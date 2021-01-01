Made me think..
Weird song choices at weddings
Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)
Love Will Tear Us Apart
add to that - though not played as much these days - u2 with or without you
it literally states that 'he' can't live with
or without her
it covers obsession, desperation, pain, a troubled relationship and it does not have a happy ending
snippet lyrics here - oh what a lovely romantic song
See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I'll wait for you
Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails, she makes me wait
And I wait without you
Through the storm, we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you
And you give yourself away
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose
I can't live
With or without you