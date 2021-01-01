



Made me think..



Weird song choices at weddings



Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)

Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)



Love Will Tear Us Apart



add to that - though not played as much these days - u2 with or without youit literally states that 'he' can't liveor without herit covers obsession, desperation, pain, a troubled relationship and it does not have a happy endingsnippet lyrics here - oh what a lovely romantic songSee the stone set in your eyesSee the thorn twist in your sideI'll wait for youSleight of hand and twist of fateOn a bed of nails, she makes me waitAnd I wait without youThrough the storm, we reach the shoreYou give it all but I want moreAnd I'm waiting for youAnd you give yourself awayMy hands are tiedMy body bruised, she got me withNothing to win andNothing left to loseI can't liveWith or without you