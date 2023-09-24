Paul always empties the kettle and refills it with fresh water prior to making a brew.



No chance of us saving money from not wasting water or electric 😕



They do say that freshly drawn water tastes better and is more oxygenated or something, and that reboiled water tastes flatter and staler.Not sure if it's that pronounced a difference to merit throwing water away and refilling, though.In any case I try to only ever boil the amount that we need. I'll fill the kettle by filling a mug or two mugs, or however many we need, at the tap and pouring it into the kettle, rather than taking the kettle to the tap and guestimating. So we never boil more than we need.