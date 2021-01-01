« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 03:29:05 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:27:42 pm
Both
Interesting approach.  Did it work from what you saw?
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
The traffic light sceme was common in Universities.

Id wear Amber as to not look gagging
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
The traffic light sceme was common in Universities.

Id wear Amber as to not look gagging
The drool might have given you away though.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 03:34:58 pm
Many years ago I was told by my then female boss that I'd perfected a 'look' that told men "fuck off don't even think about" at around 30 paces. 

She and her mates, all single mums as I was, had invited me out on one of their regular weekly girls night out.

Unbeknown to me she admitted the day after that they wanted to use me as bait to get the blokes over for a chat only I scuppered their plans with my 'look'.

Maybe it was a throw back to having the shit beat out of me by my ex if another bloke had looked at me when we were out 🤷
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 03:44:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
The drool might have given you away though.

No one noticed
Id secretly drool into my pint,  Keeping it cool Sam, keeping it cool.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:29:05 pm
Interesting approach.  Did it work from what you saw?

No idea

I was there with my girlfriend and hence forced to wear red, wasn't paying much attention to be honest
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:44:11 pm
No one noticed
Id secretly drool into my pint,  Keeping it cool Sam, keeping it cool.
It's great to learn the tricks professionals use  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 04:34:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
The traffic light sceme was common in Universities.

Id wear Amber as to not look gagging

Sure you did.

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:34:26 pm
Sure you did.



It was more like get hammered until you cant speak or sit up straight



Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 04:57:13 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
No idea

I was there with my girlfriend and hence forced to wear red, wasn't paying much attention to be honest

Mate of a lad I worked with always asked to borrow his wedding ring when he was on the pull - they go for married men, as they know you wont want to see them again, was what he said.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:57:13 pm
Mate of a lad I worked with always asked to borrow his wedding ring when he was on the pull - they go for married men, as they know you wont want to see them again, was what he said.

Bloody hell!! That's shocking.  :shocked
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
Bloody hell!! That's shocking.  :shocked

What, that you did know this before? ;)
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 05:22:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm
What, that you did know this before? ;)

No I didn't know that to be honest. May have to remember it if I ever become single again  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 05:52:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
Let's merge them in sexy conker talk

Was there a rule in your school that if your conker got tangled up in the other fella's string and fell to the ground, the other guy could stamp on your conker?  Always felt like cheating to me.
When conker strings (usually shoe laces) got tangled up, the first one to shout "strings" would get a free bit at their opponents conker in our school.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
The traffic light sceme was common in Universities.

Id wear Amber as to not look gagging
I'd wear red. In my experience, a lot of females (and people generally) want what they can't have. If you're a challenge you often get more attention.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 06:06:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
I'd wear red. In my experience, a lot of females (and people generally) want what they can't have. If you're a challenge you often get more attention.

Alright Dr Fun.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 06:07:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
I'd wear red. In my experience, a lot of females (and people generally) want what they can't have. If you're a challenge you often get more attention.
one of the craftiest strategies ever.  each time you get completely ignored, you can just claim what you wrote.

:)
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 06:11:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
I'd wear red. In my experience, a lot of females (and people generally) want what they can't have. If you're a challenge you often get more attention.

Never acted on it, but I've noticed my wedding ring has that effect

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
I'd wear red. In my experience, a lot of females (and people generally) want what they can't have. If you're a challenge you often get more attention.

Shame you didnt post this in the 90s
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
the Diaz goal video and audio is now on the game thread folks.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
the Diaz goal video and audio is now on the game thread folks.

Do you find that weird?
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Do you find that weird?

I found the audio very weird
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
the Diaz goal video and audio is now on the game thread folks.

is this a public service post  :D?
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
the Diaz goal video and audio is now on the game thread folks.
I'm working my way through that thread but am barely haldway through. Nowhere near where whatever is posted. Is it useful? Does it help us?

Sorry I know it's not really the thread for it.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 08:32:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm
I'm working my way through that thread but am barely haldway through. Nowhere near where whatever is posted. Is it useful? Does it help us?

Sorry I know it's not really the thread for it.

Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:25:22 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/3718057?sf269410963=1

Here is the audio.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:32:36 pm


Ghost Town is hardcore, won't click on the link you've posted but will find it when they read through all 120ish pages.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm
Ghost Town is hardcore, won't click on the link you've posted but will find it when they read through all 120ish pages.
Ha I wish I could live up to that hardcore image, but alas, reader, I clicked it. :)
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm
Ha I wish I could live up to that hardcore image, but alas, reader, I clicked it. :)

Boooooo
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Do you find that weird?
I find the whole damn thing about PGMOL weird. 
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm
is this a public service post  :D?
it was yes.

you're welcome.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm
Ghost Town is hardcore, won't click on the link you've posted but will find it when they read through all 120ish pages.
good, the plan was to keep him occupied for a few hours.  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1311 on: Today at 06:16:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm
good, the plan was to keep him occupied for a few hours.  :)

Just point out a grammatical error, that will have him chomping at the bit.

I realise it's 'champing at the bit' but am just testing you GT
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1312 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:16:18 pm
Just point out a grammatical error, that will have him chomping at the bit.

I realise it's 'champing at the bit' but am just testing you GT
Hehe  a 'bit' too quick for me! Just got the "edit" in before I replied

Mind you, that comma needs to be a semi-colon - if you intend the second clause to be sequential, and not dependent, which I think you do, as the sentence is unfinished otherwise. ;)

Anyway it's a heinous accusation; I have you know I only comment on grammatical errors where there's an opportunity for comedy ;D


(and I make plenty myself; I'm too lazy to be accurate :) )
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1313 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:34:00 pm
Hehe  a 'bit' too quick for me! Just got the "edit" in before I replied

Mind you, that comma needs to be a semi-colon - if you intend the second clause to be sequential, and not dependent, which I think you do, as the sentence is unfinished otherwise. ;)

Anyway it's a heinous accusation; I have you know I only comment on grammatical errors where there's an opportunity for comedy ;D


(and I make plenty myself; I'm too lazy to be accurate :) )

I know about the the sequential and dependent rules, I was just testing you again. Honest :P
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1314 on: Today at 07:25:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:20:27 pm
I know about the the sequential and dependent rules, I was just testing you again. Honest :P

Rules?

In an evolving, ever-changing phenomenon like language?
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1315 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:25:49 pm
Rules?

In an evolving, ever-changing phenomenon like language?

So what you're saying is there's only one rule - there are no rules?
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1316 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:16 pm
So what you're saying is there's only one rule - there are no rules?

You misspelled rulez...
