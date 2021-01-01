« previous next »
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:31:15 pm
Pickford cant reach his legs

That daft twat would shave his bollocks instead.
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 03:40:45 pm
I used to work with a bloke who was a keen cyclist, he used to shave his legs  :o Must have got a lot of extra speed there.

Definitely weird!
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 03:40:45 pm
I used to work with a bloke who was a keen cyclist, he used to shave his legs 
surely the Highway Code has something to say about that?
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm
It's like the cyclists donning full team racing kit to nip for a morning paper 😂

There was one on the train last night from Lime Street, packed train and the twats bike takes up four seats.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
surely the Highway Code has something to say about that?

 :)
Offline rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
And with two hi-tech sprung climbing sticks as well. It's all about showing off the kit, I imagine

Full kit wankers
Logged
Online TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 09:12:11 pm »
The bloke who I drove past a couple of weeks ago

New bike, bright fluorescent green. Brand spanking new, shiny wheeled

Penny Farthing.

Mid-life crisis, more money than sense? Or both?
Online liversaint

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:12:11 pm
The bloke who I drove past a couple of weeks ago

New bike, bright fluorescent green. Brand spanking new, shiny wheeled

Penny Farthing.

Mid-life crisis, more money than sense? Or both?

Do you live next door to Jacob Rees Mogg?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
Do you live next door to Jacob Rees Mogg?
God knows who it was and who is selling news ones?

So weird
Offline John C

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:12:11 pm
The bloke who I drove past a couple of weeks ago

New bike, bright fluorescent green. Brand spanking new, shiny wheeled

Penny Farthing.

Mid-life crisis, more money than sense? Or both?
You should have give me a beep mate, I'd have bought you a pint.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
You should have give me a beep mate, I'd have bought you a pint.

 ;D
Offline kavah

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #731 on: Today at 06:03:17 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
You should have give me a beep mate, I'd have bought you a pint.

Ha ha - more material for Capon   ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:20:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
You should have give me a beep mate, I'd have bought you a pint.
:lmao
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #733 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Always found DJ's to be strange. They love pressing buttons and touch and turning knobs but it never makes any difference to the music.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #734 on: Today at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:50:17 pm
Always found DJ's to be strange. They love pressing buttons and touch and turning knobs but it never makes any difference to the music.

Have a mate who is a successful DJ (gigs level not Oakenfold haha) and he literally does a playlist off a memory stick...

I think there is art in picking the music and reading a mood

But mixing with decks it is not

Had a lad come up to me as he knew I did music (I play guitar and produce for some people in me spare time) and brag about his SoundCloud

His mix was literally just tracks one after the other ... Not blended tracks, not mixed in the skill sense

May as well have been a Winamp playlist
Or a CD from the shops.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #735 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:16:09 pm

I think there is art in picking the music and reading a mood


This

I occasionally DJ at parties, and IMO this is a skill.

I was once called both the worst (as in can't mix) and the best (tune selection) DJ in the world by the same person.
Online Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:16:09 pm
Have a mate who is a successful DJ (gigs level not Oakenfold haha) and he literally does a playlist off a memory stick...

I think there is art in picking the music and reading a mood

But mixing with decks it is not

Had a lad come up to me as he knew I did music (I play guitar and produce for some people in me spare time) and brag about his SoundCloud

His mix was literally just tracks one after the other ... Not blended tracks, not mixed in the skill sense

May as well have been a Winamp playlist
Or a CD from the shops.

I've known quite a few DJ's in my time. Not people who do playlists for weddings and such, but actual recording artists who have made money from releasing albums and such.

There's a ton more than just twisting a few buttons and such. It's a digital art from.

Anyone can make a playlist and call themselves a DJ, there are people who create tracks by combining just the right sounds to achieve a great melody and transition into songs that people will respond to.
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #737 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:16:09 pm
Have a mate who is a successful DJ (gigs level not Oakenfold haha) and he literally does a playlist off a memory stick...

I think there is art in picking the music and reading a mood

But mixing with decks it is not

Had a lad come up to me as he knew I did music (I play guitar and produce for some people in me spare time) and brag about his SoundCloud

His mix was literally just tracks one after the other ... Not blended tracks, not mixed in the skill sense

May as well have been a Winamp playlist
Or a CD from the shops.

Mixing properly is fucking hard, it's basically like producing a 90 minute tune live whilst at the same time keeping an audience engaged.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #738 on: Today at 06:41:55 pm »
Yep I do respect it

Lee Mavers avatar aside my fav modern artist is the Gaslamp Killer. Dude is incredible

I think anyone can press Play... If it gets a good response though you've done something well that is a skill

But select tracks for the room and you're damn alright with me

My mate to his credit has memory cards instead of vinyl. It isn't a Press Play And Switch Off thing. Gods armed with possibilities. Not to me a million miles from a guitar act doing the same (you could argue a lot of acts go in with a set-in-stone setlist too...)

Read a room and read a mood and give the crowd music and that really is a skill.

I admire the decks-n-samples route the most I guess. Quite a fan of sampling done well

But there is even an art to sequencing. I am a huge defender of a running order for the antiquated idea of 'albums'

I am negative on that random lad as it was literally a compilation

Although you ever tried to make a mixtape for someone you fancy? Boy, that's an art you don't wanna fuck up  ;D
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #739 on: Today at 06:50:23 pm »
Mixtapes, another thing lost to history. ;D

I feel old now, thanks very much ::)
Online Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #740 on: Today at 06:52:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:50:23 pm
Mixtapes, another thing lost to history. ;D

I feel old now, thanks very much ::)

Listening to top 40 on a saturday, with a recorder at the ready trying to get a recording of your favorite song because you know it's in there somewhere.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #741 on: Today at 06:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:47 pm
Listening to top 40 on a saturday, with a recorder at the ready trying to get a recording of your favorite song because you know it's in there somewhere.

