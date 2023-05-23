« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 25985 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #760 on: May 23, 2023, 01:35:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 07:00:53 pm
And the DJ always talked all over the intro and the end
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 08:57:23 pm

You can add REMs "The One I Love" to the list as well.
Oh? What's that about?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #761 on: May 23, 2023, 08:03:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.
Oh? What's that about?


Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #762 on: May 23, 2023, 08:29:19 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2023, 06:57:22 pm
;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart

add to that - though not played as much these days - u2 with or without you

it literally states that 'he' can't live with or without her

it covers obsession, desperation, pain, a troubled relationship and it does not have a happy ending

snippet lyrics here - oh what a lovely romantic song

See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I'll wait for you

Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails, she makes me wait
And I wait without you

Through the storm, we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you

And you give yourself away
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose

I can't live
With or without you
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #763 on: May 23, 2023, 08:54:29 am »
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #764 on: May 23, 2023, 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 22, 2023, 07:31:25 pm
he was drunk by the end of the gig though, right?

Yea
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #765 on: May 23, 2023, 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 23, 2023, 08:03:32 am
Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Interesting thanks. You're right I'd never really thought about that line. Too busy wondering what all that "Fire" stuff was about

Banging tune, though. Document was the first REM album I bought, years after it came out, and purely on a whim because I liked the cover art.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #766 on: May 23, 2023, 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 23, 2023, 08:54:29 am
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Nothing beats Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, or one of its many covers, a song (supposedly) about orgasm, played at children's parties ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #767 on: May 23, 2023, 06:58:45 pm »
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #768 on: May 23, 2023, 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

I refuse to even go in them
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #769 on: May 23, 2023, 09:42:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

We need a Men Without Hats thread... for Mo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #770 on: May 23, 2023, 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 23, 2023, 09:42:41 pm
We need a Men Without Hats thread... for Mo...
Can we dance if we want to?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #771 on: May 23, 2023, 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 09:43:26 pm
Can we dance if we want to?

If you leave Billy's friends behind...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #772 on: May 23, 2023, 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

they're more and more like a looney bin every day.

not interesting, or informative, or funny ... just very weird and quite sad when you see how much time so many posters spend arguing, purely for arguing sake.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #773 on: May 23, 2023, 10:26:09 pm »
When new neighbours move in and don't even say hello.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,791
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #774 on: May 23, 2023, 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 23, 2023, 10:26:09 pm
When new neighbours move in and don't even say hello.

You take the razor wire down. They may call round then. ;D
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 12:33:49 pm »
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
  • Believer
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 12:57:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

Happier with Java ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 03:08:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa
Damn, I was gonna say lynx or it didn't happen
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,290
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 03:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm
Damn, I was gonna say lynx or it didn't happen
Well smelt!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

Wasn't me


I don't wear Lynx
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:00:05 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm
Wasn't me


I don't wear Lynx
Are you still on the Brut 33, Rob?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,456
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm »
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm
Are you still on the Brut 33, Rob?

Lacura from Aldi, 65p or thereabouts ;D

I did spend over £200 on a bottle of Creed last year though - won't be doing that again in a hurry
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?


My missus does far too much for our kids, especially the youngest, cleans up after them, gets school uniform ready, does my head in. They need to learn to get organised and get used to getting themselves ready.

They have their good points too, the youngest will go the park after school most days and the eldest is currently making BBQ chicken thighs for his tea, he loves cooking and so cooks 3 or 4 times a week.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm
Lacura from Aldi, 65p or thereabouts ;D

I did spend over £200 on a bottle of Creed last year though - won't be doing that again in a hurry
That's too expensive for me.  :)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,432
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 05:04:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm
My missus does far too much for our kids, especially the youngest, cleans up after them, gets school uniform ready, does my head in. They need to learn to get organised and get used to getting themselves ready.

They have their good points too, the youngest will go the park after school most days and the eldest is currently making BBQ chicken thighs for his tea, he loves cooking and so cooks 3 or 4 times a week.
My Missus is the same with our Grandkids. 3 of them, girls live in our street and practically live at ours.
Ages from 10, 12 and 13.
She still takes the 12 and 13 old to school which is within walking distance to their's and our house and does everything else for them.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm »
Just watching a programme called World War Weird and this story is featured.


