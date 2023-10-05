« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 43814 times)

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1320 on: October 5, 2023, 07:51:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  5, 2023, 12:35:56 am
We need to start a thread about the days before the internet and the mobile phone, crazy to think there are people with older families now who cannot remember what that's like, having to look in an encyclopedia (and up to date one) to find things out, or having to wait until the library opened on a monday and hope it was in there.

Squashed conkers (I thought the same when I saw 100s on the ground as well last week after the wind) are a symptom of a world where making your own fun involves downloading something.


I think I could write a thesis on the joys of looking up sporting results on Ceefax.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1321 on: October 5, 2023, 08:20:10 am »
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1322 on: October 5, 2023, 08:25:18 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October  5, 2023, 08:20:10 am
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.

They do where we used to live in South Yorkshire but not all kids, some start and finish earlier others at the normal time.

I think it's so they don't all converge on buses, in shops and create extra traffic plus they all have different break and lunch times.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1323 on: October 5, 2023, 08:56:24 am »
yeah that makes sense, I live quite near a school and thinking about it, don't see the 3pm mass exodus like it was when I was in school. Wouldn't like being in that mega early group though!

They did stagger dinner times a bit when I was there, but most kids wouldn't have school dinner and go out until an incident (not too far from your post about your granddaughters school, unfortunately) meant they practically locked us in all day. Still all started and left together.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1324 on: October 5, 2023, 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  5, 2023, 07:51:01 am
I think I could write a thesis on the joys of looking up sporting results on Ceefax.


Yeah, Ceefax was a big part of my life after my kids were born, no TV during the night then, just plumbers jobs in Chesterfield to look at. Watching football live on Ceefax was great.


Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)
Liverpool Penalty
...
Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)




Etc


It was the gaps and not knowing which end of the pitch the ball was (unless it was a penalty) that made it exciting.


Funnily enough it was the best you could get, so it did. I could not tolerate it now because my expectations have massively shifted (a lesson in that I suppose)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,917
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1325 on: October 5, 2023, 06:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October  5, 2023, 08:20:10 am
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.
Parents often drop kids at any time.

We once had a kid dropped off at school at 6.30am
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1326 on: October 5, 2023, 07:11:08 pm »
Was reading an article about how Lidl uses tactics to deceive the customer and below is one of them.

Quote
One of the insiders reveals that the shopping carts are deliberately made larger so that the items look smaller, encouraging customers to buy more.

Additionally, the carts are tilted in a way that makes the items slide towards the handle, making it less likely for customers to see what they have already picked up and thus more likely to add more items.

Just had to laugh really. Anyone who falls for that probably shouldn't be out in public unsupervised.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1327 on: October 5, 2023, 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October  5, 2023, 08:20:10 am
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.

Morning club at the school my girls go to starts at 7am, which we need to use 2 or 3 times a week due to both of us working. Similarly they can stay until 6pm. Don't think there was an option for that when I was younger, and I guess it shows where society now is with both parents needing to work and far fewer full time mums (or dads).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1328 on: October 5, 2023, 08:43:14 pm »
My kids are both home by 3:30, I used to just about get home for Dangermouse, so think that was about 4:30
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1329 on: October 5, 2023, 09:16:25 pm »
Satanic Road signs

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,543
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1330 on: October 5, 2023, 09:35:11 pm »
How slow the justice system works. My dad had an altercation almost 4 years ago, and it just got settled this week. 4 years!!
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1331 on: October 5, 2023, 11:20:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  5, 2023, 09:16:25 pm
Satanic Road signs


This ain't no technological breakdown, no no, this is the road to Hell...

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1332 on: October 6, 2023, 07:54:16 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  5, 2023, 11:20:34 pm
This ain't no technological breakdown, no no, this is the road to Hell...



I hate that junction
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1333 on: October 6, 2023, 07:57:47 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1334 on: October 6, 2023, 08:02:50 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1335 on: October 6, 2023, 09:42:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  6, 2023, 07:54:16 am
I hate that junction

We've had this conversation  ;D

Lovely road once you get past Bolton, nice towns between it and Blackburn like Entwistle, Darwen has its charm, and it ends near Whalley, which is the closest town to the ancient middle-of-nowhere church where we got married.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,975
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1336 on: October 6, 2023, 10:14:49 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  6, 2023, 09:42:35 am
We've had this conversation  ;D

Lovely road once you get past Bolton, nice towns between it and Blackburn like Entwistle, Darwen has its charm, and it ends near Whalley, which is the closest town to the ancient middle-of-nowhere church where we got married.

Was the priest a defrocked Peter Cushing look alike specialising in Black masses?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1337 on: October 6, 2023, 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  6, 2023, 09:42:35 am
We've had this conversation  ;D

Lovely road once you get past Bolton, nice towns between it and Blackburn like Entwistle, Darwen has its charm, and it ends near Whalley, which is the closest town to the ancient middle-of-nowhere church where we got married.

I came back from Blackpool last Sunday via the M6/M62 because that junction had fucked the M61, it did the same the week before too :butt

Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  6, 2023, 10:14:49 am
Was the priest a defrocked Peter Cushing look alike specialising in Black masses?

Used to work with a fella from Bacup, used to take the piss about werewolves roaming the hills and pubs called the Slaughtered Lamb, he used to get fucking well annoyed ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm »
How many people don't know the word 'tranclement'.

A word I grew up using regularly in rural Lancashire but one most Yorkshire folks have never heard before.

Great word too, especially in a world full of so much crap 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 08:04:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm
How many people don't know the word 'tranclement'.

A word I grew up using regularly in rural Lancashire but one most Yorkshire folks have never heard before.

Great word too, especially in a world full of so much crap 😂

This explains it ;D

I'd never heard the word before you posted this, I had to google it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 08:18:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:04:31 pm
This explains it ;D

I'd never heard the word before you posted this, I had to google it.

I should challenge everyone to use it in a work situation sometime this week 😁
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,100
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm
How many people don't know the word 'tranclement'...
*Consults Google* 🤔
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,543
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
*Consults Google* 🤔

Yup had to as well.

Learn something new everyday.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 08:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
*Consults Google* 🤔

It's an ace word.  Very satisfying one to use ☺️
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:37:01 pm
Yup had to as well.

Learn something new everyday.

Clearly not enough 'bits 'n' bobs' in your life 😂
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,543
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm
Clearly not enough 'bits 'n' bobs' in your life 😂

Indeed, only bits and bobs are on a shelf in my office.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:18:59 pm
I should challenge everyone to use it in a work situation sometime this week 😁

With my mouth, they'd think it was a swear word ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm
Indeed, only bits and bobs are on a shelf in my office.

So you have lots of tranclements 👏👏👏👏
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1348 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
With my mouth, they'd think it was a swear word ;D

😂😂 never change Rob 👍
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,584
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 08:49:08 pm »
So it's not used outwith Lancashire it seems.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1350 on: Yesterday at 08:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:49:08 pm
So it's not used outwith Lancashire it seems.

Clearly not mate 🤷
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,184
  • JFT96
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 12:52:56 am »
When you have a dream that seems to encompass an entire day, then wake up and you've only been asleep for about half an hour
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 