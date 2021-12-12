« previous next »
Things you find..weird

jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm
I watched this documentary yesterday on you tube, Is Paul McCartney Dead? I was quite staggered that so many people appeared to believe it, amazing stuff.  :o
Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm
I watched this documentary yesterday on you tube, Is Paul McCartney Dead? I was quite staggered that so many people appeared to believe it, amazing stuff.  :o
Same as Flat Earthers.
Fucking off their rockers.
jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 08:36:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm
Same as Flat Earthers.
Fucking off their rockers.

Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.
Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:36:40 pm
Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.

 ;D

That was at the end of Strawberry Fields and John was actually saying/singing "cranberry Sauce"
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:36:40 pm
Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.

Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D
jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm
;D

That was at the end of Strawberry Fields and John was actually saying/singing "cranberry Sauce"
  ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm
Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D

I had never heard that, but I am not really a heavy metal fan!
reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm
Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D

There was loads of conspiracy type stuff like this about rock music back in the 70s due to stuffy old men being scared it might warp the minds of impressionable teenagers.

Subliminal messages recorded that only the kids could hear 😂🤦🤷
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
There was loads of conspiracy type stuff like this about rock music back in the 70s due to stuffy old men being scared it might warp the minds of impressionable teenagers.
look around debs - they were right.
reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
look around debs - they were right.

Yeah the impressionable teenagers have become the stuffy old men 😂😂😂
ianburns252

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 06:58:01 pm
Never understood the obsession the US has with Halloween.

Everyone knows mizzy night is the real "holiday" anyway...
So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 06:58:01 pm
Never understood the obsession the US has with Halloween.

Whats wrong with Duck Apple Night ? Hours of fun sticking you head into a bucket of cold water trying to catch an apple with your teeth.
Ghost Town

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
There was loads of conspiracy type stuff like this about rock music back in the 70s due to stuffy old men being scared it might warp the minds of impressionable teenagers.

Subliminal messages recorded that only the kids could hear 😂🤦🤷
Yeah Eagles as well. You could write a book on all the occult stuff alleged about their songs and album covers.

My question is who the hell knew how to play a record or tape backwards, at the right speed? I'm sure you could get kit to do it but most teenagers didn't have such stuff.

Before my time so I now expect those who were there to explain exactly how you did it ;D
Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Yeah Eagles as well. You could write a book on all the occult stuff alleged about their songs and album covers.

My question is who the hell knew how to play a record or tape backwards, at the right speed? I'm sure you could get kit to do it but most teenagers didn't have such stuff.

Before my time so I now expect those who were there to explain exactly how you did it ;D

It was mainly on vinyl, if you could actually hold the record on the turntable and push it backwards to make sound. Absolutely fuck up the needle though and scratch the shit out the record.
Ghost Town

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
It was mainly on vinyl, if you could actually hold the record on the turntable and push it backwards to make sound. Absolutely fuck up the needle though and scratch the shit out the record.
Yikes! That's almost vandalism! Gives me palpitations just thinking about it.
Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Yikes! That's almost vandalism! Gives me palpitations just thinking about it.

Definitely wouldn't recommend it.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:24:10 pm
Dont you just use last years. thats very frivolous Barney

We don't live together.
I've been using the same ones for about 7 years  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm
Who doesn't like a good scary movie?!
Me. Horror movies like the screenshot. I just don't find them good to watch from a film/story perspective.
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Yeah Eagles as well. You could write a book on all the occult stuff alleged about their songs and album covers.

My question is who the hell knew how to play a record or tape backwards, at the right speed? I'm sure you could get kit to do it but most teenagers didn't have such stuff.

Before my time so I now expect those who were there to explain exactly how you did it ;D

As chakan said, you just stuck a finger on the album and rotated it anti clockwise. Did it with my brand new copy of Piece Of Mind on the track I posted earlier, still got that in the loft.
Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm
Me. Horror movies like the screenshot. I just don't find them good to watch from a film/story perspective.

It depends on the premise and the style, I mean I didn't really enjoy the Halloween movies because the premise was a bit meh to me, but I loved the Freddy Kruger movies because the concept was really interesting.

rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm
Me. Horror movies like the screenshot. I just don't find them good to watch from a film/story perspective.

Yeah not a fan of slasher movies myself, I did enjoy the Saw films, the Japanese originals of The Ring, The Grudge and the IT films.

The Exorcist freaked me out, won't watch that again.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
It depends on the premise and the style, I mean I didn't really enjoy the Halloween movies because the premise was a bit meh to me, but I loved the Freddy Kruger movies because the concept was really interesting.


Honestly can't say I've seen a good film in that genre. Most I've watched is Scream movies. Saw etc.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
Yeah not a fan of slasher movies myself, I did enjoy the Saw films, the Japanese originals of The Ring, The Grudge and the IT films.

The Exorcist freaked me out, won't watch that again.
Agreed first Saw was great. Rest of these films aren't anything that interest me. Avoid them kind of movies.
Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Honestly can't say I've seen a good film in that genre. Most I've watched is Scream movies. Saw etc.

