Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
September 15, 2023, 07:14:03 pm
Quote from: John C on September 13, 2023, 06:31:21 pm
I believe its called twerking.

No that's a Yorkshireman's commute
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Things you find..weird
September 15, 2023, 09:17:48 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 15, 2023, 07:14:03 pm
No that's a Yorkshireman's commute
oh god ..... :)
Re: Things you find..weird
September 17, 2023, 01:18:38 pm
Their products are great but this thing looks absolutely mad: https://www.therabody.com/uk/en-gb/theraface-mask.html
Re: Things you find..weird
September 17, 2023, 02:36:35 pm
This is a weird one although there will probably be a perfectly valid reason for it.

Parts of the main A5025 which runs from the Britannia Bridge up the east side of the island then on to Holyhead is being closed from 7am-5pm for a few days at a time. 

The signs say it's for tree felling but it doesn't say if there's access for residents or businesses or if there's going to be diversions put in place.

Then on Thursday signs went up at both ends of the lane we use to get to the main road that it'll be closed for 3 days from tomorrow basically meaning we can't get in or out between those times.

I've no idea how people will manage as some places like where we are there's only one way in or out 🤷
Re: Things you find..weird
September 17, 2023, 07:45:22 pm
^

On Anglesey last week until Friday I noticed those signs myself. I did wonder how it would impact on residents.

We also got caught in major tailbacks when trying to get over the Britannia on Friday morning. All due to lane closures for grass verge cutting.

Hopefully there will be diversions so people can still go about their business.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Things you find..weird
September 17, 2023, 09:06:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 17, 2023, 07:45:22 pm
^

On Anglesey last week until Friday I noticed those signs myself. I did wonder how it would impact on residents.

We also got caught in major tailbacks when trying to get over the Britannia on Friday morning. All due to lane closures for grass verge cutting.

Hopefully there will be diversions so people can still go about their business.

Hope so mate although the only diversion for us would be across the fields 😂 at least I can get Paul to work before they're closed but will need an alternative route to pick him up at 2pm.

They're felling all the ash trees that have been effected by ash die back so they can't risk having people or traffic in the area.  As I understand it the wood on these trees becomes very unstable once they start cutting, it's your typical tree felling.
Re: Things you find..weird
September 18, 2023, 09:21:54 am
The halftime police.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Things you find..weird
September 19, 2023, 09:45:33 pm
When we were in those title races with the cheats and some on here kept wanting them to win every FA Cup, CL and Carabao game because apparently it would fatigue them. Firstly, it didn't. And secondly, it's just so bizarre to want a rival team to win every game.

Same goes for those who wanted them to win the title rather than Arsenal because it would expose their cheating. Their own city rivals Utd don't give a shit so why would anyone else.
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:27:30 am
If we're not in a title race with them, I want them to win every single title. The PL becoming Ligue 1 - a foregone conclusion - and the golden goose being killed would be worth it to stop them in the long run.

Sadly it'll be Saudi v City soon and it'll be hyped to the rafters while the rest of the league withers in the shadow.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:31:38 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:27:30 am
If we're not in a title race with them, I want them to win every single title. The PL becoming Ligue 1 - a foregone conclusion - and the golden goose being killed would be worth it to stop them in the long run.

Sadly it'll be Saudi v City soon and it'll be hyped to the rafters while the rest of the league withers in the shadow.

:thumbup
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:16:56 am
That is insane. The golden goose would not be killed, and they will not be stopped, that way.

Can only think this is a coping mechanism, otherwise I can't see why anyone would want them to win even a coin flip

It's nuts
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:29:19 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:56 am
That is insane. The golden goose would not be killed, and they will not be stopped, that way.

Can only think this is a coping mechanism, otherwise I can't see why anyone would want them to win even a coin flip

It's nuts

Not really, no one gives a shit if they win anything.

The more a product becomes predictable the less people want to watch it.

If they win 9 out of the next 10 league trophies, viewership goes down and down.

I will caveat this with saying if not us then them.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:53:30 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:29:19 am
Not really, no one gives a shit if they win anything.

The more a product becomes predictable the less people want to watch it.

If they win 9 out of the next 10 league trophies, viewership goes down and down.
That's just not true. It didn't happen while we were winning so much in the 70s and 80s and nor did it happen when Man Utd were winning everything. There wasn't even a hint of it happening. I'm presuming people still watch German football despite Bayern's hegemony. Certainly no golden goose has been killed over there. Ditto other places with a super-dominant team.

If they win 9 out of the next 10 PLs they'll be lauded to the rafters; they'll become famous and celebrated as the greatest English side ever and maybe the greatest side in world football. Even if it's true currently that "no one cares if they win" that won't last. Success trumps everything in this game and those who "don't care if they win anything", mostly longstanding fans of rival clubs, will be edged out by those who do

The media love winners, esp very wealthy ones. They'll talk them up and celebrate them until there's no other mainstream view. And more and more people, all around the world, will become City fans; new generations will grow up not knowing a time when football was funded differently and simply accept that being owned by a state is normal. Any stigma there is now will be gone. And more and more clubs, inc Liverpoool, will be bought by other states. It will be normalised.

