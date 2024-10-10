« previous next »
Things you find..weird

DiggerJohn

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:28:20 pm
But his eyebrows are fine, always a positive
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 10, 2024, 06:28:20 pm
But his eyebrows are fine, always a positive

I hope he did them first
smutchin

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:38:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 06:23:18 pm
The lads trimming his pubes with the nail scissors now :butt

And then drawing them back on?
afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 07:00:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 06:23:18 pm
The lads trimming his pubes with the nail scissors now :butt

That's a bit cuticle...
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 07:40:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on October 10, 2024, 06:38:58 pm
And then drawing them back on?

I wondered where the black marker pen had gone
RJH

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 08:47:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 12:18:09 pm
Are people just trolling, or are they definitely fucking too stupid to live? I've seen shit that Biden caused the Hurricane in Florida and seen loads of fuckwitted Americans from bumfuck shitsville or wherever these inbreds c*nts come from, commenting on videos of the storm, claiming that the Govt controls the weather and its a deliberate act. Mind you, doesn't help when you've got a Republic Congresswoman claiming the Govt does control the weather

No wonder Tango man got fucking elected :butt

I noticed early that the BBC had felt the need to run an article with the headline "No, Hurricane Milton was not 'engineered'"

I don't know what the point is. I feel anyone stupid enough to believe this conspiracy theory will just dismiss the BBC as part of the "MSM" cover up anyway.
bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
That's exactly what people who engineered a hurricane would say.
DiggerJohn

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 07:57:33 am
Talking to yourself when alone in the house
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:27:35 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:57:33 am
Talking to yourself when alone in the house

Its the only time anyone makes sense ;D
jillc

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:28:44 pm
I was watching a reaction video before and they showed an episode from a show called Button Moon. It was very cute but also quite trippy! Does anyone remember this?
Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:32:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:28:44 pm
I was watching a reaction video before and they showed an episode from a show called Button Moon. It was very cute but also quite trippy! Does anyone remember this?
I do.
My older kids watched it in the early to mid 80's.
Whoever had the idea to make this, was definitely on something. 
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:32:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:28:44 pm
I was watching a reaction video before and they showed an episode from a show called Button Moon. It was very cute but also quite trippy! Does anyone remember this?

Very very vaguely remember it being on, but can't remember episodes from the programme.
jillc

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:37:08 pm
Thanks guys, I thought it would have been older than the 1980's, that's interesting. I guess I just never saw it then.
Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:37:20 pm
Yeah I remember Button Moon! Fairly sure the body of the ticket looked like a Heinz Baked Beans can?! Very budget in an old fashioned charming kind of way. Slim pickings for anyone wanting to watch a bit of kids TV back then!

Better than Bagpus though. But not as good as King Rollo or Pigeon Street.
jillc

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:40:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:20 pm
Yeah I remember Button Moon! Fairly sure the body of the ticket looked like a Heinz Baked Beans can?! Very budget in an old fashioned charming kind of way. Slim pickings for anyone wanting to watch a bit of kids TV back then!

Better than Bagpus though. But not as good as King Rollo or Pigeon Street.

Definitely was a baked beans tin and possibly a tuna one on the bottom. Very basic like you say, the episode I watched had a mention of Rainbow in it as well. I am guessing it was made by the same people perhaps. I never liked Bagpuss either, he was way too lazy for me.  :D
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:48:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:35 am
Its the only time anyone makes sense ;D
and the only time anyone pays any attention.
smutchin

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:26:43 pm
Things I find weird: people thinking Button Moon was in any way better than Bagpuss.

Crazy freaks.  ;D

(Probably a generational thing - Button Moon was a bit after my time, and I only know it because my baby sis used to watch it.)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:27:50 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:26:43 pm
Things I find weird: people thinking Button Moon was in any way better than Bagpuss.

Crazy freaks.  ;D

(Probably a generational thing - Button Moon was a bit after my time, and I only know it because my baby sis used to watch it.)

Bagpuss was not only great, but Emily loved him too.


Best episode: The Mice making chocolate biscuits!
jillc

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:47:52 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:26:43 pm
Things I find weird: people thinking Button Moon was in any way better than Bagpuss.

Crazy freaks.  ;D

(Probably a generational thing - Button Moon was a bit after my time, and I only know it because my baby sis used to watch it.)

He was only a cat who sat on a mat!  :D
