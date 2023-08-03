A lot of it also has to do with mental health. My brother had a complete mental breakdown about 10 years ago. He had never gambled before, and frankly understood absolutely nothing about it. It got to the stage where he was putting literally thousands on red or black - as simple as that. It struck me that it was just some sort of buzz he got that stopped him thinking about his mental health, albeit for seconds. He admitted to me that at one point he was £42k up - blew the lot and then ended up in massive, eye watering debt. It ended up that I had to put a stop to my parents bailing him out to the tune of tens of thousands. He had debts left, right and centre. I essentially arranged for him to become bankrupt. A few years ago he thanked me for what I had done - he didn`t at the time.



I enjoy a bet on the footy at the weekend. A £5 acca, that sort of thing, but I know when to stop. Some people just don`t and the footy industry should be stopping all advertising by betting companies.