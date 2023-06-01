« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 28113 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,952
  • YNWA
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #800 on: June 1, 2023, 11:26:43 am »
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #801 on: June 1, 2023, 11:37:32 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,863
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #802 on: June 1, 2023, 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,234
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #803 on: June 1, 2023, 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

I physically can't get to sleep if i'm right next to someone. We just upgraded to a standard king and it's like heaven.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #804 on: June 1, 2023, 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Peel was a nonce though...
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,952
  • YNWA
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #805 on: June 1, 2023, 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  1, 2023, 11:53:52 am
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲

She's moved on to cementing broken glass down the middle these days.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #806 on: June 1, 2023, 03:52:48 pm »
That I don't get overly emotional about life things that pretty much everyone goes through 🤷
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #807 on: June 1, 2023, 05:38:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

i have one of these...even though you can guarantee that i'll still wake up with no duvet at all

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #808 on: June 1, 2023, 06:11:26 pm »
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #809 on: June 1, 2023, 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June  1, 2023, 06:11:26 pm
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.

can you pop over to ours then? thanks

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #810 on: June 1, 2023, 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  1, 2023, 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks


like hell I will, you messy get.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #811 on: June 2, 2023, 07:17:59 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  1, 2023, 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks



You fucking tramp 😂
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #812 on: June 2, 2023, 10:07:51 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #813 on: June 2, 2023, 11:53:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2023, 07:17:59 am
You fucking tramp 😂

heeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy...

..next you'll be having a go at our living room...

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #814 on: June 2, 2023, 12:18:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  2, 2023, 11:53:18 am
heeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy...

..next you'll be having a go at our living room...



:lmao

Worst thing is, that kitchen could be my sister in laws (wifes sister) ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #815 on: June 2, 2023, 12:24:39 pm »
Imagine owning Cats on VHS.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #816 on: June 2, 2023, 01:22:58 pm »
Imagine owning a cat.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #817 on: June 2, 2023, 01:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  2, 2023, 12:24:39 pm
Imagine owning Cats on VHS.
Ill start a GoFundMe page for ya if ya want?

Dreams can come true Nick.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #818 on: June 2, 2023, 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June  2, 2023, 01:22:58 pm
Imagine owning a cat.
haha  ;D

House smelling of damp piss all the time. No ta . Cant fucking stand cats. Sweaty bastards ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,750
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #819 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
In the late 50s NASA funded a programme to see if they could teach dolphins English.
The guy who ran it designed a half and half water/ no water house next to the sea to try to integrate dolphins into the human way of life.

He hired a young woman who had previously been working as a waitress at the local cafe to do the actual teaching.
Initially they had some small degree of success, being able to communicate a small number of worlds with a young make dolphin.

Unfortunately a problem arose. The adolescent make dolphin started getting frisky with the young woman. She found that she could ameliorate the issue by tossing it off.

  Sadly for here, word of this got out, the programme was abandoned
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:01:04 pm
In the late 50s NASA funded a programme to see if they could teach dolphins English.
The guy who ran it designed a half and half water/ no water house next to the sea to try to integrate dolphins into the human way of life.

He hired a young woman who had previously been working as a waitress at the local cafe to do the actual teaching.
Initially they had some small degree of success, being able to communicate a small number of worlds with a young make dolphin.

Unfortunately a problem arose. The adolescent make dolphin started getting frisky with the young woman. She found that she could ameliorate the issue by tossing it off.

  Sadly for here, word of this got out, the programme was abandoned

i dunno...

all sounds a bit fishy to me
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,643
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #821 on: Today at 05:25:47 pm »
Did you do that on porpoise?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #822 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm »
I read that on Wikipedia [cetacean needed].
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,750
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #823 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:01:24 pm
I read that on Wikipedia [cetacean needed].
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #824 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:01:24 pm
I read that on Wikipedia [cetacean needed].
LOL

You mad bastard.  :)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #825 on: Today at 06:48:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:01:04 pm
In the late 50s NASA funded a programme to see if they could teach dolphins English.
The guy who ran it designed a half and half water/ no water house next to the sea to try to integrate dolphins into the human way of life.

He hired a young woman who had previously been working as a waitress at the local cafe to do the actual teaching.
Initially they had some small degree of success, being able to communicate a small number of worlds with a young make dolphin.

Unfortunately a problem arose. The adolescent make dolphin started getting frisky with the young woman. She found that she could ameliorate the issue by tossing it off.

  Sadly for here, word of this got out, the programme was abandoned
Are you that Dolphin Tep?

Dont you teach English? Is that how you know this
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #826 on: Today at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:48:35 pm
Are you that Dolphin Tep?

Dont you teach English? Is that how you know this
Hey Capon. Did you make that Phil Foden cat Meme? If so, have you seen this?  https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/football-fans-cant-unsee-phil-28631220

Seen it in a few different other places too?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #827 on: Today at 07:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:51:19 pm
Hey Capon. Did you make that Phil Foden cat Meme? If so, have you seen this?  https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/football-fans-cant-unsee-phil-28631220

Seen it in a few different other places too?
Nah mate. Saw it a bit back an saved it. Then saw it again yesterday which reminded me to post it

If it aint got my sig on it. Its not a #Sausages original ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 