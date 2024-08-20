« previous next »
Anyone else thinking that luxury yacht sinking is a bit weird?

Tech tycoon, a Morgan Stanley boss both missing and now Lynch's codefendant killed on Saturday after being hit by a car when out running.

I'm not usually into conspiracies but something doesn't add up.
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 09:22:25 am
Anyone else thinking that luxury yacht sinking is a bit weird?

Tech tycoon, a Morgan Stanley boss both missing and now Lynch's codefendant killed on Saturday after being hit by a car when out running.

I'm not usually into conspiracies but something doesn't add up.


Things you find weird:

Me typing a post about the above in the News section, at the same time you would have been typing this.


 :lmao

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 20, 2024, 09:48:42 am

Things you find weird:

Me typing a post about the above in the News section, at the same time you would have been typing this.


 :lmao

That's weirder than the yacht sinking 😳
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 10:13:42 am
That's weirder than the yacht sinking 😳

Sounds like you and Nobby were both involved in some way.

I didnt think anything of it yesterday, and then read about his co-defendant being hit by a car. Is very random and I have just watched Enemy of the State so it raised an eyebrow.
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 09:22:25 am
Anyone else thinking that luxury yacht sinking is a bit weird?

Tech tycoon, a Morgan Stanley boss both missing and now Lynch's codefendant killed on Saturday after being hit by a car when out running.

I'm not usually into conspiracies but something doesn't add up.

How strange that his co-d died recently, too.  Obviously, not related, it is just really bizzare.  What were the odds.

Seems like the yacht going down was a failure of managing the situation, I am guessing.  At this stage
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 20, 2024, 10:26:41 am
Sounds like you and Nobby were both involved in some way.

I didnt think anything of it yesterday, and then read about his co-defendant being hit by a car. Is very random and I have just watched Enemy of the State so it raised an eyebrow.

FFS our games up already!!

It was his buddy being killed that got me too although it was still a bit dodgy with it being his Mrs yacht and her surviving 🤔

Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 20, 2024, 10:38:25 am
How strange that his co-d died recently, too.  Obviously, not related, it is just really bizzare.  What were the odds.

Seems like the yacht going down was a failure of managing the situation, I am guessing.  At this stage

Seems like bad Captaincy for sure so no doubt there'll be a big payout to someone after the investigation.

If I was still speaking to my brother I'd ask him his thoughts as he's a qualified Captain and has chartered and sailed these types of yachts round the Med loads of times.
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 11:44:37 am
FFS our games up already!!

It was his buddy being killed that got me too although it was still a bit dodgy with it being his Mrs yacht and her surviving 🤔

Seems like bad Captaincy for sure so no doubt there'll be a big payout to someone after the investigation.

If I was still speaking to my brother I'd ask him his thoughts as he's a qualified Captain and has chartered and sailed these types of yachts round the Med loads of times.

Seems that all but one of the crew, got off. 
Quote from: SamLad on August 20, 2024, 01:22:19 pm
is that supposed to be humorous?  jeez.

Youre right.

Ill delete.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 20, 2024, 10:26:41 am
Sounds like you and Nobby were both involved in some way.

I didnt think anything of it yesterday, and then read about his co-defendant being hit by a car. Is very random and I have just watched Enemy of the State so it raised an eyebrow.
Probably in my top 2 Christmas movies, with Die Hard. Cracking fleem.
I've just experienced this one.

People who say listen to me whilst shouting.

Quote from: kesey on August 20, 2024, 09:38:57 pm
I've just experienced this one.

People who say listen to me whilst shouting.

Anyone that starts a sentence with "listen" or "look" as if they're about to say something really profound instantly make me lose respect. It's crept into footballers and pundit dialogue recently which really grates on me.
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 09:22:25 am
Anyone else thinking that luxury yacht sinking is a bit weird?

Tech tycoon, a Morgan Stanley boss both missing and now Lynch's codefendant killed on Saturday after being hit by a car when out running.

I'm not usually into conspiracies but something doesn't add up.

How do you engineer a tornado to hit a boat in a specific place?
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2024, 09:22:25 am
Anyone else thinking that luxury yacht sinking is a bit weird?

Tech tycoon, a Morgan Stanley boss both missing and now Lynch's codefendant killed on Saturday after being hit by a car when out running.

I'm not usually into conspiracies but something doesn't add up.

No.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:15:14 am
Anyone that starts a sentence with "listen" or "look" as if they're about to say something really profound instantly make me lose respect. It's crept into footballers and pundit dialogue recently which really grates on me.

Ferdinand and Neville!!
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:18:48 am
How do you engineer a tornado to hit a boat in a specific place?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:21:37 am
No.

Ah come on guys, it was a bit of mind swing to detour away from the shite in the managers, players, transfers, owners, contracts threads on the main board.

Ffs there's no fun anywhere these days 🤷
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:15:14 am
Anyone that starts a sentence with "listen" or "look" as if they're about to say something really profound instantly make me lose respect. It's crept into footballers and pundit dialogue recently which really grates on me.

Agreed.  My thing is if people shout when they want me to listen I automatically don't listen. The think the louder they get they more you'll listen but it has the opposite effect with me. It's like the Bill Hicks one were ther rednecks are pushing him saying ' come here ... come here ' .
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:18:48 am
How do you engineer a tornado to hit a boat in a specific place?

Iam not saying this is the case in what happened but tornados can be engineered like all weather conditions.
The number of cars that have a chassis that can't clear a speedbump
i dont know i think they look cool

Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm
The number of cars that have a chassis that can't clear a speedbump
My frustration is the other way around. I cannot get my head around why anyone thought it acceptable to build obstacles in the middle of roads that rip the undercarriage out of many vehicles. I'm sure garages love the constant business they get from damaged vehicles, though.
Some dude was having a swim in the Charles river today,not seen that before.I don't think it's allowed except for a yearly organized event.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:15:14 am
Anyone that starts a sentence with "listen" or "look" as if they're about to say something really profound instantly make me lose respect. It's crept into footballers and pundit dialogue recently which really grates on me.

Ha ha true! Also the number of times pundits say 'unbelievable' is way too many. So many times I hear things like 'Its an unbelievable cross' or 'and unbelievable shot' when usually I can believe those things.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:03:19 am
Ferdinand and Neville!!

Carragher too, also Robbo in his interviews. Another one of Carraghers that seems to be spreading amongst pundits like a social conatagion is 'more often than not'.
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:58:31 am
Iam not saying this is the case in what happened but tornados can be engineered like all weather conditions.

Er. What? :D
Working 5 out of the 7 days a week we get is fucking mental when you stop and think about it
