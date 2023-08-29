« previous next »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1000 on: August 29, 2023, 11:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 29, 2023, 11:24:49 pm
Do you actually want to know the answer? It's boring but real :)
I'm bored already.  go for it  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1001 on: August 30, 2023, 12:42:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 29, 2023, 11:55:36 pm
I'm bored already.  go for it  :)
It's because the word 'loan' in this case has stopped being the familiar dictionary word meaning to lend something to someone, and has become a specific bit of football jargon which means something like 'a player going to another team for a set amount of time' in its noun form. In the semantic field it's no longer closely linked to borrow or borrowing. It's a new word in itself.

Like the word 'text' has become a new word when it comes to text messaging, so that we happily say 'I texted her' when we would never use 'texted' for the original word text, where 'textualised' would be used, on the few rare occasions when a past tense verb form is needed for it. .

See also 'louse' the creature, plural 'lice' vs 'louse' the insult, plural 'louses'. Or hang as in suspend and hang as in the judicial punishment; the past tenses are different: hung vs hanged (in this case it's 'hung' that was the innovation; hanged came first and persists in conservative legal language, whereas hung developed to match past tense words like sung and rung, with a call back to the Old English past tense heng). 

One where the disconnect is not complete yet is 'computer mouse'; there's a split between those who say 'computer mouses' and those who still say 'computer mice'; over time I suspect it will stabilise as 'computer mouses'.

In the early days of football loans people still used periphrasis: phrases like 'brought him in on loan' or 'a loan deal' but over time that has worn down and the word loan is now used bidirectionally. The word borrow has never been used in the context of bringing a player in on loan.

Something similar happened with the word 'present' as in a gift. A present (noun) is something you present (verb) to someone. Normally only the giver presents something; the taker receives it, so you might think that to the receiver a present is a 'receive'. But as with a football loan, the word present lost its unidirectional quality and became just a word for a gift used by both giver and receiver. (There are original technical differences between the words 'present' and 'gift' but no-one bothers with them these days. The two are more or less synonymous)

There's no authority driving this, of course, it's just how our minds work; once we 'feel' the semantic shift behind a word, we start treating it as a new word, often without even realising it.

Even more bored yet? :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1002 on: August 30, 2023, 01:26:16 am »
^ ha ha - nice one, there are some brainy folk on rawk la  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1003 on: August 30, 2023, 01:28:10 am »
Quote from: kavah on August 30, 2023, 01:26:16 am
^ ha ha - nice one, there are some brainy folk on rawk la  ;D
Brainy?

He robbed that off wiki.

 ;)
« Reply #1004 on: August 30, 2023, 10:18:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 20, 2023, 01:49:14 pm
People are relentlessly dumb about their own personal safety, thinking that because it hasn't happened, it never will.

I know a guy who cycles, often in busy traffic, and over rough terrain, in his flip-flops. I've told him if he has an accident he could lose toes or feet but he doesn't seem to understand because he's been alright so far.

Worse, in some countries I've seen people motorcycle in flip-flops (and shorts). The technical term for such morons is squids

In my younger days I used to happily ride my motorbikes in shorts, t-shirt and trainees. On the odd occasion I'd go a bit quick (its not big its not clever but in the 90's you'd get away with 3 figure speeds as the roads were a lot quieter) but mainly I was very careful. Then I got leathers and rode like a dickhead - the safer you feel, the more you push it.  Now I'm wiser, I won't even ride a mile for the MOT without wearing my leathers
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1005 on: August 30, 2023, 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 30, 2023, 10:18:19 am
In my younger days I used to happily ride my motorbikes in shorts, t-shirt and trainees. On the odd occasion I'd go a bit quick (its not big its not clever but in the 90's you'd get away with 3 figure speeds as the roads were a lot quieter) but mainly I was very careful. Then I got leathers and rode like a dickhead - the safer you feel, the more you push it.  Now I'm wiser, I won't even ride a mile for the MOT without wearing my leathers

Leather shorts?

 ;)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1006 on: August 30, 2023, 10:25:50 am »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1007 on: August 30, 2023, 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2023, 12:42:12 am
It's because the word 'loan' in this case....

Didn't know Susie Dent was a Red.

Any blag tickets to a filming?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1008 on: August 30, 2023, 10:33:05 am »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1009 on: August 30, 2023, 10:37:50 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 30, 2023, 10:27:00 am
Didn't know Susie Dent was a Red.

Any blag tickets to a filming?
But then you would have to put with Rachel look at me united Riley.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1010 on: August 30, 2023, 10:48:08 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on August 30, 2023, 10:37:50 am
But then you would have to put with Rachel look at me united Riley.

If I completely ignore the fact she's a monumental c*nt, I could look at her all day. Unfortunately I can't ignore the fact she's a monumental c*nt.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1011 on: August 30, 2023, 11:09:51 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2023, 12:42:12 am
Really interesting, the 'present' example was an excellent one.
« Reply #1012 on: August 30, 2023, 11:43:50 am »
But wouldn't you still say "I have received a present"? Which is correct, as far as I can tell. Or use passive tense - "I have been presented with an award".
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1013 on: August 30, 2023, 12:55:54 pm »
How vegetable plants need a certain space between them to grow properly.

