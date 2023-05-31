« previous next »
Things you find..weird

CraigDS

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 am
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

I physically can't get to sleep if i'm right next to someone. We just upgraded to a standard king and it's like heaven.
ToneLa

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Peel was a nonce though...
CraigDS

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:53:52 am
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲

She's moved on to cementing broken glass down the middle these days.
reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 03:52:48 pm
That I don't get overly emotional about life things that pretty much everyone goes through 🤷
liverbloke

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

i have one of these...even though you can guarantee that i'll still wake up with no duvet at all

SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.
liverbloke

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.

can you pop over to ours then? thanks

SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks


like hell I will, you messy get.
rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #811 on: Today at 07:17:59 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks



You fucking tramp 😂
Capon Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #812 on: Today at 10:07:51 am
liverbloke

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #813 on: Today at 11:53:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:17:59 am
You fucking tramp 😂

heeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy...

..next you'll be having a go at our living room...

rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #814 on: Today at 12:18:35 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:53:18 am
heeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy...

..next you'll be having a go at our living room...



:lmao

Worst thing is, that kitchen could be my sister in laws (wifes sister) ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #815 on: Today at 12:24:39 pm
Imagine owning Cats on VHS.
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #816 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm
Imagine owning a cat.
Capon Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #817 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:24:39 pm
Imagine owning Cats on VHS.
Ill start a GoFundMe page for ya if ya want?

Dreams can come true Nick.
Capon Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #818 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:58 pm
Imagine owning a cat.
haha  ;D

House smelling of damp piss all the time. No ta . Cant fucking stand cats. Sweaty bastards ;D
