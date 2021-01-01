That headlights for crocs exist, not the animal, the shoes.
Crocs were seen as extremely uncool a few years ago, now everyone's got them on. Like they think they're rebels.
Same as those knobs who wear white socks and sliders - no you're not a rebel, you just look like a twat
100%. I'm seeing that more and more these days. there isn't a human alive who looks anything but an idiot wearing that.
Only thing worse is a beardy bloke, often with BO, wearing black socks and Jesus sandals.
I used to mock ppl wearing crocs until my wife got me a pair. they're great.but I only wear them in the garden, never when out and about.
odds are pretty good you've just pissed off some regular posters on the Transfer Thread.
Great how? I imagine theyre really sweaty and they look oversized like youd never be sturdy in the things.
Took this in Zante a few years ago
You normally take pics of blokes on holidays and keep them?
You stayed in the same hotel as Black Lace?
This isnt even a joke.This is real life Geography teacher wear
The shirt & shorts combination are also criminal.
All the time
you'd be surprised Claire. I was.
