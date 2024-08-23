Oh, and









Neil Oliver



I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me).Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.