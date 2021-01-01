I think I could write a thesis on the joys of looking up sporting results on Ceefax.



Yeah, Ceefax was a big part of my life after my kids were born, no TV during the night then, just plumbers jobs in Chesterfield to look at. Watching football live on Ceefax was great.Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)Liverpool Penalty...Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)EtcIt was the gaps and not knowing which end of the pitch the ball was (unless it was a penalty) that made it exciting.Funnily enough it was the best you could get, so it did. I could not tolerate it now because my expectations have massively shifted (a lesson in that I suppose)