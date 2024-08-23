« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 88227 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1760 on: August 23, 2024, 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2024, 06:45:50 pm
Weather seeding yes, tornado forming ? First I've heard of it.
Thats because its nonsense
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1761 on: August 27, 2024, 03:23:13 pm »
People who post purely to rile up other thread posters. Having an actual contribution that riles people up is one thing, but just to get a reaction? Very weird.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1762 on: August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 27, 2024, 03:23:13 pm
People who post purely to rile up other thread posters. Having an actual contribution that riles people up is one thing, but just to get a reaction? Very weird.


Who the hell do you think you are?, coming in here and mouthing off about people who over-react, we are people as much as anyone. Are you just attention seeking or do you genuinely not care about the feelings of others?


Oh, and




Neil Oliver
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1763 on: August 28, 2024, 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm
Oh, and




Neil Oliver

I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me).
 
Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1764 on: August 29, 2024, 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm

Who the hell do you think you are?, coming in here and mouthing off about people who over-react, we are people as much as anyone. Are you just attention seeking or do you genuinely not care about the feelings of others?


Oh, and




Neil Oliver

See, all the weirdos.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1765 on: August 29, 2024, 07:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 28, 2024, 09:38:35 pm
I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me).
 
Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.

I was really disappointed when Neil Oliver came out as a weirdo. You expect it from the likes of Katie Hopkins and Mad Nad but a knowledgeable presenter
Offline Elmo!

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1766 on: August 29, 2024, 07:31:05 pm »
Neil Oliver was always a weirdo and his "history" has always been questionable. He isn't a historian he's an archaeologist.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1767 on: August 29, 2024, 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 29, 2024, 07:31:05 pm
Neil Oliver was always a weirdo and his "history" has always been questionable. He isn't a historian he's an archaeologist.

Well his weirdness has become wholly apparent due to his gurning antics on GB News - even though I dont watch GB News Im sure he gurns weirdly.
Offline Elzar

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1768 on: September 10, 2024, 01:34:13 pm »
Walking down the street with a friend, while still having headphones in an ear.

Why do people do that? Are their friends that boring?
Online CraigDS

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1769 on: September 10, 2024, 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 10, 2024, 01:34:13 pm
Walking down the street with a friend, while still having headphones in an ear.

Why do people do that? Are their friends that boring?

It was your friend, wasn't it?

And in answer to your last question - yes.
Offline Elzar

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1770 on: September 10, 2024, 01:49:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 10, 2024, 01:35:47 pm
It was your friend, wasn't it?

And in answer to your last question - yes.

I don't have any
Offline butchersdog

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:14:55 am
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.

The Vicks smear on the chest was a thing for a while, didn't Henderson do it? My kids wanted to do it on their kits, not bloody likely pal
Offline Ray K

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:36:44 pm
The Vicks smear on the chest was a thing for a while, didn't Henderson do it? My kids wanted to do it on their kits, not bloody likely pal
They've all moved on to cutting holes in their socks now.

About ten years ago it was the sticking masking tape on their back of their legs. French players in particular couldn't get enough of it. Every one of these are total bollocks.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 05:22:28 pm »
KT was also a thing. Maybe it still is.
