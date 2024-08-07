« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 78798 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1680 on: August 7, 2024, 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August  7, 2024, 01:18:23 pm

He's thinking about you


I initially thought I'd stumbled into the Goodison thread here till I realised
;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1681 on: August 7, 2024, 02:13:30 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1682 on: August 7, 2024, 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  7, 2024, 01:13:54 pm
Ive posted before about the wanking chimp we saw at Chester Zoo on a GCSE Biology trip. A kindred spirit to a bunch of 15 year olds.
Thats another mad thing aboot it all when you see em doin that. One hands playing with their plums etc whilst the others holding either a piece of celery or half an apple and theyre chewing in a weirdly threatening way. Like Fucking problem there mate? Any chance you can stop looking in my living room window? Were trying trying to a nice family dinner ere and youre watching our John take a shit from the top of that tree? What gives there ya nonce? ..Sandra get a loada this twat watching  me with me nob out
Sandra the chimp  fuck off ya weirdo. Ya fucking sex offender. 
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1683 on: August 7, 2024, 04:57:44 pm »
some days RAWK is a total fucking delight isn't it. 

classic stuff, this!  :) :)
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,449
  • Bam!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1684 on: August 9, 2024, 10:13:38 am »
While it was windy the other day, we had our window open. There is a cork board on the wall with a few things pinned onto it, one of which flew off and made a bit of noise. I went up to check, sure enough it was on the floor, but the pin was still in the cork board unmoved and there was no rip in the paper. ???
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,534
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1685 on: August 9, 2024, 10:16:30 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August  7, 2024, 02:40:04 pm
Thats another mad thing aboot it all when you see em doin that. One hands playing with their plums etc whilst the others holding either a piece of celery or half an apple and theyre chewing in a weirdly threatening way. Like Fucking problem there mate? Any chance you can stop looking in my living room window? Were trying trying to a nice family dinner ere and youre watching our John take a shit from the top of that tree? What gives there ya nonce? ..Sandra get a loada this twat watching  me with me nob out
Sandra the chimp  fuck off ya weirdo. Ya fucking sex offender. 


:lmao FFS
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,454
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1686 on: August 9, 2024, 02:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August  9, 2024, 10:13:38 am
While it was windy the other day, we had our window open. There is a cork board on the wall with a few things pinned onto it, one of which flew off and made a bit of noise. I went up to check, sure enough it was on the floor, but the pin was still in the cork board unmoved and there was no rip in the paper. ???

Maybe hadn't been pinned with the pin through it, just sort of wedged under it.
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1687 on: August 9, 2024, 02:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August  7, 2024, 02:40:04 pm
Thats another mad thing aboot it all when you see em doin that. One hands playing with their plums etc whilst the others holding either a piece of celery or half an apple and theyre chewing in a weirdly threatening way. Like Fucking problem there mate? Any chance you can stop looking in my living room window? Were trying trying to a nice family dinner ere and youre watching our John take a shit from the top of that tree? What gives there ya nonce? ..Sandra get a loada this twat watching  me with me nob out
Sandra the chimp  fuck off ya weirdo. Ya fucking sex offender. 

This has been going round in my head the last couple of days

Is Sandra talking to the chimp with his tackle out or the voyeur
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1688 on: August 9, 2024, 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
This has been going round in my head the last couple of days

Is Sandra talking to the chimp with his tackle out or the voyeur

Yes...
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 01:43:14 am »
Farmers . Did a job on a farm a few weeks ago (obviously well off) he had like 200 acres of land but only a few cows (60) which get sold for beef (no milk) . How do you make so much money from that?  Didnt look like that much hard work to me.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,121
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 02:12:38 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 01:43:14 am
Farmers . Did a job on a farm a few weeks ago (obviously well off) he had like 200 acres of land but only a few cows (60) which get sold for beef (no milk) . How do you make so much money from that?  Didnt look like that much hard work to me.

Subsidies.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 08:47:55 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
This has been going round in my head the last couple of days

Is Sandra talking to the chimp with his tackle out or the voyeur

Capon is obviously one of those Mitteleuropan intellectuals plying his craft in the Theatre of the Absurd.

 One key element of "theatre of the absurd" is the lack of realism. This is characterized by the use of illogical and meaningless dialogues, bizarre and confusing situations, and unconventional theatrical techniques that reject the traditional structure and plot development of a play.

Capon to a tee. ;D
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:12:38 am
Subsidies.

Hadnt thought of that . He had land as far as the eye could see on every side , but one field with cows . Seems a waste of land to me
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 am »
Jesus this thread  IS weird. Think I will stay away from it
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:47:55 am
Capon is obviously one of those Mitteleuropan intellectuals plying his craft in the Theatre of the Absurd.

 One key element of "theatre of the absurd" is the lack of realism. This is characterized by the use of illogical and meaningless dialogues, bizarre and confusing situations, and unconventional theatrical techniques that reject the traditional structure and plot development of a play.

Capon to a tee. ;D


Theatre of the Absausage...
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 12:12:22 am »
Donald Trump and JD Vance
