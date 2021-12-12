I'd call it weird, strange, uncalled for and probably pervy too.



Would you seriously approach a complete stranger because you find them attractive?



That's just creepy and in my eyes always has been no matter what decade we're in.



Actually my response now is how fucking dare you think that that's acceptable behaviour? Have you no idea at all how fucking scary that is for a female.



Jesus wept I'm genuinely shocked!!



In 2003 I was working in a club.A girl came up to the bar and asked for a glass of water. Within 5 seconds she was touching the pendant (A Liverpool one) on the chain I was wearing around my neck.Fast forward a wee bit, we had a kid together, lived together, parted ways 8 years or so ago.How is it acceptable to meet people if not to walk up and say hello? As long as he didn't tell her to get in the van and walked away if she told him to do one, then how is that a problem?