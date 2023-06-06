« previous next »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #840 on: June 6, 2023, 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  6, 2023, 01:16:19 pm
that makes you a stewer - ya wool

Never made stew either - my Ma always made the Scouse and other than a Scouse pie, I've not eaten Scouse since she died.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #841 on: June 6, 2023, 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2023, 02:54:14 pm
Never made stew either - my Ma always made the Scouse and other than a Scouse pie, I've not eaten Scouse since she died.
Piece of piss making either.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #842 on: June 6, 2023, 02:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  6, 2023, 02:57:58 pm
Piece of piss making either.

I've just never bothered to make it. It was once a week as kids, yet I've never had the urge to make it myself.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #843 on: June 6, 2023, 03:06:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2023, 02:54:14 pm
Never made stew either - my Ma always made the Scouse and other than a Scouse pie, I've not eaten Scouse since she died.

yeh my mum made scouse too - seems everyone's take on its recipe is different as my girl puts beetroot in it

now scouse pie - i haven't tried
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #844 on: June 6, 2023, 03:14:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2023, 02:59:31 pm
I've just never bothered to make it. It was once a week as kids, yet I've never had the urge to make it myself.
Nothing more rewarding mate, especially during the winter months.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #845 on: June 6, 2023, 03:35:02 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  6, 2023, 03:06:28 pm
yeh my mum made scouse too - seems everyone's take on its recipe is different as my girl puts beetroot in it

now scouse pie - i haven't tried

My Ma used to put beetroot in too.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  6, 2023, 03:14:01 pm
Nothing more rewarding mate, especially during the winter months.

I'm going to give it a go, just need a recipe now seeing as I can't ask my Ma how she made hers.

Lamb Stifado is also on my to do list. Greek Scouse isn't it?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #846 on: June 10, 2023, 05:09:56 pm »
People that wear down jackets and wooly hats in this weather!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #847 on: June 10, 2023, 05:21:08 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 10, 2023, 05:09:56 pm
People that wear down jackets and wooly hats in this weather!
What about those clowns who wear balaclavas and have their hoods up? I've seen a few of those in the last week of sunshine we've had. If only they knew how pathetic they look.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #848 on: June 10, 2023, 05:23:55 pm »
We have a gang of middle aged hells angels currently in our road motor bikes everywhere and smoking weed. Most of them are in jackets and leathers, though some have seen better days.  :D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #849 on: June 10, 2023, 05:47:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 10, 2023, 05:23:55 pm
We have a gang of middle aged hells angels currently in our road motor bikes everywhere and smoking weed. Most of them are in jackets and leathers, though some have seen better days.  :D

😂😂😂 I guess it's slightly more interesting than worrying about a gang of teenagers hanging around.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #850 on: June 10, 2023, 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2023, 05:47:44 pm
😂😂😂 I guess it's slightly more interesting than worrying about a gang of teenagers hanging around.

They've gone now.  ;D  It was funny when heard all the noise I thought it was the thunder arriving.  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #851 on: June 10, 2023, 06:12:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 10, 2023, 05:23:55 pm
We have a gang of middle aged hells angels currently in our road motor bikes everywhere and smoking weed. Most of them are in jackets and leathers, though some have seen better days.  :D
Is this a good thingor a bad thing?  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #852 on: June 10, 2023, 06:42:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 10, 2023, 06:12:10 pm
Is this a good thingor a bad thing?  ;D

I'm not sure to be honest.  :D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #853 on: June 10, 2023, 06:46:28 pm »
Least they ain't Feds

... Or are they??
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #854 on: June 10, 2023, 06:47:29 pm »
The rain has just arrived in New Brighton been really dark for ages without anything happening.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #855 on: June 10, 2023, 08:19:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 10, 2023, 05:23:55 pm
We have a gang of middle aged hells angels currently in our road motor bikes everywhere and smoking weed. Most of them are in jackets and leathers, though some have seen better days.  :D

The leathers or the bikers?  ;)

