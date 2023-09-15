Of course happy to agree to disagree, but it's an interesting conversation.
I understand what you're saying but lets agree to disagree on it. I'm not sure what the viewership numbers for the German league are compared to the premier league but I'd hazard a guess they are nowhere near.
I don't know either, but the issue isn't the numbers per se- I doubt any league is as popular and as widely watched as the PL - it's whether the numbers have plummetted - gone down and down and down - as you said would happen with City, because
Bayern have such a stranglehold. Without knowing the numbers I don't think that can have happened otherwise we are sure to have heard about it; articles about viewers abandoning the Bundesliga etc. Bayern's dominance killing the golden goose etc. Not seen anything like that.
Yes the best course of action is the legal one, I don't think anyone thinks otherwise. But if nothing happens to City and they aren't penalized fully and only receive a slap on the wrist and fine, I would say the PL in it's current state is going to have a very short shelf life.
The bolded bit may well be so, but not because of City having so much success, but because some kind of new structure for the top teams, probably a pan European League of some sort, is looking inevitable at some point purely from a financial and 'rationalising' (as in businessspeak) standpoint.
But it won't be because City win so much, I'm pretty sure of that.
It's just my opinion though. Maybe new people will pick it up to see Man City win it every year, but the people who actually take an interest in the sport and have been supporting clubs for years are slowly leaning towards not watching it. Least going by what a lot of people on here say. Maybe it's different outside of said echo chamber I don't know.
It may be that a significant number of longstanding fans give up (though I tend to see a lot of people saying so but not actually doing it; understandably so as football is in our blood; it's hard to give up) but for every one that does there'll be five new fans coming in. It's depressing to think so; to think that we, lifelong football fans, are disposable; 'legacy fans' as we have been termed, and our turning away won't even be noticed, but that's how it will be.
Never underestimate the allure of wealth and success; people love the wealthy and the successful; they want to be associated with them; in football terms, to support and follow them. And while it's true that wealthy and succesful people/entities sometimes suffer a fall, they do so because there's another wealthy and successful person/entity to take their place. Not because people have had enough of wealth and success.
Plus, you did miss my caveat.
I wasn't quite sure what you meant and didn't want to respond if I had the wrong end of the stick. If you meant that if we don't win you want City to win then obviously I disagree fervently with that.