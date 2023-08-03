« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
August 3, 2023, 11:31:34 pm
Chas 'n' Dave play on the smash hit Eminem record My Name Is.

Apologies if this is a widely known but I was blown away by that fact. The bassline and guitar riff that is the main sample comes from Labi Siffre's I Got The... and was played by the pair when they were session musicians.
Re: Things you find..weird
August 4, 2023, 08:49:09 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  3, 2023, 11:09:09 pm
I actually know someone who went on there and after a shit attempt of a cash builder of 2 grand took a minus 4 grand offer because the other three managed to get 20 grand between them and she thought she would get a share of 16 grand.
She was bombed out by the chaser and the other three won the 20 grand. 

Karma.


Karma indeed ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
August 4, 2023, 08:54:21 am
Quote from: Chakan on August  3, 2023, 04:29:26 pm
So at work we are interviewing for a new developer, just had a youngster on, probably right out of college (you're not allowed to ask age apparently) and it's hard to ask questions about work experience and knowledge when there really isn't none. So we get done with the questions and here is the strange bit, he didn't have 1 single question for any of us. Not a single 1.

Surely if it's your first job opportunity you want to know about the company the kind of work you are doing and whatnot.

Just very strange to me.

Some people just freeze in interviews and can't think of anything at the end, even if they bring prepared questions in. If he was as young as you think he was probably crapping himself and just wanting to get out of there.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Things you find..weird
August 6, 2023, 02:40:45 pm
Was speaking to a Spurs supporter yesterday, turns out he has an identical twin who supports Liverpool ???
Re: Things you find..weird
August 6, 2023, 02:42:05 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  6, 2023, 02:40:45 pm
Was speaking to a Spurs supporter yesterday, turns out he has an identical twin who supports Liverpool ???
or maybe it's one guy with multiple personalities.
Re: Things you find..weird
August 6, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Either way it's fucking weird ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
August 6, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  6, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Either way it's fucking weird ;D ;D ;D ;D
good point  :)
Re: Things you find..weird
August 13, 2023, 04:50:59 pm
People keeping demons as pets

Re: Things you find..weird
August 13, 2023, 06:39:27 pm
Quote from: Chakan on August  3, 2023, 04:29:26 pm
So at work we are interviewing for a new developer, just had a youngster on, probably right out of college (you're not allowed to ask age apparently) and it's hard to ask questions about work experience and knowledge when there really isn't none. So we get done with the questions and here is the strange bit, he didn't have 1 single question for any of us. Not a single 1.


We've not long finished our recruitment and I deducted points for having no questions.

I mean, our start date wasn't confirmed.

ONE question, right there on the table. There was only one (out of 4 I led) who did this, but he looked so bad compared to the others.

I do have sympathy but then you interview the next kid and they're buzzing with the best kind of questions....
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 12:13:12 pm
Gambling addiction.

Just do not understand it. I can understand having a few pounds on a game or a race or a fight and it meaning that little bit more because you have something riding on it.

Gambling is really regulated in the states and has just opened up. A new massive casino is being built near me and has a temporary upper class marquee as a temporary facility while the main one is being built. It is mostly slots with a few live games. They regulate the number of people in it due to the size of it and staffing issues.

There was a queue of people at 6AM on a Thursday I heard from a guy I know. WTF, queing at that time of day, that many people, it is something I just can't understand. Its not like its a one time thing like a final or a concert in your area, its open all the time and yet people are still out there at stupid times waiting to hand over their cash.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:47:17 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:13:12 pm
Gambling addiction.

Just do not understand it. I can understand having a few pounds on a game or a race or a fight and it meaning that little bit more because you have something riding on it.

Gambling is really regulated in the states and has just opened up. A new massive casino is being built near me and has a temporary upper class marquee as a temporary facility while the main one is being built. It is mostly slots with a few live games. They regulate the number of people in it due to the size of it and staffing issues.

