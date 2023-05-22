« previous next »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 01:35:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 07:00:53 pm
And the DJ always talked all over the intro and the end
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 08:57:23 pm

You can add REMs "The One I Love" to the list as well.
Oh? What's that about?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.
Oh? What's that about?


Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 08:29:19 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2023, 06:57:22 pm
;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart

add to that - though not played as much these days - u2 with or without you

it literally states that 'he' can't live with or without her

it covers obsession, desperation, pain, a troubled relationship and it does not have a happy ending

snippet lyrics here - oh what a lovely romantic song

See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I'll wait for you

Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails, she makes me wait
And I wait without you

Through the storm, we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you

And you give yourself away
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose

I can't live
With or without you
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:54:29 am »
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 22, 2023, 07:31:25 pm
he was drunk by the end of the gig though, right?

Yea
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:32 am
Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Interesting thanks. You're right I'd never really thought about that line. Too busy wondering what all that "Fire" stuff was about

Banging tune, though. Document was the first REM album I bought, years after it came out, and purely on a whim because I liked the cover art.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:54:29 am
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Nothing beats Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, or one of its many covers, a song (supposedly) about orgasm, played at children's parties ;)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm »
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

I refuse to even go in them
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

We need a Men Without Hats thread... for Mo...
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
We need a Men Without Hats thread... for Mo...
Can we dance if we want to?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Can we dance if we want to?

If you leave Billy's friends behind...
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one

they're more and more like a looney bin every day.

not interesting, or informative, or funny ... just very weird and quite sad when you see how much time so many posters spend arguing, purely for arguing sake.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm »
When new neighbours move in and don't even say hello.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
When new neighbours move in and don't even say hello.

You take the razor wire down. They may call round then. ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm »
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:57:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

Happier with Java ?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #777 on: Today at 03:08:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

 ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #778 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa
Damn, I was gonna say lynx or it didn't happen
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #779 on: Today at 03:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:29:26 pm
Damn, I was gonna say lynx or it didn't happen
Well smelt!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #780 on: Today at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:33:49 pm
i was walking behind a rotund chap yesterday who was dressed for the summer weather in shorts and a t-shirt...

anyway, he was sweating a bit and seemed a bit hot and bothered...

the next minute he pulls a can of deodorant out of a plastic shopping bag and sprays himself all over - not under the t-shirt but over it and over his head, shorts and legs too

so akin to being 'vaped' i was 'deodoranted' in a cloud of lynx africa

Wasn't me


I don't wear Lynx
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #781 on: Today at 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Wasn't me


I don't wear Lynx
Are you still on the Brut 33, Rob?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #782 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm »
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #783 on: Today at 04:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:06:43 pm
Are you still on the Brut 33, Rob?

Lacura from Aldi, 65p or thereabouts ;D

I did spend over £200 on a bottle of Creed last year though - won't be doing that again in a hurry
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #784 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:08:23 pm
Overparenting is freaking me out.
People who hover over kids, manage their every step.
I mean, you do realise you're raising a fully incompetent adult right?


My missus does far too much for our kids, especially the youngest, cleans up after them, gets school uniform ready, does my head in. They need to learn to get organised and get used to getting themselves ready.

They have their good points too, the youngest will go the park after school most days and the eldest is currently making BBQ chicken thighs for his tea, he loves cooking and so cooks 3 or 4 times a week.
