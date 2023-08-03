It is so hard to make money and gambling just seems an easy way to lose a large wedge of what you make.



I've always been in the same boat. I'm not a risk-taker with money, I'd rather just save & spend what I earn. The only bet I've ever placed was a free token we all got on a works night out at a casino, I put mine on 0 on the roulette, just because I'd never seen it done (rightly so). Maybe my outlook comes from probabilities being the one area of maths that came naturally to me? I remember a girl I used to work with wanted to go in on a 2-person lottery syndicate with me, I explained I didn't play it because the payout was nowhere near the odds against winning... she just said "but what if we did win?"Having said that, I've read my share of harrowing Graun articles about those addicted to gambling, and how they're often stigmatised more than those with other addictions, and also how the betting firms fail to protect them adequately despite a requirement to do so (because allowing companies to self-regulate their own profits away always works...)