Thats the downside to riding bikes in the summer, when I was in my 20's I rode in shorts and tshirts, but once I grew up (ish) I will only wear leathers, get's bloody uncomfortable though
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #856 on: June 10, 2023, 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 10, 2023, 08:19:53 pm
The leathers or the bikers?  ;)

Thats the downside to riding bikes in the summer, when I was in my 20's I rode in shorts and tshirts, but once I grew up (ish) I will only wear leathers, get's bloody uncomfortable though

Both.  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #857 on: June 11, 2023, 12:05:24 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 10, 2023, 05:52:53 pm
They've gone now.  ;D  It was funny when heard all the noise I thought it was the thunder arriving.  ;D
   You sure it was Hells Angels?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #858 on: June 14, 2023, 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2023, 02:54:14 pm
Never made stew either - my Ma always made the Scouse and other than a Scouse pie, I've not eaten Scouse since she died.

Stew is very easy to make, i use the the slow cooker which is ideal to make stew in [brown the meat off first], then cook it in the slow cooker for around 7 hours, i've started making a beef stock from bovril, & i always add onions, mushrooms & bell peppers for flavour.

 Must admit, once the stew is cooked, i do make the gravy by using bisto gravy granules though, normally have it with auntie bessie's roast potatoes [whack the potatoes in the air fryer for 25 minutes], add in a mix of pickled red cabbage & pickled red beetroot. :lickin
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #859 on: June 15, 2023, 12:12:39 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 14, 2023, 11:45:12 pm
Stew is very easy to make, i use the the slow cooker which is ideal to make stew in [brown the meat off first], then cook it in the slow cooker for around 7 hours, i've started making a beef stock from bovril, & i always add onions, mushrooms & bell peppers for flavour.

 Must admit, once the stew is cooked, i do make the gravy by using bisto gravy granules though, normally have it with auntie bessie's roast potatoes [whack the potatoes in the air fryer for 25 minutes], add in a mix of pickled red cabbage & pickled red beetroot. :lickin
Beef red wine stew is easy and delicious. Browned off meat. Loads of vegetables and slow cooker for hours. Thicken the gravy with flour somewhere along the line. I always use an entire bottle of cheap red wine and a bit of stock.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #860 on: June 15, 2023, 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June 11, 2023, 12:05:24 am
   You sure it was Hells Angels?

Monty Python's Hells Grannies.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #861 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm »
According to Hungarian news outlet Telex, Szobozslai's father, Zsolt, and László Bolla, the dad of current Hungary international and Wolves defender Bendegúz Bolla, created a youth team training academy years ago called Fonix.

One of the exercises the adults put their children through was to give them golf balls to hold in each hand when they received a pass to feet.

And the reason for doing so was to ensure that their control of the ball, even in less than ideal circumstances, was technically perfect, or as close to it as it could be. With two golf balls in their hands, the players were not allowed to use them to try and drag back an opponent should they fail to control a pass, meaning that their sole focus was placed upon finding the "perfect technical solution."
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #862 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:28:49 pm
According to Hungarian news outlet Telex, Szobozslai's father, Zsolt, and László Bolla, the dad of current Hungary international and Wolves defender Bendegúz Bolla, created a youth team training academy years ago called Fonix.

One of the exercises the adults put their children through was to give them golf balls to hold in each hand when they received a pass to feet.

And the reason for doing so was to ensure that their control of the ball, even in less than ideal circumstances, was technically perfect, or as close to it as it could be. With two golf balls in their hands, the players were not allowed to use them to try and drag back an opponent should they fail to control a pass, meaning that their sole focus was placed upon finding the "perfect technical solution."

Hungarian football has been innovative in many ways throughout the last century. Jonathan Wilson wrote a great book on their footballing history.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #863 on: Today at 11:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Hungarian football has been innovative in many ways throughout the last century. Jonathan Wilson wrote a great book on their footballing history.
Please tell me it was called Hungary for Success. If not what a missed opportunity!
