Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 41776 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:33:06 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:29:22 am
ahh good old Halloween.  That time of year when a plethora of luverrrly Gurrls chuck their feminist values right out the window and encourage us blokes to gawp and drool.

November 1st.  We go back to being chauvinistic misogynists.

I feel so sorry for young lads these days, the women I grew up among and saw out at rock nights loved the attention - they wouldn't have volunteered to dance in the cage otherwise.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:33:06 am
I feel so sorry for young lads these days, the women I grew up among and saw out at rock nights loved the attention - they wouldn't have volunteered to dance in the cage otherwise.

It's not about wanting or getting attention Rob, it's how you guys interpret why girls do it and I can assure you it's definitely not to ask to be raped or sexually abused, either physically or verbally, nor is it to get the crap beaten out of us for egging you on then not "putting out".

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:21:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:16:22 pm
It's not about wanting or getting attention

Genuine question here

I see loads of young women going out to clubs in what is effectively their underwear, so is this really not done to get attention?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:21:15 pm
Genuine question here

I see loads of young women going out to clubs in what is effectively their underwear, so is this really not done to get attention?

It might be that the woman just wants to feel sexy, for her own gratification.

A woman has the right to dress how she feels, once attention is given she also has the right to shut that down any time she feels.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:23:32 pm
It might be that the woman just wants to feel sexy, for her own gratification.

A woman has the right to dress how she feels, once attention is given she also has the right to shut that down any time she feels.

Just my opinion.

Of course, I've no problem with that

But they can't expect to have no attention, which seems to be the way. It's completely hard wired to have your head turned by a scantly dressed woman.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:26:08 pm
Of course, I've no problem with that

But they can't expect to have no attention, which seems to be the way. It's completely hard wired to have your head turned by a scantly dressed woman.

It depends on the attention though, there's admiring a good looking woman and then there's getting in their face and expecting them to reciprocate the attention just because they are dressed a certain way.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:26:08 pm
Of course, I've no problem with that

But they can't expect to have no attention, which seems to be the way. It's completely hard wired to have your head turned by a scantly dressed woman.

There's a very good reason for that mate! Women will only complain about attention when it's off someone they don't want it from. It's that simple.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:21:15 pm
Genuine question here

I see loads of young women going out to clubs in what is effectively their underwear, so is this really not done to get attention?

If it was a lap dancing club or they were pulling punters on a street corner yes but a normal club?  No! 

That's a very male assertion, girls do not spend their lives wondering how best to attract males but if we do want a man, you're pretty easy to tempt ☺️


Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:29:25 pm
There's a very good reason for that mate! Women will only complain about attention when it's off someone they don't want it from. It's that simple.

Errr scuse me.....care to explain that without the sexist connotations!!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:46:50 pm
Errr scuse me.....care to explain that without the sexist connotations!!

Well it's pretty self explanatory but I will try! If a woman finds a man attractive then she's far less likely to complain about the attention than she would if it was someone she didn't find attractive.

No idea where the sexist connotations are though but I'm from a generation where it was OK to hold a door open or ask if a women requires help with something physical, Do that now and get called a chauvinistic misogynists.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Well it's pretty self explanatory but I will try! If a woman finds a man attractive then she's far less likely to complain about the attention than she would if it was someone she didn't find attractive.

No idea where the sexist connotations are though but I'm from a generation where it was OK to hold a door open or ask if a women requires help with something physical, Do that now and get called a chauvinistic misogynists.

That interprets as men have the right to give us attention without us inviting it, which is what's wrong and is sexist.

Do you hold the door open or offer to carry something for a man?  If not it's chauvinistic 👍
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:58:40 pm
That interprets as men have the right to give us attention without us inviting it, which is what's wrong and is sexist.

Do you hold the door open or offer to carry something for a man?  If not it's chauvinistic 👍

Suppose it would depend on your definition of attention? If I see a women in a public place who I think is attractive and I decide to approach and politely say hello you would call that sexist?

I would hold the door open for anyone regardless of their sex. As for carrying something then probably no as generally men are stronger than women aren't they so it probably wouldn't be needed.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:29:11 pm
It depends on the attention though, there's admiring a good looking woman and then there's getting in their face and expecting them to reciprocate the attention just because they are dressed a certain way.

Yeah that is totally bang out of order. A woman has every right to dress how she wants, but its then bloody naive to not expect males (and females who are attracted to women) to look at them.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:09:57 pm »
fucking hell, what have I wandered into here.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:13:20 pm »
Bring back the fucking conkers
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:07:28 pm
Suppose it would depend on your definition of attention? If I see a women in a public place who I think is attractive and I decide to approach and politely say hello you would call that sexist?