There was a queue of people at 6AM on a Thursday I heard from a guy I know. WTF, queing at that time of day, that many people, it is something I just can't understand. Its not like its a one time thing like a final or a concert in your area, its open all the time and yet people are still out there at stupid times waiting to hand over their cash.

Gambling addictions usually stem from people with addictive personalities that want methods to get rich quick. (Obviously very simplified). That doesn't necessarily mean it's people less well off, as rich people can just as easy fall into the category of wanting more money.

It's hard to understand from the outside I suppose, just stop right? Usually there is some underlying personal reason people end up doing it and fall deeper into it, be it a desperate need to support family, pay back debts, escape their current life or just the buzz of a win. Then the machines, betting companies etc give that glimmer of hope constantly. It's a really horrific business.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:59:39 pm
Like the Pokies in Australia. Loads of the pubs there have a room dedicated to them.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 02:05:07 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:13:12 pm
Gambling addiction.

Just do not understand it. I can understand having a few pounds on a game or a race or a fight and it meaning that little bit more because you have something riding on it.

Gambling is really regulated in the states and has just opened up. A new massive casino is being built near me and has a temporary upper class marquee as a temporary facility while the main one is being built. It is mostly slots with a few live games. They regulate the number of people in it due to the size of it and staffing issues.

There was a queue of people at 6AM on a Thursday I heard from a guy I know. WTF, queing at that time of day, that many people, it is something I just can't understand. Its not like its a one time thing like a final or a concert in your area, its open all the time and yet people are still out there at stupid times waiting to hand over their cash.

Also don't forget everything in the casino is designed specifically to keep you playing. It caters to addictive personalities.

I do enjoy a good time at the casino though. I travel with a friend every now and again to put money into a machine or sit at a poker table. It's relaxing for me, and my mindset has always been "whatever money I take I have lost already".

It's hard to understand addiction unless you are that type of person who has a addiction of some sort.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 02:14:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:47:17 pm
Gambling addictions usually stem from people with addictive personalities that want methods to get rich quick. (Obviously very simplified). That doesn't necessarily mean it's people less well off, as rich people can just as easy fall into the category of wanting more money.

It's hard to understand from the outside I suppose, just stop right? Usually there is some underlying personal reason people end up doing it and fall deeper into it, be it a desperate need to support family, pay back debts, escape their current life or just the buzz of a win. Then the machines, betting companies etc give that glimmer of hope constantly. It's a really horrific business.

Definitely not as easy as that. I'd say from a personal perspective I'd find it easier to give up smoking than gambling. I stopped smoking at the end of last year essentially cold turkey, but because I'm a twat I started again.
Not sure I'd be able to just wake up one day and stop gambling.
I've been in a bad place with it a load of years ago. Caught myself on and self restricted from a few accounts for 6 months a couple of times but always left a few open. I'm a lot more in control of it now. I can bet with 50p or £50, just depends what I can afford to lose at that point in time.
I bet pretty much every day of the week on leagues around the world and that 50p bet is enough to scratch the itch.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 02:17:25 pm
I've never been a gambler, but isn't it when people start chasing the losses that it can really take a hold over them? The thought that all it'll take is one big win and they're back to normal.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 02:22:12 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:17:25 pm
I've never been a gambler, but isn't it when people start chasing the losses that it can really take a hold over them? The thought that all it'll take is one big win and they're back to normal.

Absolutely. Massive rabbit hole that's extremely difficult to recover from.
It took me losing 4 figures in a week, then placing a 4 figure bet to try to win those 4 figures back to wise the fuck up and cut my losses.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:09:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:14:03 pm
Definitely not as easy as that. I'd say from a personal perspective I'd find it easier to give up smoking than gambling. I stopped smoking at the end of last year essentially cold turkey, but because I'm a twat I started again.
Not sure I'd be able to just wake up one day and stop gambling.
I've been in a bad place with it a load of years ago. Caught myself on and self restricted from a few accounts for 6 months a couple of times but always left a few open. I'm a lot more in control of it now. I can bet with 50p or £50, just depends what I can afford to lose at that point in time.
I bet pretty much every day of the week on leagues around the world and that 50p bet is enough to scratch the itch.

