Topic: Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1400 on: November 4, 2023, 09:04:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  4, 2023, 09:03:54 pm
Singer Anne-Marie
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1401 on: November 4, 2023, 09:07:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2023, 09:04:58 pm
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?

She is yes

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne-Marie
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1402 on: November 4, 2023, 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2023, 09:04:58 pm
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?

oh sorry - that IS her name.

carry on.  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1403 on: November 9, 2023, 09:10:10 am »
I found out a couple weeks ago that I have something called 'aphantasia', where you don't really see images when you close your eyes and imagine things. Until now, and I am in my 30s, I just presumed people were like me in that they thought about things but saw no images when closing their eyes and imagining.

An example of this is if someone said "Imagine a ball on the table", most people can answer the questions; What colour is the ball? What kind of table and ball is it? What room is the ball in? Is there anyone in the room?

For me, I just thought about a ball on a table and it had absolutely no detail.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1404 on: November 9, 2023, 09:12:13 am »
Quote from: Elzar on November  9, 2023, 09:10:10 am
I found out a couple weeks ago that I have something called 'aphantasia', where you don't really see images when you close your eyes and imagine things. Until now, and I am in my 30s, I just presumed people were like me in that they thought about things but saw no images when closing their eyes and imagining.

An example of this is if someone said "Imagine a ball on the table", most people can answer the questions; What colour is the ball? What kind of table and ball is it? What room is the ball in? Is there anyone in the room?

For me, I just thought about a ball on a table and it had absolutely no detail.



I'm pretty sure we've talked about this before on here, was it Andy@A who can't picture things in his mind's eye?  Might be remembering wrong.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1405 on: November 10, 2023, 08:19:04 pm »
Yeah I was gonna ask Elzar does that mean you don't have a "mind's eye"?

I'm not sure I could be the person I am without mine. But I suppose that's just because I've never known different
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1406 on: November 10, 2023, 08:22:52 pm »
Huh I thought that was normal

I can visually imagine things but it's like I have to switch that on

Ask me to think of a snooker table and yeah, I hold the concept in my mind, but it's not visual even in an internal sense unless I MAKE it so

It being involuntarily actually sounds quite horrible - like being forced to see every gory thing in news from the middle east war.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1407 on: November 10, 2023, 08:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 10, 2023, 08:19:04 pm
Yeah I was gonna ask Elzar does that mean you don't have a "mind's eye"?

I'm not sure I could be the person I am without mine. But I suppose that's just because I've never known different

My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1408 on: November 10, 2023, 08:34:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 08:23:52 pm
My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Yes I agree. I need it to do the work I do (creative work). Not sure I'd be the same without it, but maybe it would just be different?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1409 on: November 10, 2023, 08:38:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 08:23:52 pm
My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Who you kidding? Alls you read is Readers Wives  so i doubt youd be missing much unless you Count Kathy from Hull sat on a washing machine in her big knickers asking ya what sauce you want on ya bacon butty as the egg runs down her chin as something you wouldnt be able to fantasize about anymore
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1410 on: November 10, 2023, 08:39:12 pm »
Place is full of sex cases. Disgusting
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1411 on: November 10, 2023, 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 10, 2023, 08:38:51 pm
Who you kidding? Alls you read is Readers Wives  so i doubt youd be missing much unless you Count Kathy from Hull sat on a washing machine in her big knickers asking ya what sauce you want on ya bacon butty as the egg runs down her chin as something you wouldnt be able to fantasize about anymore

:lmao
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1412 on: November 10, 2023, 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 09:12:13 am
I'm pretty sure we've talked about this before on here, was it Andy@A who can't picture things in his mind's eye?  Might be remembering wrong.

Yeah, through a thread on here a few months ago I realised I probably have this, or some form of it. Always thought it was just normal and never understood what being able to see something in your mind's eye meant.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1413 on: November 10, 2023, 09:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 10, 2023, 08:38:51 pm
Who you kidding? Alls you read is Readers Wives  so i doubt youd be missing much unless you Count Kathy from Hull sat on a washing machine in her big knickers asking ya what sauce you want on ya bacon butty as the egg runs down her chin as something you wouldnt be able to fantasize about anymore
you've got other windows open on your laptop as you post on here, as usual?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1414 on: November 10, 2023, 10:37:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on November 10, 2023, 08:22:52 pm
Huh I thought that was normal

I can visually imagine things but it's like I have to switch that on

Ask me to think of a snooker table and yeah, I hold the concept in my mind, but it's not visual even in an internal sense unless I MAKE it so

It being involuntarily actually sounds quite horrible - like being forced to see every gory thing in news from the middle east war.

I cant visualise anything, even if I try. I just think of things, like ill think of a snooker table I saw once, rather than one I have made up myself. And then I cant actually visualise it. I dont read often because I find it quite boring, I have no reference point for the things in the stories so struggle to get lost in that world.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1415 on: November 10, 2023, 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 10, 2023, 09:07:01 pm
Yeah, through a thread on here a few months ago I realised I probably have this, or some form of it. Always thought it was just normal and never understood what being able to see something in your mind's eye meant.

