What strange language is this ?
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"Much missed.
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.
can you pop over to ours then? thanks
You fucking tramp 😂
heeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.....next you'll be having a go at our living room...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Imagine owning Cats on VHS.
Imagine owning a cat.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.16]