Cabbages need 30cms between the plants but 45cms between the rows.

How do they know 🤷
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1014 on: August 30, 2023, 01:04:03 pm »
I'm not a gardener, but I'll have a guess at roots and being able to get enough water/nutrients?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1015 on: August 30, 2023, 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2023, 12:42:12 am
too long, couldn't be arsed reading it, mate  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1016 on: August 30, 2023, 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 30, 2023, 12:55:54 pm
How vegetable plants need a certain space between them to grow properly.

Cabbages need 30cms between the plants but 45cms between the rows.

How do they know 🤷
they have surprisingly well-developed WhatsApp skills.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1017 on: August 30, 2023, 08:04:14 pm »
I don't know how people enjoy chicken wings. My missus eats them, she spits out pieces of bone and sinewy bits and is covered in greas by the time she finishes them.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1018 on: August 30, 2023, 08:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on August 30, 2023, 08:04:14 pm
I don't know how people enjoy chicken wings. My missus eats them, she spits out pieces of bone and sinewy bits and is covered in greas by the time she finishes them.
Yeah theyre too much faff arent they?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1019 on: August 30, 2023, 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on August 30, 2023, 08:04:14 pm
I don't know how people enjoy chicken wings. My missus eats them, she spits out pieces of bone and sinewy bits and is covered in greas by the time she finishes them.

I'm having chicken wings for tea tomorrow ;D

They are a bit messy to eat but I love em - chickens feet are OK too
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1020 on: August 30, 2023, 08:38:29 pm »
Thighs or nothing.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1021 on: August 30, 2023, 08:40:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 30, 2023, 08:38:29 pm
Thighs or nothing.

Thighs, Breast, like them all
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1022 on: August 30, 2023, 09:15:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 30, 2023, 08:10:06 pm
I'm having chicken wings for tea tomorrow ;D

They are a bit messy to eat but I love em - chickens feet are OK too

Evening Scholesy.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 06:25:12 pm »
Saturday postal delivery in the UK still exists in 2023.

jeez.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 06:26:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:25:12 pm
Saturday postal delivery in the UK still exists in 2023.

jeez.

The weekend alarm clock.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:26:34 pm
The weekend alarm clock.

a good use of tax money  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:29:28 pm
a good use of tax money  :)

Its privatised now.  ;D

Which I dont think is a good thing btw. Prices have rocketed and the service has deteriorated.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 06:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:31:17 pm
Its privatised now.  ;D

Which I dont think is a good thing btw. Prices have rocketed and the service has deteriorated.
yeah as soon as I posted that I realized it's not pure tax money.

anyhow - how on earth is Saturday delivery of snail mail required in 2023? 

I'm sure I'm not out of the ordinary in this - I get probably 1/10 of the mail I used to get even just a few years ago.  and most of what I do get now is junk anyway.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:36:20 pm
yeah as soon as I posted that I realized it's not pure tax money.

anyhow - how on earth is Saturday delivery of snail mail required in 2023? 

I'm sure I'm not out of the ordinary in this - I get probably 1/10 of the mail I used to get even just a few years ago.  and most of what I do get now is junk anyway.


Yeah it is weird. The govt, and its agencies, still use snail mail and its annoying as I dont even have a printer now as I do everything else digitally.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
It's probably the junk mail that keeps the privatised mail service going. It's so pricey and slow that if it were only ordinary customers buying stamps it might not be viable. I don't know if that's the case for sure but I can't recall the last time I put a stamp on a letter.

Just now they've made all the older existing stamps invalid, so if you have any stashed away in a drawer or your wallet they can't be used any more. You need to send them off to be swapped for new QR coded ones. Many people won't bother so right there that's a huge wedge of money they'll have earned without the concomitant use of the service.

Postman Prat
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:45:30 pm
It's probably the junk mail that keeps the privatised mail service going. It's so pricey and slow that if it were only ordinary customers buying stamps it might not be viable. I don't know if that's the case for sure but I can't recall the last time I put a stamp on a letter.

Just now they've made all the older existing stamps invalid, so if you have any stashed away in a drawer or your wallet they can't be used any more. You need to send them off to be swapped for new QR coded ones. Many people won't bother so right there that's a huge wedge of money they'll have earned without the concomitant use of the service.

Postman Prat

Agree with all this.

I still feel dirty that I bought the shares when they were privatised. I was a student at the time and the price seemed ridiculously low so I thought why should only tories benefit, but then I acted like a Tory.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm »
Lager top!!  Wtf?

Or a single gin in a huge gin glass?  Why?  Get a fucking double in there then I don't need to keep refilling it ya weirdo 😕
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 09:20:05 pm »
Not had em in years until last week but Them half curry and half Rice meals that recommend you microwave for 8 minutes plus (from frozen) when the rice only needs aboot 3 minutes max or it comes out like plastic pips stuck together

(I obviously do the rice separate)

Cant believe they still havnt corrected this after all these years

