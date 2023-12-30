« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 54413 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1520 on: December 30, 2023, 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December 30, 2023, 05:41:24 pm
True they do look scruffy when you get them out but when they are stretched onto the bed the creases largely disappear justifying the decision not to iron them.

But not enough to satisfy 2 OCD naval officers mate, they'd never have got in the bed 😂
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1521 on: December 30, 2023, 10:46:02 pm »
how in God's name can anyone who looks like Luke Littler be 16 years old?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1522 on: January 2, 2024, 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 30, 2023, 02:51:59 pm
Lady where I work has retired but still manages to come to the office every 6-8 weeks. I'd never do that ;D


Place I worked at, the Finance Director retired but would still come into the office every few weeks, say a few hellos, then sit at a desk and read the financial times for an hour or two.

Of course, in his case the company was paying him as a "consultant", so I imagine it was very much worth it for him!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1523 on: January 2, 2024, 01:53:43 pm »
Quote from: RJH on January  2, 2024, 01:51:16 pm

Place I worked at, the Finance Director retired but would still come into the office every few weeks, say a few hellos, then sit at a desk and read the financial times for an hour or two.

Of course, in his case the company was paying him as a "consultant", so I imagine it was very much worth it for him!

And he had an excuse to get out of the house.
« Reply #1524 on: January 2, 2024, 04:25:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 30, 2023, 04:57:37 pm
Does she work pt, or drops by to socialize? She either needs the dosh or to be around ppl.  Nowt wrong with either.

You could end up doing it as well.  :)
I try not to see them ones I work with and work from home as much as I can ;D
She drops by to socialise.  At her age I guess it's a good thing for her.
Quote from: RJH on January  2, 2024, 01:51:16 pm

Place I worked at, the Finance Director retired but would still come into the office every few weeks, say a few hellos, then sit at a desk and read the financial times for an hour or two.

Of course, in his case the company was paying him as a "consultant", so I imagine it was very much worth it for him!
Our head of operations was moved on into retirement (if felt like the decision was made for him) and they still come in. I guess if you've been there for years then it's a huge part of your life.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1526 on: January 2, 2024, 06:06:30 pm »
People who wear shorts and flip flops in Winter. Is the idea that youre harder than the weather? Saw a fella at the weekend who had paired it with a woolly hat, so perhaps not.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on January  2, 2024, 06:06:30 pm
People who wear shorts and flip flops in Winter. Is the idea that youre harder than the weather? Saw a fella at the weekend who had paired it with a woolly hat, so perhaps not.

As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 09:44:29 am
As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.

When I used to go kayaking most of the lads wore shorts all year but always with fleeces, sometimes coats, hats and walking boots but never flipflops.
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:18:11 am
When I used to go kayaking most of the lads wore shorts all year but always with fleeces, sometimes coats, hats and walking boots but never flipflops.

So long as your torso is warm enough, you'll not feel it on your legs.

Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 09:44:29 am
As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.

This is it, I just find shorts more comfortable than jeans or trousers
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 01:05:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm
So long as your torso is warm enough, you'll not feel it on your legs.

Yeah I watched a show once, not sure how true it is but they stated that the three main heat sensors in the body are hands, feet and head so if you keep those warm you body temp should be ok. It would explain certain footballers wearing short sleeve tops and gloves  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm
So long as your torso is warm enough, you'll not feel it on your legs.

This is it, I just find shorts more comfortable than jeans or trousers

at one time in the UK ppl called trousers "pants" (or kecks of course) and in those days what is now referred to as pants were always "underpants".

when did this change?

[I found this out the hard way. a few years back I asked my niece about her interest in the ATC and casually asked if her uniform would be pants not a skirt.  the look of horror on her face was a signal something was up.  thank god my brother was there to quickly say "trousers!" and put me straight.  :)]
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm »
So were all in agreement that its the flip flops that tips the scales into weird territory :-)

Also had that convo re: pants. I maintain that if pants means underwear (not for me, Clive), what do the underpants go under?
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm
So were all in agreement that its the flip flops that tips the scales into weird territory :-)

Also had that convo re: pants. I maintain that if pants means underwear (not for me, Clive), what do the underpants go under?

Yup, sliders in summer, trainees, or boots in winter. And no wearing socks with sliders :butt

It's the idiot Americans yet again who've corrupted the names. As SamLad says, it was always pants or kecks (I've picked up trousers from being around the missus) and then undies/underpants/grundies. I'm pretty sure the only reference I've heard of underwear being called pants is the Yanks, like calling knickers panties.
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:52:08 pm
pants or kecks ... and then undies/underpants/grundies.

not to disrail the chat but it's the other way around - undies then kecks. 

although you live in Manchester so who knows how those buggers dress.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm »
I've never known pants to be trousers unless it was on American TV/film.

Pants always means underpants. Just no need for the 'under' so always been pants.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:59:38 pm

although you live in Manchester so who knows how those buggers dress.
Still like the Bay City Rollers.
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:59:38 pm
not to disrail the chat but it's the other way around - undies then kecks. 

although you live in Manchester so who knows how those buggers dress.

Superman inspired ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm
I've never known pants to be trousers unless it was on American TV/film.

Pants always means underpants. Just no need for the 'under' so always been pants.

Being Scouse, we drop half the word, so its undies, trousers is for posh people
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:51 pm
Superman inspired ;D

Being Scouse, we drop half the word, so its undies, trousers is for posh people

very true.  I don't think I've said that word more than about 6 times in my life.  :)  same with "slacks" now I think about it.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:51 pm
Superman inspired ;D

Being Scouse, we drop half the word, so its undies, trousers is for posh people

Is it just me whos going to advocate for bills..?
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
Is it just me whos going to advocate for bills..?

Our kid called them bills
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm »
The way some women have drawn on eyebrows that don't follow the lines of where your brows grow and go half way up their foreheads instead
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 09:44:29 am
As a shorts all year round kind of guy I would say it's a pure comfort thing. Plus it's been about 13 degrees celsius for about a month now which is hardly peak winter weather.

Can't get on board with the flip flops though.

Weird, considering youre a cold blooded creature.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
Is it just me whos going to advocate for bills..?
need help here .... "bills"?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 01:23:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm
need help here .... "bills"?
Rhyming slang. Bill Grundys = Undies. Shortened to "Bills".
