Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:44:24 am
men who dye their hair darker as they age - it looks very very odd

embrace your maturity - otherwise you just look like some mannequin/ventriloquist dummy hybrid




The Thetans told him to do it.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm
Since a video of it popped up on my phone I've been watching footage of people driving vehicles through Rufford Ford.

What's weird about that you may ask? Well, depending on the weather it can get pretty deep. A good three feet or so, yet driver after driver plough their often very expensive cars through it and kill their engines.

Honestly, it's compulsive viewing, but I just can't get my head around people willingly driving their pride and joy through it then seeing their car die on them. 🙃

Hah, I watched a couple of them a while ago. Apparently its closed now. But yeah, proper weird - there's a sign for it, there's an easy detour that is just very slightly longer. But no, people see a river across the road, spectators and cameras at the side, and think its a good idea to plow straight into it. Why?!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Hah, I watched a couple of them a while ago. Apparently its closed now. But yeah, proper weird - there's a sign for it, there's an easy detour that is just very slightly longer. But no, people see a river across the road, spectators and cameras at the side, and think its a good idea to plow straight into it. Why?!
because they get to be famous on the internet!


... for all of 3 seconds.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Hah, I watched a couple of them a while ago. Apparently its closed now. But yeah, proper weird - there's a sign for it, there's an easy detour that is just very slightly longer. But no, people see a river across the road, spectators and cameras at the side, and think its a good idea to plow straight into it. Why?!

Driving through huge puddles is fun though, its ace in an HGV ;)

Most of them are too stupid to understand that bombing through water can wreck your engine - loads in diesels think its OK, as there is no reliance on a spark, fine until you suck water into the air intake, which then goes into the bores, creates a hydraulic lock and destroys the engine. If you watch the landrovers that fly through unscathed, you can see the snorkel that goes above the roof line, that's their air intakes and ensures they don't suck water in.

Is nice of them to provide the Insurance company with a video of their negligence though, so any claims can be rejected ;D

The guy at the start who wrecks the Scania might have well have just pulled his digi card out and gone home, cos' he's sacked - at least £70k written off there ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&amp;t=451s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&amp;t=451s</a>
Fuck the Tories

I've watched loads of those videos now. There are hundreds of them. It's compulsive viewing.

There's even one of a Lamborghini going through unscathed, although the water level is low on that occasion.

Madness though. Some people are barking mad.  :odd
Ah yes, Redbyrdz, I also heard the road has been shut now.

There are some videos where police are waiting and go after anyone deliberately soaking pedestrians and driving antisocially. I imagine they got fed up in the end and recommended closure.

I'd love to know how many vehicles were written off there over the years. It must run into many hundreds.

Someone had to be rescued from under the railway bridge on Queens Drive Mossley Hill the other day during the thunderstorm. It floods there in heavy rain, yet people decide to drive through it every single time then find themselves floating.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm
I've watched loads of those videos now. There are hundreds of them. It's compulsive viewing.

There's even one of a Lamborghini going through unscathed, although the water level is low on that occasion.

Madness though. Some people are barking mad:odd

I'd use a few different words: Idiots and stupid being just two of them.
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
I'd use a few different words: Idiots and stupid being just two of them.
They definitely voted for Brexit.  :rollseyes
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm
They definitely voted for Brexit.  :rollseyes
They hoped for sunlit uplands but ploughed into flooded downlands instead. ;)
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&amp;t=451s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&amp;t=451s</a>
delightful seeing some of those 4x4s off the road - especially the monstrosity around 6 minutes in ;D
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:44:24 am
men who dye their hair darker as they age - it looks very very odd

embrace your maturity - otherwise you just look like some mannequin/ventriloquist dummy hybrid



Not as odd as comb overs though
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm
I've watched loads of those videos now. There are hundreds of them. It's compulsive viewing.

There's even one of a Lamborghini going through unscathed, although the water level is low on that occasion.

Madness though. Some people are barking mad.  :odd

There are idiots everywhere, mate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4NJmB1F2mdE&amp;ab_channel=Jomgarza" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4NJmB1F2mdE&amp;ab_channel=Jomgarza</a>
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
Driving through huge puddles is fun though, its ace in an HGV ;)



Watching that video just makes me think about how crazy this all is.

"Hey mate! It rained heavy last night, did you see? The road will be flooded. Shall we grab our cameras and go to the dip in the road and watch the nobheads try to drive through?  Should be a laugh!  Yeah, bring your flask, too!"
