Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 25427 times)

Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:35:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:00:53 pm
And the DJ always talked all over the intro and the end
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm

You can add REMs "The One I Love" to the list as well.
Oh? What's that about?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:03:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:35:46 am
Not John Peel. He'd often wait till the song finished and then say "....and press pause...NOW" indicating that he knew you were recording. He'd then say something like "Just because I won't speak over the music, out of respect for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy it and support the artist"

Much missed.
Oh? What's that about?


Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:29:19 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart

add to that - though not played as much these days - u2 with or without you

it literally states that 'he' can't live with or without her

it covers obsession, desperation, pain, a troubled relationship and it does not have a happy ending

snippet lyrics here - oh what a lovely romantic song

See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I'll wait for you

Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails, she makes me wait
And I wait without you

Through the storm, we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you

And you give yourself away
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose

I can't live
With or without you
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
he was drunk by the end of the gig though, right?

Yea
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #765 on: Today at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:32 am
Its a song about using people over and over. Its the bolded line that people miss

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Interesting thanks. You're right I'd never really thought about that line. Too busy wondering what all that "Fire" stuff was about

Banging tune, though. Document was the first REM album I bought, years after it came out, and purely on a whim because I liked the cover art.
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #766 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:54:29 am
^

Good shout. Yeah, its another that isn't a love song but people just don't listen hard enough to the lyrics and get them
Nothing beats Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, or one of its many covers, a song (supposedly) about orgasm, played at children's parties ;)
ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #767 on: Today at 06:58:45 pm »
That FSG thread is just... Over the top
And the Men in Suits one
