »
How many Kebabs did Trend buy you to make you his wife Samie lad?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,826
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #74 on: Today at 06:07:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:05:27 pm
.are you retiring again?

Semi-retirement these days mat.e pick and choose which ones I do.  :D

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:05:55 pm
How many Kebabs did Trend buy you to make you his wife Samie lad?

Need to know basis and you don't need to know.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:12:58 pm
Because Trend knows more than every other coach in the history of the game, obviously. They're too stupid to understand the logic of packing your team with unsuitable players and asking them to do something they've never done before.

No.  That's an exaggeration.  We all have work to do.   

But if penalties are to be taken into account, then I know more than you.    Lost the last 4 eh?   No worries, though, there might be a spot for you at the head of the English national team :)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:06 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,646
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:27:52 pm
I think my Mané pick elevated my team. No idea who else Id have gone for had he not stayed available and Id have scrambled around for the first person I could think of.

It was genuinely a great pick, he still seems underrated in the wider footballing world but thankfully it was the right forum to pick him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:22:03 pm
It was genuinely a great pick, he still seems underrated in the wider footballing world but thankfully it was the right forum to pick him.

Good point Hazell.  Too much of taking the piss distracts from Nick doing an outstanding job!   Well deserved.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
