Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
November 4, 2023, 09:04:58 pm
reddebs
Singer Anne-Marie
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?
Re: Things you find..weird
November 4, 2023, 09:07:44 pm
SamLad
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?

She is yes

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne-Marie
Re: Things you find..weird
November 4, 2023, 09:08:12 pm
SamLad
Singer Anne-Marie who?

seriously, no clue who you mean.  I assume she's English?

oh sorry - that IS her name.

carry on.  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:10:10 am
I found out a couple weeks ago that I have something called 'aphantasia', where you don't really see images when you close your eyes and imagine things. Until now, and I am in my 30s, I just presumed people were like me in that they thought about things but saw no images when closing their eyes and imagining.

An example of this is if someone said "Imagine a ball on the table", most people can answer the questions; What colour is the ball? What kind of table and ball is it? What room is the ball in? Is there anyone in the room?

For me, I just thought about a ball on a table and it had absolutely no detail.

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:12:13 am
Elzar
I found out a couple weeks ago that I have something called 'aphantasia', where you don't really see images when you close your eyes and imagine things. Until now, and I am in my 30s, I just presumed people were like me in that they thought about things but saw no images when closing their eyes and imagining.

An example of this is if someone said "Imagine a ball on the table", most people can answer the questions; What colour is the ball? What kind of table and ball is it? What room is the ball in? Is there anyone in the room?

For me, I just thought about a ball on a table and it had absolutely no detail.



I'm pretty sure we've talked about this before on here, was it Andy@A who can't picture things in his mind's eye?  Might be remembering wrong.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:19:04 pm
Yeah I was gonna ask Elzar does that mean you don't have a "mind's eye"?

I'm not sure I could be the person I am without mine. But I suppose that's just because I've never known different
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:22:52 pm
Huh I thought that was normal

I can visually imagine things but it's like I have to switch that on

Ask me to think of a snooker table and yeah, I hold the concept in my mind, but it's not visual even in an internal sense unless I MAKE it so

It being involuntarily actually sounds quite horrible - like being forced to see every gory thing in news from the middle east war.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:23:52 pm
Ghost Town
Yeah I was gonna ask Elzar does that mean you don't have a "mind's eye"?

I'm not sure I could be the person I am without mine. But I suppose that's just because I've never known different

My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:34:26 pm
rob1966
My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Yes I agree. I need it to do the work I do (creative work). Not sure I'd be the same without it, but maybe it would just be different?
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:38:51 pm
rob1966
My brother has aphantasia and it's exactly that. He cannot imagine anything. I said, so when you read a book, do you see the people and places in it and he said no, can't do it, just reads the words. He doesn't miss what he's never known, but I'd hate to not be able to imagine places when reading.
Who you kidding? Alls you read is Readers Wives  so i doubt youd be missing much unless you Count Kathy from Hull sat on a washing machine in her big knickers asking ya what sauce you want on ya bacon butty as the egg runs down her chin as something you wouldnt be able to fantasize about anymore
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:39:12 pm
Place is full of sex cases. Disgusting