This is the problem with echo chamnbrs. You convince yourself of things because others in the echo chamber agree with you. Most people outside of the bubble do not think like you do about Man City even now, let alone in future as they become more and more established and dominant and famous and lauded and beloved.

The one big hope is that this legal thing bears fruit. If not then nothing will stop their continued and sustained dominance except for clubs like us to FIGHT and beat them as often as we can. And if we can't then to hope that someone else will. To actually want them to win everything? I believe the appropriate term is 'smh'
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:00:48 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:53:30 am
That's just not true. It didn't happen while we were winning so much in the 70s and 80s and nor did it happen when Man Utd were winning everything. There wasn't even a hint of it happening. I'm presuming people still watch German football despite Bayern's hegemony. Certainly no golden goose has been killed over there. Ditto other places with a super-dominant team.

If they win 9 out of the next 10 PLs they'll be lauded to the rafters; they'll become famous and celebrated as the greatest English side ever and maybe the greatest side in world football. Even if it's true currently that "no one cares if they win" that won't last. Success trumps everything in this game and those who "don't care if they win anything", mostly longstanding fans of rival clubs, will be edged out by those who do

The media love winners, esp very wealthy ones. They'll talk them up and celebrate them until there's no other mainstream view. And more and more people, all around the world, will become City fans; new generations will grow up not knowing a time when football was funded differently and simply accept that being owned by a state is normal. Any stigma there is now will be gone. And more and more clubs, inc Liverpoool, will be bought by other states. It will be normalised.

This is the problem with echo chamnbrs. You convince yourself of things because others in the echo chamber agree with you. Most people outside of the bubble do not think like you do about Man City even now, let alone in future as they become more and more established and dominant and famous and lauded and beloved.

The one big hope is that this legal thing bears fruit. If not then nothing will stop their continued and sustained dominance except for clubs like us to FIGHT and beat them as often as we can. And if we can't then to hope that someone else will. To actually want them to win everything? I believe the appropriate term is 'smh'


I understand what you're saying but lets agree to disagree on it. I'm not sure what the viewership numbers for the German league are compared to the premier league but I'd hazard a guess they are nowhere near.

Yes the best course of action is the legal one, I don't think anyone thinks otherwise. But if nothing happens to City and they aren't penalized fully and only receive a slap on the wrist and fine, I would say the PL in it's current state is going to have a very short shelf life.

It's just my opinion though. Maybe new people will pick it up to see Man City win it every year, but the people who actually take an interest in the sport and have been supporting clubs for years are slowly leaning towards not watching it. Least going by what a lot of people on here say. Maybe it's different outside of said echo chamber I don't know.

Plus, you did miss my caveat.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:38:53 am
Of course happy to agree to disagree, but it's an interesting conversation.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:00:48 am
I understand what you're saying but lets agree to disagree on it. I'm not sure what the viewership numbers for the German league are compared to the premier league but I'd hazard a guess they are nowhere near.
I don't know either, but the issue isn't the numbers per se- I doubt any league is as popular and as widely watched as the PL -  it's whether the numbers have plummetted - gone down and down and down - as you said would happen with City, because Bayern have such a stranglehold. Without knowing the numbers I don't think that can have happened  otherwise we are sure to have heard about it; articles about viewers abandoning the Bundesliga etc. Bayern's dominance killing the golden goose etc. Not seen anything like that.

Quote
Yes the best course of action is the legal one, I don't think anyone thinks otherwise. But if nothing happens to City and they aren't penalized fully and only receive a slap on the wrist and fine, I would say the PL in it's current state is going to have a very short shelf life.
The bolded bit may well be so, but not because of City having so much success, but because some kind of new structure for the top teams, probably a pan European League of some sort, is looking inevitable at some point purely from a financial and 'rationalising' (as in businessspeak) standpoint.

But it won't be because City win so much, I'm pretty sure of that.

Quote
It's just my opinion though. Maybe new people will pick it up to see Man City win it every year, but the people who actually take an interest in the sport and have been supporting clubs for years are slowly leaning towards not watching it. Least going by what a lot of people on here say. Maybe it's different outside of said echo chamber I don't know.

It may be that a significant number of longstanding fans give up (though I tend to see a lot of people saying so but not actually doing it; understandably so as football is in our blood; it's hard to give up) but for every one that does there'll be five new fans coming in. It's depressing to think so; to think that we, lifelong football fans, are disposable; 'legacy fans' as we have been termed, and our turning away won't even be noticed, but that's how it will be.

Never underestimate the allure of wealth and success; people love the wealthy and the successful; they want to be associated with them; in football terms, to support and follow them. And while it's true that wealthy and succesful people/entities sometimes suffer a fall, they do so because there's another wealthy and successful person/entity to take their place. Not because people have had enough of wealth and success.

Quote
Plus, you did miss my caveat.
I wasn't quite sure what you meant and didn't want to respond if I had the wrong end of the stick. If you meant that if we don't win you want City to win then obviously I disagree fervently with that.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
