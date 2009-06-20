I'm bored already. go for it



It's because the word 'loan' in this case has stopped being the familiar dictionary word meaning to lend something to someone, and has become a specific bit of football jargon which means something like 'a player going to another team for a set amount of time' in its noun form. In the semantic field it's no longer closely linked to borrow or borrowing. It's a new word in itself.Like the word 'text' has become a new word when it comes to text messaging, so that we happily say 'I texted her' when we would never use 'texted' for the original word text, where 'textualised' would be used, on the few rare occasions when a past tense verb form is needed for it. .See also 'louse' the creature, plural 'lice' vs 'louse' the insult, plural 'louses'. Or hang as in suspend and hang as in the judicial punishment; the past tenses are different: hung vs hanged (in this case it's 'hung' that was the innovation; hanged came first and persists in conservative legal language, whereas hung developed to match past tense words like sung and rung, with a call back to the Old English past tense heng).One where the disconnect is not complete yet is 'computer mouse'; there's a split between those who say 'computer mouses' and those who still say 'computer mice'; over time I suspect it will stabilise as 'computer mouses'.In the early days of football loans people still used periphrasis: phrases like 'brought him in on loan' or 'a loan deal' but over time that has worn down and the word loan is now used bidirectionally. The word borrow has never been used in the context of bringing a player in on loan.Something similar happened with the word 'present' as in a gift. A present (noun) is something you present (verb) to someone. Normally only the giver presents something; the taker receives it, so you might think that to the receiver a present is a 'receive'. But as with a football loan, the word present lost its unidirectional quality and became just a word for a gift used by both giver and receiver. (There are original technical differences between the words 'present' and 'gift' but no-one bothers with them these days. The two are more or less synonymous)There's no authority driving this, of course, it's just how our minds work; once we 'feel' the semantic shift behind a word, we start treating it as a new word, often without even realising it.Even more bored yet?