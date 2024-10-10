Yeah I remember Button Moon! Fairly sure the body of the ticket looked like a Heinz Baked Beans can?! Very budget in an old fashioned charming kind of way. Slim pickings for anyone wanting to watch a bit of kids TV back then!



Better than Bagpus though. But not as good as King Rollo or Pigeon Street.



Definitely was a baked beans tin and possibly a tuna one on the bottom. Very basic like you say, the episode I watched had a mention of Rainbow in it as well. I am guessing it was made by the same people perhaps. I never liked Bagpuss either, he was way too lazy for me.