Charlie Brown and Franz Stigler were enemies in war who later forged an unlikely friendship.

Charles Charlie Brown (April 15, 1922-Nov. 24, 2008) grew up in Weston, Lewis County. After high school he joined the Army Air Corps, where he learned to fly B-17 bombers. During World War II, Brown and his crew were part of the 379th Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, stationed in central England.

Franz Stigler (August 21, 1915-March 22, 2008) was born in southern Germany and started flying gliders as a boy. In 1942 Stigler, a Lufthansa airline pilot, was conscripted into the Luftwaffe, where he was a flight instructor and later became an ace fighter.

On December 20, 1943, Brown and his crew boarded their bomber, named Ye Olde Pub, for their first mission. They headed toward Bremen, Germany, where the bombers, numbering nearly 500, were to bomb a fighter aircraft factory.

Browns plane came under heavy fire from flak guns, yet reached its destination and dropped its bombs. With one engine gone and another damaged, the plane came under attack from German fighter planes. Most of the crew members were wounded, and the tail gunner was killed.

The plane began losing altitude and passed low over a German airfield, where Browns bomber was spotted by Franz Stigler who was refueling. Stigler jumped in his plane, a Messerschmitt Bf 109, intending to down the damaged bomber.

From his plane Stigler viewed the damaged bomber. Through the planes exposed ribs, he could see the crew members caring for their wounded crew mates. Recalling, as he later attested, what a former commanding officer had taught him about celebrating victories, not death, and about fighting with restraint, he decided to save the crew if he could, rather than take out the damaged bomber. Stigler motioned for the plane to land on German soil, but Charlie Brown ignored him and continued to fly toward the coastline, where batteries of flak guns awaited them.

To protect the American bomber, Sigler flew his plane in formation with the B-17, so the flak gunners would not fire on them. Once the two aircraft were over the North Sea, he motioned to Brown to fly the bomber to neutral Sweden. Unable to decipher Stiglers motions, Brown continued to fly over open water. Knowing he could do nothing more for the crew, Stigler saluted the American pilot, turned his plane around and returned to Germany.

The bomber made it back to England. The tail gunner had been killed, but the rest of the crew survived and continued to fly. On April 11, 1944, they flew their 28th and final mission together. For their heroism, the crew members received the Silver Star, and Brown was awarded the Air Force Cross.

After the war, Stigler moved to western Canada, and Brown returned to West Virginia. Neither forgot their encounter in the sky.

In 1949, Brown returned to the Air Force, working in military intelligence. In 1990, Stigler spotted a letter Brown had written about the incident in a German military publication, and wrote to Brown, now retired and living in Florida.

The two war veterans met for the first time since the incident on June 21, 1990. Stigler later met other members of the crew whose lives were saved by his actions on that day in 1943. Brown and Stigler remained friends the rest of their lives, traveling across the country to tell their story to civic groups and other organizations. Stigler and Brown both died in 2008, just eight months apart.

https://www.wvencyclopedia.org/articles/2467
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?
read an article the other day (can't find it now of course) about child psychologists saying teenage kids are simply not maturing at anything like prior generations eg today's 18 yo kids are as immature as previous 14 yo kids.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,138
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm
read an article the other day (can't find it now of course) about child psychologists saying teenage kids are simply not maturing at anything like prior generations eg today's 18 yo kids are as immature as previous 14 yo kids.

Is that without the Covid disruption too, or including that?

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Is that without the Covid disruption too, or including that?
don't think it even mentioned Covid to be honest.

I'll see if I can dig it out......
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Is that without the Covid disruption too, or including that?

panicking you'll never get rid of them? ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm
Lacura from Aldi, 65p or thereabouts ;D

I did spend over £200 on a bottle of Creed last year though - won't be doing that again in a hurry

Your Sacrifice?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,138
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 07:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm
panicking you'll never get rid of them? ;D

Pretty much. :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • JFT 97
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #795 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?

Not in this house.

I get told by my daughter every 5 mins, who next week is 4, "I can do it" and "I want to do it". This evening I found her in the kitchen after climbing on a stool to go in the fridge for a jug of water to fill her own cup up.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 