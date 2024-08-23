I seen something weird on Saturday. I was in York recording Buskers and as I was recording this Lass singing there was a bloke standing in the background and it looked to me like he was recording her on his phone and anybody who walked between him and the singer thus blocking his view he turned nasty throwing insults at them and he even grabs one bloke and pushed him out the way. Well, that's my interpretation of what I seen. I can't make out everything he says but he definitely says "Fuck off now"