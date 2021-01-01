Hah, I watched a couple of them a while ago. Apparently its closed now. But yeah, proper weird - there's a sign for it, there's an easy detour that is just very slightly longer. But no, people see a river across the road, spectators and cameras at the side, and think its a good idea to plow straight into it. Why?!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&t=451s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1HHFXFN788&t=451s</a>

Driving through huge puddles is fun though, its ace in an HGVMost of them are too stupid to understand that bombing through water can wreck your engine - loads in diesels think its OK, as there is no reliance on a spark, fine until you suck water into the air intake, which then goes into the bores, creates a hydraulic lock and destroys the engine. If you watch the landrovers that fly through unscathed, you can see the snorkel that goes above the roof line, that's their air intakes and ensures they don't suck water in.Is nice of them to provide the Insurance company with a video of their negligence though, so any claims can be rejectedThe guy at the start who wrecks the Scania might have well have just pulled his digi card out and gone home, cos' he's sacked - at least £70k written off there