I would hold the door open for anyone regardless of their sex. As for carrying something then probably no as generally men are stronger than women aren't they so it probably wouldn't be needed.

I'd call it weird, strange, uncalled for and probably pervy too. 

Would you seriously approach a complete stranger because you find them attractive? 

That's just creepy and in my eyes always has been no matter what decade we're in. 

Actually my response now is how fucking dare you think that that's acceptable behaviour?  Have you no idea at all how fucking scary that is for a female. 

Jesus wept I'm genuinely shocked!!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:59:25 am
Nah mate.  I was Everton when it came to conkering.  :(
worst thing with conkers is when you'd wind up to smash the other guy and miss completely.  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:24:51 pm
worst thing with conkers is when you'd wind up to smash the other guy and miss completely.  :)

Especially when it swings past the intended rival conker and smashes into the school railings  :duh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:13 pm
I'd call it weird, strange, uncalled for and probably pervy too. 

Would you seriously approach a complete stranger because you find them attractive? 

That's just creepy and in my eyes always has been no matter what decade we're in. 

Actually my response now is how fucking dare you think that that's acceptable behaviour?  Have you no idea at all how fucking scary that is for a female. 

Jesus wept I'm genuinely shocked!!

How do you think people actually meet?  ;D Funnily enough it was my mrs who first approached me in a pub and asked me if I knew where the toilet was (she already knew). Fast forward a few years and here we are! maybe I should have been offended instead  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:41:41 am
Haha, the old Conker tactics.

There was always the one lad with the little rock-hard conker the size of a 5 pence piece that would literally decimate any conker opponent it faced.

Bigger, was never better in the world of conkering :)


There was one year when, as conker season arrived, I found in the dusty drawer of an old wooden cupboard in our shed half a dozen conkers I'd left there the year before. They were all desiccated and rock hard like pebbles. Took me an age to bradawl holes in them.

Went into school with them and obliterated the conkers of the first couple of lads I went up against. Everyone marvelled at my conkers (!) but then nobody would play against me, saying I was cheating. I had to stand and watch all the other kids playing conkers while they shunned me.

The fucking softarses.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:09:57 pm
fucking hell, what have I wandered into here.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:13:20 pm
Bring back the fucking conkers

:D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:53:25 pm
How do you think people actually meet?  ;D Funnily enough it was my mrs who first approached me in a pub and asked me if I knew where the toilet was (she already knew). Fast forward a few years and here we are! maybe I should have been offended instead  ;D

debs is pointing out an issue I think many men simply just don't bear in mind enough -- depending on the situation/environment, a man approaching a woman out of the blue can be a very nervy experience for a woman.

your intentions can be 100% fine, but they don't know that at first do they? and if they've had bad experiences, they would be daft not to be cautious.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm »
there may be better threads on RAWK for this discussion of course  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:56:26 pm
:D
Let's merge them in sexy conker talk

Was there a rule in your school that if your conker got tangled up in the other fella's string and fell to the ground, the other guy could stamp on your conker?  Always felt like cheating to me.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:05:05 pm
Let's merge them in sexy conker talk

Was there a rule in your school that if your conker got tangled up in the other fella's string and fell to the ground, the other guy could stamp on your conker?  Always felt like cheating to me.

Ooh, sexy conker player. I like your beret.

That does ring a bell. And also, if they got tangled up I think it came down to who could yank harder (oh stop it), and basically was more a case of who had tied it to their string/shoelace the best rather than who had the superior fighting machine at the end of it. Farcical.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Everyone stop talking about their nuts.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm »
I remember trying all the cheats with conkers back in the day and I swear none of them worked.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:13 pm
I'd call it weird, strange, uncalled for and probably pervy too. 

Would you seriously approach a complete stranger because you find them attractive? 

That's just creepy and in my eyes always has been no matter what decade we're in. 

Actually my response now is how fucking dare you think that that's acceptable behaviour?  Have you no idea at all how fucking scary that is for a female. 

Jesus wept I'm genuinely shocked!!

In 2003 I was working in a club.
A girl came up to the bar and asked for a glass of water. Within 5 seconds she was touching the pendant (A Liverpool one) on the chain I was wearing around my neck.
Fast forward a wee bit, we had a kid together, lived together, parted ways 8 years or so ago.

How is it acceptable to meet people if not to walk up and say hello? As long as he didn't tell her to get in the van and walked away if she told him to do one, then how is that a problem?
