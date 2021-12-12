Not weird as such, but it felt odd when walking the dog the other day. Conkers (horse chestnuts) littered the ground under chestnut trees. Hundreds of them. Nothing unusual there, I hear people cry. But as a youngster in the 60s and 70s it still feels odd seeing these little nuggets of gold just lying on the ground.



They were like gold dust back in my youth. Highly sought after. So much so, we'd often risk our lives stripping conker trees of their fruit long before it had a chance to fall to the ground naturally.



Kids would turn up in school with some monsters. Everyone wanted to know where they'd got them. Exotic places like Formby, Crosby etc were spoken about in hushed tones. Conker season. What a joy that used to be. Now, they just lie on the ground ignored, as kids wander past with their heads stuck in mobile phones.



How times change, eh.