I had really bad issues with booze a few years ago and at my level was doing about 1/2 bottle vodka every week day and more on the weekend. Finally managed to kick it, but was still a functioning adult from sunrise to 6PM. Gambling seems all so consuming and really dangerous. With drinking you know the first drink is destructive but you know you will be sober in the morning. Having that first bet thinking you may have spent your wages befoe the week has barely started is frightening.

I just don't understand how gamblers brains work. It is so hard to make money and gambling just seems an easy way to lose a large wedge of what you make.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:39:52 pm
I guess a way to look at your experience to theirs is that they keep on drinking in the hope it'll make them sober.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 03:49:58 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:09:28 pm
I just don't understand how gamblers brains work. It is so hard to make money and gambling just seems an easy way to lose a large wedge of what you make.

It depends if you're doing it for the sole purpose of making money. I do it for a mix of reasons, 1 being I enjoy it.

There's plenty of ways to make money if you know what you're doing. From April 2020 to now I'd estimate I'm in profit of about £60k. Not all gambling though. More to do with taking advantage of the gambling companies making mistakes.

What kicked it all off was a game in Russia between Rostov and Sochi in June 2020 or something. Rostov had to play their under 16s as the first team all had to isolate with Covid. Took a while for the bookies here to catch on and by the time they did I'd placed bets that returned over £2500. It basically all escalated from there  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:10:06 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:09:28 pm
It is so hard to make money and gambling just seems an easy way to lose a large wedge of what you make.

I've always been in the same boat. I'm not a risk-taker with money, I'd rather just save & spend what I earn. The only bet I've ever placed was a free token we all got on a works night out at a casino, I put mine on 0 on the roulette, just because I'd never seen it done (rightly so). Maybe my outlook comes from probabilities being the one area of maths that came naturally to me? I remember a girl I used to work with wanted to go in on a 2-person lottery syndicate with me, I explained I didn't play it because the payout was nowhere near the odds against winning... she just said "but what if we did win?"

Having said that, I've read my share of harrowing Graun articles about those addicted to gambling, and how they're often stigmatised more than those with other addictions, and also how the betting firms fail to protect them adequately despite a requirement to do so (because allowing companies to self-regulate their own profits away always works...)

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:33:36 pm
Most of the time i put a bet on it's £5 football bet, normally 4 matches on both teams to score for Saturday 3pm matches.

I see it when im my local [which is opposite 2 bookies] someone chasing money as he's been losing shit loads all day, then putting a £50 bet on on a horse say 5.05pm Nottingham, then the horse not coming in.

Another one can't walk past the bookies [& often plays those FOBT too] losses a shit load of money, then often gets others to lend him money with no intention of paying them back, & owes everyone everything, he's one of those too far gone it'll never sink in to him, & their's no way you can talk to him & make him stop either.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 04:44:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:49:58 pm
It depends if you're doing it for the sole purpose of making money. I do it for a mix of reasons, 1 being I enjoy it.

There's plenty of ways to make money if you know what you're doing. From April 2020 to now I'd estimate I'm in profit of about £60k. Not all gambling though. More to do with taking advantage of the gambling companies making mistakes.

What kicked it all off was a game in Russia between Rostov and Sochi in June 2020 or something. Rostov had to play their under 16s as the first team all had to isolate with Covid. Took a while for the bookies here to catch on and by the time they did I'd placed bets that returned over £2500. It basically all escalated from there  :D

Fair play! You must need a lot of discipline to only make the right bets.

Im a bit like Riquende. Tend to do some small weekend bets but will chuck £20 into my account and just adjust my bets downwards when Im losing and essentially see how long I can last without topping up again.

A mate of mine got properly into it. Loves his spreadsheets and had a formula for betting on draws. Did tons of analysis and said towards the end he was betting a grand on some games. Basically get a fortune, won some, lost some and ended up with a minimal profit that really wasnt worth the risk and stress so managed to make himself stop.
