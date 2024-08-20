Sounds like you and Nobby were both involved in some way.
I didnt think anything of it yesterday, and then read about his co-defendant being hit by a car. Is very random and I have just watched Enemy of the State so it raised an eyebrow.
FFS our games up already!!
It was his buddy being killed that got me too although it was still a bit dodgy with it being his Mrs yacht and her surviving 🤔
How strange that his co-d died recently, too. Obviously, not related, it is just really bizzare. What were the odds.
Seems like the yacht going down was a failure of managing the situation, I am guessing. At this stage
Seems like bad Captaincy for sure so no doubt there'll be a big payout to someone after the investigation.
If I was still speaking to my brother I'd ask him his thoughts as he's a qualified Captain and has chartered and sailed these types of yachts round the Med loads of times.