Fair enough, each to their own. I will say I don't like gore and guts for just gore and guts sake, has to be a purpose behind it other than shock factor.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
Horror films are shit in general.
I did like Saw 1 and 2 though.
Thought the Blair Witch Project was one of the worst films I've ever watched.
The Paranormal Activity films bored the shit out of me.
Pretty much every other one I can think of had me checking my watch to see how long there is left.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm
People not cooking meat meant to be eaten

Went on holiday and had a burger. Was cooked on the outside and squirting blood on the inside

What the fuck?
Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:11:57 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm
People not cooking meat meant to be eaten

Went on holiday and had a burger. Was cooked on the outside and squirting blood on the inside

What the fuck?
burgers should always be well done, listeria is on the surface, and minced beef is all surface. But for a solid piece of meat, such as steak, Medium rare is preferable.
Claire.

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:48:42 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
I did like Saw 1 and 2 though.

Even the puppet on a tricycle with a squeaky wheel? fucking daft ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 09:19:58 am
Not weird as such, but it felt odd when walking the dog the other day. Conkers (horse chestnuts) littered the ground under chestnut trees. Hundreds of them. Nothing unusual there, I hear people cry. But as a youngster in the 60s and 70s it still feels odd seeing these little nuggets of gold just lying on the ground.

They were like gold dust back in my youth. Highly sought after. So much so, we'd often risk our lives stripping conker trees of their fruit long before it had a chance to fall to the ground naturally.

Kids would turn up in school with some monsters. Everyone wanted to know where they'd got them. Exotic places like Formby, Crosby etc were spoken about in hushed tones. Conker season. What a joy that used to be. Now, they just lie on the ground ignored, as kids wander past with their heads stuck in mobile phones.

How times change, eh.
sheepfest

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 09:30:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:58 am
Not weird as such, but it felt odd when walking the dog the other day. Conkers (horse chestnuts) littered the ground under chestnut trees. Hundreds of them. Nothing unusual there, I hear people cry. But as a youngster in the 60s and 70s it still feels odd seeing these little nuggets of gold just lying on the ground.

They were like gold dust back in my youth. Highly sought after. So much so, we'd often risk our lives stripping conker trees of their fruit long before it had a chance to fall to the ground naturally.

Kids would turn up in school with some monsters. Everyone wanted to know where they'd got them. Exotic places like Formby, Crosby etc were spoken about in hushed tones. Conker season. What a joy that used to be. Now, they just lie on the ground ignored, as kids wander past with their heads stuck in mobile phones.

How times change, eh.
Still have a memory of my older sister going mad at me one time for using up all of her nail varnish to paint my crop of conkers.
Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:33:29 am
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 09:30:18 am
Still have a memory of my older sister going mad at me one time for using up all of her nail varnish to paint my crop of conkers.
;D

I remember some people baking theirs in the oven to harden them up. Putting them in vinegar was popular too. Not sure how it helped, though.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:34:39 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:33:29 am
;D

I remember some people baking theirs in the oven to harden them up. Putting them in vinegar was popular too. Not sure how it helped, though.

Yeah, remember all of those things. I think conkers were banned in our school for a while because my brother ended up whacking his head on the playground floor. Must have been some conker that did that. :D
Buck Pete

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:41:41 am
Haha, the old Conker tactics.

There was always the one lad with the little rock-hard conker the size of a 5 pence piece that would literally decimate any conker opponent it faced.

Bigger, was never better in the world of conkering :)
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:42:48 am
Werent the rules mad. You had points for how many battles theyd won, and then if you defeated it, youd take their points. Not sure if there was an official conker federation somewhere.
reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:43:36 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:58 am
Not weird as such, but it felt odd when walking the dog the other day. Conkers (horse chestnuts) littered the ground under chestnut trees. Hundreds of them. Nothing unusual there, I hear people cry. But as a youngster in the 60s and 70s it still feels odd seeing these little nuggets of gold just lying on the ground.

They were like gold dust back in my youth. Highly sought after. So much so, we'd often risk our lives stripping conker trees of their fruit long before it had a chance to fall to the ground naturally.

Kids would turn up in school with some monsters. Everyone wanted to know where they'd got them. Exotic places like Formby, Crosby etc were spoken about in hushed tones. Conker season. What a joy that used to be. Now, they just lie on the ground ignored, as kids wander past with their heads stuck in mobile phones.

How times change, eh.

Must still be popular here mate as I've just walked through a carpet of empty shells in Llangefni when I was out shopping this morning.

I remember those days too, having a champion conker was far better than Instagram likes 😂
So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:50:02 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:42:48 am
Werent the rules mad. You had points for how many battles theyd won, and then if you defeated it, youd take their points. Not sure if there was an official conker federation somewhere.

And I bet there were loads of complaints about the rules being bent even then.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:53:50 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:02 am
And I bet there were loads of complaints about the rules being bent even then.

Just the likes of Buck Pete ruining it for the honest conker players by insert tungsten tipped screws into the middle of his champion.
Buck Pete

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 10:59:25 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:53:50 am
Just the likes of Buck Pete ruining it for the honest conker players by insert tungsten tipped screws into the middle of his champion.

Nah mate.  I was Everton when it came to conkering.  :(
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 11:00:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:00:04 pm
Sexy nurses and witches.

This can work the opposite way too. These girls from work used to always have a Halloween house party
they were all well fit, and when you arrive they are covered in fake blood and scars etc.

Down with that sort of thing
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:59:25 am
Nah mate.  I was Everton when it came to conkering.  :(

Blamed the Redshite for being shit?
Buck Pete

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 11:29:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:00:04 pm
Sexy nurses and witches.


ahh good old Halloween.  That time of year when a plethora of luverrrly Gurrls chuck their feminist values right out the window and encourage us blokes to gawp and drool.

November 1st.  We go back to being chauvinistic misogynists.
