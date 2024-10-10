« previous next »
Things you find..weird

DiggerJohn

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:28:20 pm
But his eyebrows are fine, always a positive
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 10, 2024, 06:28:20 pm
But his eyebrows are fine, always a positive

I hope he did them first
smutchin

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 06:38:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 06:23:18 pm
The lads trimming his pubes with the nail scissors now :butt

And then drawing them back on?
afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 07:00:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 06:23:18 pm
The lads trimming his pubes with the nail scissors now :butt

That's a bit cuticle...
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 07:40:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on October 10, 2024, 06:38:58 pm
And then drawing them back on?

I wondered where the black marker pen had gone
RJH

Re: Things you find..weird
October 10, 2024, 08:47:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2024, 12:18:09 pm
Are people just trolling, or are they definitely fucking too stupid to live? I've seen shit that Biden caused the Hurricane in Florida and seen loads of fuckwitted Americans from bumfuck shitsville or wherever these inbreds c*nts come from, commenting on videos of the storm, claiming that the Govt controls the weather and its a deliberate act. Mind you, doesn't help when you've got a Republic Congresswoman claiming the Govt does control the weather

No wonder Tango man got fucking elected :butt

I noticed early that the BBC had felt the need to run an article with the headline "No, Hurricane Milton was not 'engineered'"

I don't know what the point is. I feel anyone stupid enough to believe this conspiracy theory will just dismiss the BBC as part of the "MSM" cover up anyway.
bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
That's exactly what people who engineered a hurricane would say.
DiggerJohn

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 07:57:33 am
Talking to yourself when alone in the house
