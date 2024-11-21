« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things you find..weird
November 21, 2024, 01:48:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 21, 2024, 01:32:18 pm
I've started giving Carling to those that just ask for lager.  Everyone else will ask name a specific one.

Debs I saw this and thought of you
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGdYVw8Vn/
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
I hate coffee but I love Kahlua.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
I hate corn but love cornflakes
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
I hate  analgesics, but love oh, no hang on
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:56:33 pm
I sell kitchens, but I can't actually cook!
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
Harry Hill gets on TV
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 11:47:25 am
When did it go from "Oh it's Christmas, let's have a Baileys" to "BAILEYS 50p A LITRE OFF AT ALDI THIS NOVEMBER WEEKEND GO AND BUY 17 FOR CHRISTMAS!?"
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:17:47 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:47:25 am
When did it go from "Oh it's Christmas, let's have a Baileys" to "BAILEYS 50p A LITRE OFF AT ALDI THIS NOVEMBER WEEKEND GO AND BUY 17 FOR CHRISTMAS!?"

I normally get 3 or 4 bottles ;D
Jurgen YNWA

reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:37:59 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:47:25 am
When did it go from "Oh it's Christmas, let's have a Baileys" to "BAILEYS 50p A LITRE OFF AT ALDI THIS NOVEMBER WEEKEND GO AND BUY 17 FOR CHRISTMAS!?"

£8.50 a litre at Morrisons last week when you spend over £50 and have a more card 👍
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:10:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:37:59 pm
£8.50 a litre at Morrisons last week when you spend over £50 and have a more card 👍
Bet you hired the biggest van goin didnt ya before doin ya booze run to old Blighty  ;D
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:58:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:37:59 pm
£8.50 a litre at Morrisons last week when you spend over £50 and have a more card 👍

I signed up for a Nectar card last Christmas just to get it for £10 a ltr at Sainsburys ;D

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:27 pm
Bet you hired the biggest van goin didnt ya before doin ya booze run to old Blighty  ;D

;D
Jurgen YNWA

John C

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:35:56 pm
People who have
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:28:44 pm
Chippy curry on a battered fish
No! Just no.
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:40:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:35:56 pm
People who haveNo! Just no.

Yes, just yes.

Try it John, you won't be disappointed
Jurgen YNWA

reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:08:47 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:27 pm
Bet you hired the biggest van goin didnt ya before doin ya booze run to old Blighty  ;D

If you asked Rob I drive a bus anyway so yeah, I filled it 😂😂😂
reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:10:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:35:56 pm
People who haveNo! Just no.

You've not lived John if you've not tried curry sauce on fish from the chippy 😳
Hazell

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:12:02 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:56:33 pm
I sell kitchens, but I can't actually cook!

How are you finding Acton these days?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:20:39 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:35:56 pm
People who haveNo! Just no.
The people have spoken john. Try it mate. Its fucking lovely mate

Swear to god john you like chippy curry n chippy fish im guessing? I mean, what's not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:21:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:08:47 pm
If you asked Rob I drive a bus anyway so yeah, I filled it 😂😂😂
;D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:26:27 pm
John C's not gonna like this either but Chippy Curry on a Steak Pudding

Christ. ive got that feeling in my jaw like when ya on a plane. Its fucking lovely. Im starving now
