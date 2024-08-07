This has been going round in my head the last couple of days
Is Sandra talking to the chimp with his tackle out or the voyeur
Capon is obviously one of those Mitteleuropan intellectuals plying his craft in the Theatre of the Absurd.
One key element of "theatre of the absurd" is the lack of realism. This is characterized by the use of illogical and meaningless dialogues, bizarre and confusing situations, and unconventional theatrical techniques that reject the traditional structure and plot development of a play.
Capon to a tee.