I had an old tape recorder that jammed and the tape could never be ejected. Couldnt record anything else but you could still play it. Destined to play a few songs from the Longwave Radio Atlantic 252 playlist from 1992 until the end of time (Del Amitri - Last to Know).
Offline ToneLa

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #742 on: Today at 06:57:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:50:23 pm
Mixtapes, another thing lost to history. ;D

I feel old now, thanks very much ::)

 ;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart
Online Chakan

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #743 on: Today at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:55:00 pm
I had an old tape recorder that jammed and the tape could never be ejected. Couldnt record anything else but you could still play it. Destined to play a few songs from the Longwave Radio Atlantic 252 playlist from 1992 until the end of time (Del Amitri - Last to Know).
;D

Fantastic.

Or the worst was when you put it in your dads car to play and it starts and then that awful crinkling sound and you know you've just wasted 4 weekends of your life.
Offline rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:47 pm
Listening to top 40 on a saturday, with a recorder at the ready trying to get a recording of your favorite song because you know it's in there somewhere.

And the DJ always talked all over the intro and the end

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:55:00 pm
I had an old tape recorder that jammed and the tape could never be ejected. Couldnt record anything else but you could still play it. Destined to play a few songs from the Longwave Radio Atlantic 252 playlist from 1992 until the end of time (Del Amitri - Last to Know).

Charlie Wolf was great. Introduced me to Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.  His photocopier/ fax machine stuff was funny, fax your whatever turn into fax your ass and fax your cat all week until the last day when he changed it to fax your pussy - wonder how many did?
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:19:10 pm
I was once called both the worst (as in can't mix) and the best (tune selection) DJ in the world by the same person.
he was drunk by the end of the gig though, right?
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #746 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm »
I still have boxes of mixtape recordings of club sets dating back to the late 80s early 90s.

Shelley's, Paradise Rooms, Space, Palais, Back to Basics, Orbit etc ☺️
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #747 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:47 pm
Listening to top 40 on a saturday, with a recorder at the ready trying to get a recording of your favorite song because you know it's in there somewhere.
Radio Caroline!!
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #748 on: Today at 07:40:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:57:22 pm
;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart

hahahaha.  great choice  ::)
Offline rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #749 on: Today at 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:40:24 pm
hahahaha.  great choice  ::)

So many people still don't get that song
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #750 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:50:14 pm
So many people still don't get that song

It's creepy as fuck 😟
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #751 on: Today at 07:52:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:51:35 pm
It's creepy as fuck 😟
Sting admitted it a few years later.

I'm sure he sent his royalties to her though, right?
Offline rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #752 on: Today at 08:04:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:51:35 pm
It's creepy as fuck 😟

Yep, all about obsession after a breakup. He came up with it one night while hiding out in the Caribbean after he left his wife Frances Tomelty for their next door neighbour and her best mate Trudie Styler. He's said he didn't realise at the time of writing it how dark and sinister it is.
Online reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #753 on: Today at 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:18 pm
Yep, all about obsession after a breakup. He came up with it one night while hiding out in the Caribbean after he left his wife Frances Tomelty for their next door neighbour and her best mate Trudie Styler. He's said he didn't realise at the time of writing it how dark and sinister it is.

Typical reaction from a bloke when pulled up on their behaviours.   

Having said that, who's he obsessing over?  His wife who he left or the woman he left her for?

Either way it's weird and insecure which is never a good mix.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #754 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm »
This is why I like it here

Yous KNOW why that song is sick for a wedding  ;D

...makes you all weird that I like ya
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #755 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:19:28 pm
This is why I like it here

Yous KNOW why that song is sick for a wedding  ;D

...makes you all weird that I like ya

And you can add Freda Paynes Band of Gold to the shouldnt be played at weddings  list.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #756 on: Today at 08:33:29 pm »
Perfect Day? Roy and Hayley had that at their wedding in Corrie (sorry for knowing that!)
Offline rob1966

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #757 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:14:10 pm
Typical reaction from a bloke when pulled up on their behaviours.   

Having said that, who's he obsessing over?  His wife who he left or the woman he left her for?

Either way it's weird and insecure which is never a good mix.

He has said that it wasn't an evil song when he was writing it, in his head it was a love song, but after he'd written it he realised how dark it was. He did say it reflected one side of his personality. I'm not sure if it was about his own situation or just a generic one, but I'd guess its about his ex, he probably wasn't happy about her seeing others even though he dumped her.

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:19:28 pm
This is why I like it here

Yous KNOW why that song is sick for a wedding  ;D

...makes you all weird that I like ya

You can add REMs "The One I Love" to the list as well.
Online SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #758 on: Today at 11:04:14 pm »
I find it weird that navy beans aren't blue.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #759 on: Today at 11:14:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:57:22 pm
;D

Made me think..
 
Weird song choices at weddings

Every Breath You Take (have seen this first hand. It didn't last...)
Creep (have heard on good authority. radiohead not TLC so both terrible)

Love Will Tear Us Apart

I love doing creep on karaoke. Gives me an excuse to shout FUCK down a microphone in pubs :D
