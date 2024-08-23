Weather seeding yes, tornado forming ? First I've heard of it.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
People who post purely to rile up other thread posters. Having an actual contribution that riles people up is one thing, but just to get a reaction? Very weird.
Oh, andNeil Oliver
Who the hell do you think you are?, coming in here and mouthing off about people who over-react, we are people as much as anyone. Are you just attention seeking or do you genuinely not care about the feelings of others?Oh, andNeil Oliver
I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me). Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.
Neil Oliver was always a weirdo and his "history" has always been questionable. He isn't a historian he's an archaeologist.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Walking down the street with a friend, while still having headphones in an ear. Why do people do that? Are their friends that boring?
It was your friend, wasn't it?And in answer to your last question - yes.
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.
The Vicks smear on the chest was a thing for a while, didn't Henderson do it? My kids wanted to do it on their kits, not bloody likely pal
KT was also a thing. Maybe it still is.
Tunstall?
Bad hash browns (I'm looking at you, McDonald's) are pretty much drinks coasters, but good, seasoned hash browns are just great. Someone should do a Full English on top of a rosti.
