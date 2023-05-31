« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 27570 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,945
  • YNWA
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 am »
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,393
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,806
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,220
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

I physically can't get to sleep if i'm right next to someone. We just upgraded to a standard king and it's like heaven.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Peel was a nonce though...
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,945
  • YNWA
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:53:52 am
Is the razor wire Mrs Craig put down the middle of the bed sticking in your back? 😲

She's moved on to cementing broken glass down the middle these days.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 03:52:48 pm »
That I don't get overly emotional about life things that pretty much everyone goes through 🤷
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Couples who sleep together in a small bed. Got two mates, both of which are fairly well built / tall guys, but both sleep in standard double beds with their partners. I have a super king and still think it's too small sometimes  ;D

i have one of these...even though you can guarantee that i'll still wake up with no duvet at all

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm »
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm
spent most of my life disliking washing the dishes. 

now I don't mind at all, in fact I kinda (almost) enjoy it.

can you pop over to ours then? thanks

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks


like hell I will, you messy get.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,069
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:17:59 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
can you pop over to ours then? thanks



You fucking tramp 😂
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 