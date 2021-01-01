« previous next »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 07:10:15 pm
to be honest I wouldn't really expect them in USA or that many countries

There used to be a great one in Bangkok, dead greasy, it was ace.
there's tons of chippies in Cape Town, all over the place in SA generally in fact.

went to one in a CT shopping centre - never seen such huge servings of chips in my life. was all I could do to get through it and I have a damned healthy appetite.  my wife gave half of hers to some kids at the next table.
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 03:53:08 pm
Dear Scousers,

Its not a Chippy that does Chinese food, its a Chinese that does chippy food.

There's a few boss Greek chippys in south Liverpool mate.
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 03:53:08 pm
Dear Scousers,

Its not a Chippy that does Chinese food, its a Chinese that does chippy food.

no! they're all just called the chippy!
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:28:36 pm
There's a few boss Greek chippys in south Liverpool mate.

Not a part if the world I go too much. I guess they serve Greek stuff too?

Have you got any examples John, Im curious
Wonder if theres a knitting or scone baking forum on the internet where birds argue over whether its a fucking chippie or chinese like blokes do?

Ive gorra feeling there isnt

Cos i dont think theyre fucking arsed
Now thats weird
