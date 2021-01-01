Oh absolutely. They were going on about listening to songs backwards and you can hear John Lennon singing I buried Paul! It's makes you wonder if it was put up job by the lads or the record company.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWXE_j2mwqM</a>

Heavy Metal bands are constantly being accused of putting backwards Satanic messages in songs. This is Iron Maiden doing it in Still LifeWhen you play it backwards, its drummer Nicko McBrain, in an Idi Amin voice saying " "What ho said the t'ing with the three 'bonce', don't meddle with things you don't understand...", and then doing a big burp