Many years ago I was told by my then female boss that I'd perfected a 'look' that told men "fuck off don't even think about" at around 30 paces.



She and her mates, all single mums as I was, had invited me out on one of their regular weekly girls night out.



Unbeknown to me she admitted the day after that they wanted to use me as bait to get the blokes over for a chat only I scuppered their plans with my 'look'.



Maybe it was a throw back to having the shit beat out of me by my ex if another bloke had looked at me when we were out 🤷

