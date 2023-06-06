According to Hungarian news outlet Telex, Szobozslai's father, Zsolt, and László Bolla, the dad of current Hungary international and Wolves defender Bendegúz Bolla, created a youth team training academy years ago called Fonix.



One of the exercises the adults put their children through was to give them golf balls to hold in each hand when they received a pass to feet.



And the reason for doing so was to ensure that their control of the ball, even in less than ideal circumstances, was technically perfect, or as close to it as it could be. With two golf balls in their hands, the players were not allowed to use them to try and drag back an opponent should they fail to control a pass, meaning that their sole focus was placed upon finding the "perfect technical solution."