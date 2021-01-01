good take but it builds on that in an even worse way - it's self-inserted, it's not someone else making 'you' look stupid, they do it to themselves intentionally or with breathtaking unawareness



the genius of the camera phone - a camera that turns the picture on you, enabling you to be ever present, the centre of every attention, where you photobomb every fucking thing you wish to record with your own ugly mug



the modern phenomemon of being the face of everything yet never looking in the mirror...



and yes of course, it can be used in a very positive beneficial way, like plastic, but maybe it was better left unmade