Not really, no one gives a shit if they win anything.



The more a product becomes predictable the less people want to watch it.



If they win 9 out of the next 10 league trophies, viewership goes down and down.



That's just not true. It didn't happen while we were winning so much in the 70s and 80s and nor did it happen when Man Utd were winning everything. There wasn't even a hint of it happening. I'm presuming people still watch German football despite Bayern's hegemony. Certainly no golden goose has been killed over there. Ditto other places with a super-dominant team.If they win 9 out of the next 10 PLs they'll be lauded to the rafters; they'll become famous and celebrated as the greatest English side ever and maybe the greatest side in world football. Even if it's true currently that "no one cares if they win" that won't last. Success trumps everything in this game and those who "don't care if they win anything", mostly longstanding fans of rival clubs, will be edged out by those who doThe media love winners, esp very wealthy ones. They'll talk them up and celebrate them until there's no other mainstream view. And more and more people, all around the world, will become City fans; new generations will grow up not knowing a time when football was funded differently and simply accept that being owned by a state is normal. Any stigma there is now will be gone. And more and more clubs, inc Liverpoool, will be bought by other states. It will be normalised.This is the problem with echo chamnbrs. You convince yourself of things because others in the echo chamber agree with you. Most people outside of the bubble do not think like you do about Man City even now, let alone in future as they become more and more established and dominant and famous and lauded and beloved.The one big hope is that this legal thing bears fruit. If not then nothing will stop their continued and sustained dominance except for clubs like us to FIGHT and beat them as often as we can. And if we can't then to hope that someone else will. To actually want them to win everything? I believe the appropriate term is 'smh'