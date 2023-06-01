In the late 50s NASA funded a programme to see if they could teach dolphins English.
The guy who ran it designed a half and half water/ no water house next to the sea to try to integrate dolphins into the human way of life.
He hired a young woman who had previously been working as a waitress at the local cafe to do the actual teaching.
Initially they had some small degree of success, being able to communicate a small number of worlds with a young make dolphin.
Unfortunately a problem arose. The adolescent make dolphin started getting frisky with the young woman. She found that she could ameliorate the issue by tossing it off.
Sadly for here, word of this got out, the programme was abandoned