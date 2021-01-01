« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 48735 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,728
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 am »
That headlights for crocs exist, not the animal, the shoes.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:30:32 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:27:32 am
That headlights for crocs exist, not the animal, the shoes.

WTF???

That people wear crocs is weird.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,900
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 am »
Crocs were seen as extremely uncool a few years ago, now everyone's got them on. Like they think they're rebels.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
Crocs were seen as extremely uncool a few years ago, now everyone's got them on. Like they think they're rebels.

Same as those knobs who wear white socks and sliders - no you're not a rebel, you just look like a twat ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,728
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 11:55:50 am »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 12:11:03 pm »
Fashion's bloody weird when you think about it

"this is good today, no not that. That is too old to be good. This is new and good. We are making copies of this item, ergo it is fashionable"

Good's timeless tho surely
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,213
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
Crocs were seen as extremely uncool a few years ago, now everyone's got them on. Like they think they're rebels.
Imagine the scene. A Ford Mustang pulls up outside a Diner. James Dean steps out wearing these

61-V7-Pu2p-J3-L-AC-SX625" border="0

'No one Fuck with that guy' says one onlooker
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 02:27:07 pm »
I used to mock ppl wearing crocs until my wife got me a pair.  they're great.

but I only wear them in the garden, never when out and about.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:51:50 am
Same as those knobs who wear white socks and sliders - no you're not a rebel, you just look like a twat ;D
100%.  I'm seeing that more and more these days.  there isn't a human alive who looks anything but an idiot wearing that.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm
100%.  I'm seeing that more and more these days.  there isn't a human alive who looks anything but an idiot wearing that.

Only thing worse is a beardy bloke, often with BO, wearing black socks and Jesus sandals.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
Only thing worse is a beardy bloke, often with BO, wearing black socks and Jesus sandals.
odds are pretty good you've just pissed off some regular posters on the Transfer Thread.  :)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,213
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
Only thing worse is a beardy bloke, often with BO, wearing black socks and Jesus sandals.
tttttt" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,728
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:27:07 pm
I used to mock ppl wearing crocs until my wife got me a pair.  they're great.

but I only wear them in the garden, never when out and about.

Great how? I imagine theyre really sweaty and they look oversized like youd never be sturdy in the things.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,399
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:38:17 pm
odds are pretty good you've just pissed off some regular posters on the Transfer Thread.  :)
:lmao

I'll never think about a couple of posters the same way again ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 03:25:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:38:17 pm
odds are pretty good you've just pissed off some regular posters on the Transfer Thread.  :)

Who bear a more than passing resemblance to Malcolm of Vizs Modern Parents?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,476
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
tttttt" border="0
This isnt even a joke.

This is real life Geography teacher wear
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:49:10 pm
Great how? I imagine theyre really sweaty and they look oversized like youd never be sturdy in the things.
you'd be surprised Claire. I was.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
Only thing worse is a beardy bloke, often with BO, wearing black socks and Jesus sandals.

Took this in Zante a few years ago ;D

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,436
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
Took this in Zante a few years ago ;D


You normally take pics of blokes on holidays and keep them?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
You normally take pics of blokes on holidays and keep them?
just blatant sock-shaming, that.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,213
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
Took this in Zante a few years ago ;D


You stayed in the same hotel as Black Lace?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
You stayed in the same hotel as Black Lace?

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
You normally take pics of blokes on holidays and keep them?

All the time ;)

Nah, its still on my FB
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 06:35:34 pm »
Hmmm that photo...
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 06:54:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm
This isnt even a joke.

This is real life Geography teacher wear

Together with a dusty Tweed jacket with leather patches on the elbows?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,473
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
Took this in Zante a few years ago ;D


Mike Brewer off Wheeler Dealers?

I always had him down as a sandals and socks man.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,281
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
Took this in Zante a few years ago ;D

The shirt & shorts combination are also criminal.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm
The shirt & shorts combination are also criminal.

My comment on FB was "Who allows their husband to go out dressed like that" ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,436
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:22:18 pm
you'd be surprised Claire. I was.

Second this!

They are really comfortable, easy to clean and don't come off easily at all - your feet slip into them and stay in them. I wear them around the house or if I need to pop out somewhere to get something.

I understand why hospital staff wear them.

Also, those Adidas-croc looking things are dreadful. Trainer crocs.
Logged
JFT96.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 08:02:47 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 