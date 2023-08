So at work we are interviewing for a new developer, just had a youngster on, probably right out of college (you're not allowed to ask age apparently) and it's hard to ask questions about work experience and knowledge when there really isn't none. So we get done with the questions and here is the strange bit, he didn't have 1 single question for any of us. Not a single 1.



Surely if it's your first job opportunity you want to know about the company the kind of work you are doing and whatnot.



Just very strange to me.



Some people just freeze in interviews and can't think of anything at the end, even if they bring prepared questions in. If he was as young as you think he was probably crapping himself and just wanting to get out of there.