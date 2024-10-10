But his eyebrows are fine, always a positive
Are people just trolling, or are they definitely fucking too stupid to live? I've seen shit that Biden caused the Hurricane in Florida and seen loads of fuckwitted Americans from bumfuck shitsville or wherever these inbreds c*nts come from, commenting on videos of the storm, claiming that the Govt controls the weather and its a deliberate act. Mind you, doesn't help when you've got a Republic Congresswoman claiming the Govt does control the weatherNo wonder Tango man got fucking elected
Talking to yourself when alone in the house
I was watching a reaction video before and they showed an episode from a show called Button Moon. It was very cute but also quite trippy! Does anyone remember this?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah I remember Button Moon! Fairly sure the body of the ticket looked like a Heinz Baked Beans can?! Very budget in an old fashioned charming kind of way. Slim pickings for anyone wanting to watch a bit of kids TV back then! Better than Bagpus though. But not as good as King Rollo or Pigeon Street.
Its the only time anyone makes sense
Things I find weird: people thinking Button Moon was in any way better than Bagpuss. Crazy freaks. (Probably a generational thing - Button Moon was a bit after my time, and I only know it because my baby sis used to watch it.)
Bagpus was the same as Bungle from Rainbow for me. A joyless, boring twat that wasnt very kids TV friendly.
Thanks guys, I thought it would have been older than the 1980's, that's interesting. I guess I just never saw it then.
I remember it. A quick Google tells me that it ran from December 1980 to December 1988.
Mr Ben and Henrys Cat were the best of the bunchBagpuss was weird and depressing
Henry's Cat? Another one I haven't heard off. 😂
You must know Henry's Cat?
I do. My older kids watched it in the early to mid 80's.Whoever had the idea to make this, was definitely on something.
I was in secondary school that's probably how I missed it then.
Honestly not. 😳
Same here Google says first aired Sept 1983, I left school in 1983 and was working for the Corpy, so you were either in school/college/working depending on when you left school. It was likely aimed at well younger than us at the time too
