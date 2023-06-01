In the late 50s NASA funded a programme to see if they could teach dolphins English.

The guy who ran it designed a half and half water/ no water house next to the sea to try to integrate dolphins into the human way of life.



He hired a young woman who had previously been working as a waitress at the local cafe to do the actual teaching.

Initially they had some small degree of success, being able to communicate a small number of worlds with a young make dolphin.



Unfortunately a problem arose. The adolescent make dolphin started getting frisky with the young woman. She found that she could ameliorate the issue by tossing it off.



Sadly for here, word of this got out, the programme was abandoned