« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 42720 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,270
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 07:51:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:56 am
We need to start a thread about the days before the internet and the mobile phone, crazy to think there are people with older families now who cannot remember what that's like, having to look in an encyclopedia (and up to date one) to find things out, or having to wait until the library opened on a monday and hope it was in there.

Squashed conkers (I thought the same when I saw 100s on the ground as well last week after the wind) are a symptom of a world where making your own fun involves downloading something.


I think I could write a thesis on the joys of looking up sporting results on Ceefax.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:20:10 am »
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:25:18 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:20:10 am
Talking about school kids, does school start earlier now?

I see LOADS of kids going to school at like 7am, we didn't used to start til 8:50.

They do where we used to live in South Yorkshire but not all kids, some start and finish earlier others at the normal time.

I think it's so they don't all converge on buses, in shops and create extra traffic plus they all have different break and lunch times.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:56:24 am »
yeah that makes sense, I live quite near a school and thinking about it, don't see the 3pm mass exodus like it was when I was in school. Wouldn't like being in that mega early group though!

They did stagger dinner times a bit when I was there, but most kids wouldn't have school dinner and go out until an incident (not too far from your post about your granddaughters school, unfortunately) meant they practically locked us in all day. Still all started and left together.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:51:01 am
I think I could write a thesis on the joys of looking up sporting results on Ceefax.


Yeah, Ceefax was a big part of my life after my kids were born, no TV during the night then, just plumbers jobs in Chesterfield to look at. Watching football live on Ceefax was great.


Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)
Liverpool Penalty
...
Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0 (Aldridge)




Etc


It was the gaps and not knowing which end of the pitch the ball was (unless it was a penalty) that made it exciting.


Funnily enough it was the best you could get, so it did. I could not tolerate it now because my expectations have massively shifted (a lesson in that I suppose)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 