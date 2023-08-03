Most of the time i put a bet on it's £5 football bet, normally 4 matches on both teams to score for Saturday 3pm matches.
I see it when im my local [which is opposite 2 bookies] someone chasing money as he's been losing shit loads all day, then putting a £50 bet on on a horse say 5.05pm Nottingham, then the horse not coming in.
Another one can't walk past the bookies [& often plays those FOBT too] losses a shit load of money, then often gets others to lend him money with no intention of paying them back, & owes everyone everything, he's one of those too far gone it'll never sink in to him, & their's no way you can talk to him & make him stop either.