I think 1-5% of people have it.

Do people on here have images of what other posters look like? I just relate them to people i have met in life before.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1416 on: November 10, 2023, 10:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November 10, 2023, 10:39:16 pm
I think 1-5% of people have it.

Do people on here have images of what other posters look like? I just relate them to people i have met in life before.

Capon and John C down at Calderstones Park.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1417 on: November 10, 2023, 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 10, 2023, 10:52:18 pm
Capon and John C down at Calderstones Park.



Capon is gassy on occasion...
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1418 on: November 11, 2023, 07:18:16 am »
 ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1419 on: November 11, 2023, 09:05:20 am »
The popularity of Nazi Frottage is bewildering.

It came up on a feed that he's going to be the first Nazi on 'Get me out of here' and there were loads of people gushing about what a great 'bloke' he was and his popularity seemed wildly at odds given his nasty, evil, shithouse nature.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1420 on: November 11, 2023, 09:08:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 09:12:13 am
I'm pretty sure we've talked about this before on here, was it Andy@A who can't picture things in his mind's eye?  Might be remembering wrong.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353768.msg18737874#msg18737874
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1421 on: November 11, 2023, 09:28:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 11, 2023, 09:05:20 am
The popularity of Nazi Frottage is bewildering.

It came up on a feed that he's going to be the first Nazi on 'Get me out of here' and there were loads of people gushing about what a great 'bloke' he was and his popularity seemed wildly at odds given his nasty, evil, shithouse nature.

Not in the UK its not - the older generations have a lot of vile racist c*nts in their ranks, Brexit proved it and these have passed their racism on to their offspring  - they bang on about the war, without even being aware that they are not that far removed from the c*nts the servicemen and women fought against.

Frottage has a face I could never tire of stamping on.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1422 on: November 11, 2023, 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on November 10, 2023, 10:39:16 pm
I think 1-5% of people have it.

Do people on here have images of what other posters look like? I just relate them to people i have met in life before.

Capon is either



or

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1423 on: November 11, 2023, 10:54:00 am »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1424 on: November 11, 2023, 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on November 10, 2023, 08:22:52 pm
Huh I thought that was normal

I can visually imagine things but it's like I have to switch that on

Ask me to think of a snooker table and yeah, I hold the concept in my mind, but it's not visual even in an internal sense unless I MAKE it so

It being involuntarily actually sounds quite horrible - like being forced to see every gory thing in news from the middle east war.


That's pretty much me.

I have a kind of abstract concept in my mind of something I try to imagine, but not a solid image. Thought this was normal.

I do have a problem envisioning maps.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1425 on: November 11, 2023, 11:38:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 11, 2023, 10:54:00 am
Cheeky bastards ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249625.0

God bless Macca. :lmao

Think Juan had mentioned he had a younger girlfriend?

Quote from: macca888 on November  7, 2009, 04:02:32 pm
Juan Loco



Meh, no longer shows but was the Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1426 on: November 11, 2023, 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 11, 2023, 11:38:36 am
God bless Macca. :lmao

Think Juan had mentioned he had a younger girlfriend?

Meh, no longer shows but was the Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Shows here ;D

I always thought it was cos he hated kids. Didnt realise it was that
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1427 on: November 11, 2023, 05:41:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 09:28:18 am
Not in the UK its not - the older generations have a lot of vile racist c*nts in their ranks, Brexit proved it and these have passed their racism on to their offspring  - they bang on about the war, without even being aware that they are not that far removed from the c*nts the servicemen and women fought against.

Frottage has a face I could never tire of stamping on.
The irony is lost on so many people. Earlier today I was watching footage of that nazi gobshite Yaxley-Lennon being lauded on the streets this morning as come kind of defender of this countries culture.

The very same scumbag whose ideology the brave men and women of this country fought against and lost their lives over in the wars we are reflecting over today.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1428 on: November 13, 2023, 05:20:12 am »
Liverpool change a center midfielder from Hendo to Endo.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1429 on: November 13, 2023, 12:50:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 13, 2023, 05:20:12 am
Liverpool change a center midfielder from Hendo to Endo.
we all need to pay careful attention if we're linked with a player called Ndo.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1430 on: November 13, 2023, 02:55:56 pm »
Maybe whoever's in charge of transfers is a big Only Connect fan.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 02:04:35 am »
Whenever I see Pep and his Man City bench at games, at first glance I always think his assistant is Kevin Keegan.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 08:47:58 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:04:35 am
Whenever I see Pep and his Man City bench at games, at first glance I always think his assistant is Kevin Keegan.

Every time , even my lad says it now
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:04:35 am
Whenever I see Pep and his Man City bench at games, at first glance I always think his assistant is Kevin Keegan.

Saw that for the first time last week, same here
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 09:51:19 am »
People still wearing shorts & t shirts outside in town centre.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:19 am
People still wearing shorts & t shirts outside in town centre.
Did you let on to Rob, then?
