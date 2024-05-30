Growing up in a very Tory family where even if the candidates were two headed, green monsters just arrived from Mars they'd still be the best person for the job I find it weird in socialist circles that every word, gesture, appearance etc has to be so pure before they're considered worthy of our cross in the box.



It's no wonder the Tories find it so easy to win and stay in power.



It's like a lot of left leaning people just enjoy being in opposition and shouting at walls.



Just get the Tories out FFS



The right seem happy to back any monster in search of power.I have long felt the left just lack this ability to unify behind a candidate.With Labour here, it's like they don't see the bigger picture. You'll get bogged down in factional fighting, distracting non-issues, distracting REAL issues...Over the years I've sort of settled on it as, well, if you're a decent, moral person, you ARE going to fight for what you believe in. Whereas the odious right, they just want power, so they can stamp on our faces forever, power for the sake of power, none of that matters.Get power first and worry about it later I reckon, when you're in a position to actually do somethingyes plzNothing else matters