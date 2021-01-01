« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:29:29 pm
I watched this documentary yesterday on you tube, Is Paul McCartney Dead? I was quite staggered that so many people appeared to believe it, amazing stuff.  :o
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1201 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:29 pm
I watched this documentary yesterday on you tube, Is Paul McCartney Dead? I was quite staggered that so many people appeared to believe it, amazing stuff.  :o
Same as Flat Earthers.
Fucking off their rockers.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:36:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Same as Flat Earthers.
Fucking off their rockers.

Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1203 on: Today at 08:41:21 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:36:40 pm
Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.

 ;D

That was at the end of Strawberry Fields and John was actually saying/singing "cranberry Sauce"
Online rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:46:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:36:40 pm
Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! ;D   It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.

Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1205 on: Today at 09:05:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:41:21 pm
;D

That was at the end of Strawberry Fields and John was actually saying/singing "cranberry Sauce"
  ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:13 pm
Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D

I had never heard that, but I am not really a heavy metal fan!
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1206 on: Today at 09:40:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:13 pm
Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still Life

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

When you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp ;D

There was loads of conspiracy type stuff like this about rock music back in the 70s due to stuffy old men being scared it might warp the minds of impressionable teenagers.

Subliminal messages recorded that only the kids could hear 😂🤦🤷
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #1207 on: Today at 09:43:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:40:00 pm
There was loads of conspiracy type stuff like this about rock music back in the 70s due to stuffy old men being scared it might warp the minds of impressionable teenagers.
look around debs - they were right.
