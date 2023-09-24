« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
September 24, 2023, 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 24, 2023, 05:44:15 pm
This is hardly groundbreaking, but some of the HT thread posters, that think they know better than Klopp. One today gave their opinion and then finished with I can see it, why cant Klopp its I think k weve heard enough from experts levels of arrogance.
you can almost hear them thinking "I watch almost FOUR HOURS of football some weeks. I fucking know what I'm talking about!"
Re: Things you find..weird
September 24, 2023, 07:03:27 pm
Its the same mentality around the "eye test" when statistics started becoming more prevalent - people regularly coming out saying that due to having watched Liverpool for x many years they knew more than the "nerds" and "stattos" etc who do this as a job
Re: Things you find..weird
September 24, 2023, 07:22:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 24, 2023, 06:50:17 pm
you can almost hear them thinking "I watch almost FOUR HOURS of football some weeks. I fucking know what I'm talking about!"

The type that play football manager and wear a suit when they go to a cup final.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 12:45:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 23, 2023, 08:44:54 am
Making a pot of tea is just weird. Sitting there stewing for ages. My wife has a big Irish family so theyre pot of tea making professionals. Always feel the pressure if I have to make a pot. How many bags? How long before you pour? Too much ballache. Would rather make individual cups for everyone.

Buy a loose leaf teapot Nick, you just lift the leaves out after a couple of minutes. Stops it stewing, and tastes nicer than tea bags.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:32:51 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on September 25, 2023, 12:45:36 pm
Buy a loose leaf teapot Nick, you just lift the leaves out after a couple of minutes. Stops it stewing, and tastes nicer than tea bags.
or, just take the teabag out of the pot after a few minutes. no tea-powder mess.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:33:31 pm
Paul always empties the kettle and refills it with fresh water prior to making a brew.

No chance of us saving money from not wasting water or electric 😕
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 02:33:31 pm
Paul always empties the kettle and refills it with fresh water prior to making a brew.

No chance of us saving money from not wasting water or electric 😕
I'm guilty of the same.
Tastes much better when you boil fresh water.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:39:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:38:05 pm
I'm guilty of the same.
Tastes much better when you boil fresh water.

I've never done it and can honestly say I can't tell any difference to the taste of my brews to the ones that he makes 🤷
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:42:03 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 02:33:31 pm
Paul always empties the kettle and refills it with fresh water prior to making a brew.

No chance of us saving money from not wasting water or electric 😕
They do say that freshly drawn water tastes better and is more oxygenated or something, and that reboiled water tastes flatter and staler.

Not sure if it's that pronounced a difference to merit throwing water away and refilling, though.

In any case I try to only ever boil the amount that we need. I'll fill the kettle by filling a mug or two mugs, or however many we need, at the tap and pouring it into the kettle, rather than taking the kettle to the tap and guestimating. So we never boil more than we need.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 02:39:48 pm
I've never done it and can honestly say I can't tell any difference to the taste of my brews to the ones that he makes 🤷
Each to their own, but if anyone ever makes me a reboiled cuppa I can tell straight away as it's not as smooth and is actually quite gritty.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:48:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Each to their own, but if anyone ever makes me a reboiled cuppa I can tell straight away as it's not as smooth and is actually quite gritty.

Maybe I just don't have time to notice.  A brews a brew, so long as it tastes like coffee it'll do ☺️
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 02:52:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 25, 2023, 02:42:03 pm
They do say that freshly drawn water tastes better and is more oxygenated or something, and that reboiled water tastes flatter and staler.

Not sure if it's that pronounced a difference to merit throwing water away and refilling, though.

In any case I try to only ever boil the amount that we need. I'll fill the kettle by filling a mug or two mugs, or however many we need, at the tap and pouring it into the kettle, rather than taking the kettle to the tap and guestimating. So we never boil more than we need.

I don't go that far but I purposely don't overfill and unless I've walked away from the kitchen I don't reboil either.

He fills it full and reboils 2 or 3 times if he doesn't pour immediately it's clicked off.

Maybe this should have gone in the annoying thread rather than the weird one 😂
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 05:59:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:38:05 pm
I'm guilty of the same.
Tastes much better when you boil fresh water.
how do you know :)

edit:

Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Each to their own, but if anyone ever makes me a reboiled cuppa I can tell straight away as it's not as smooth and is actually quite gritty.

bloody hell, Princess and the Pea time.  :)

is the water by you particularly gritty, say if you just drink a glass of it from the tap?
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Each to their own, but if anyone ever makes me a reboiled cuppa I can tell straight away as it's not as smooth and is actually quite gritty.

Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 07:09:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Each to their own, but if anyone ever makes me a reboiled cuppa I can tell straight away as it's not as smooth and is actually quite gritty.

gritty ???, whats the water like your way
Re: Things you find..weird
September 25, 2023, 09:12:39 pm
 ;D ;D ;D  ^^^
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:02:05 pm
How do Warburtons get Samuel L Jackson to be in a commercial? The guy is already a multi millionaire
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:08:44 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:02:05 pm
How do Warburtons get Samuel L Jackson to be in a commercial? The guy is already a multi millionaire
Offered him a load of bread? Buttered him up a bit? Maybe he gets a slice of the profits?

I guess Warburtons are quite a posh company, maybe he fancied being associated with the upper crust. He's not stupid, he used his loaf and realised it'll help his image to raise his profile and prove his worth, before his career is toast.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:13:39 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:02:05 pm
How do Warburtons get Samuel L Jackson to be in a commercial? The guy is already a multi millionaire

Dough
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:41:46 pm
I knew I shouldn't have said anything, rookie mistake :D
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 05:22:01 pm
Just Eat got Snoop Dogg to do their adverts. I remember C.Ronaldo also doing adverts for some weird sim card company.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 06:37:21 pm
I think the real answer is that big stars can get serious amounts of money for a few hours work when it comes to adverts.

Pound for pound the likes of Samuel L Jackson can probably earn more per minute of work for an ad than for a movie, and so his agents and accountants are probably keen for him to do any that offer enough.

It's not like he has to worry about reputation; that jumped the shark a long time ago now :)
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 06:41:40 pm
I know Mr Warburtons wife and kids, I used to do their hair.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 06:45:17 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:41:46 pm
I knew I shouldn't have said anything, rookie mistake :D

Didn't really knead to, did you?
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 06:51:25 pm
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 07:35:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:51:25 pm
Lovely stuff Robert.
He certainly got a rise out of it.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:35:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:17 pm
He certainly got a rise out of it.
it was the yeast he could do.

(already been done probably but couldn't be bothered looking)
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:45:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:35:58 pm
it was the yeast he could do.

(already been done probably but couldn't be bothered looking)
We need to do better
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 09:18:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:45:42 pm
We need to do better
Think you knead to rewrite that?
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 09:22:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:41:40 pm
I know Mr Warburtons wife and kids, I used to do their hair.

Presume she wore it in a bun?
