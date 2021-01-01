« previous next »
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:37:36 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:48:00 am
If you're last on, all the overhead space is usually gone and you lose legroom.

You have stood for 40 minutes queuing though tiring legs more than a marginally reduced leg room, im 6ft 4 with long limbs and a very big willy, im fine.
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 10:38:43 am
Tik tok , is essentially jeremy Beadle.
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 05:14:30 am
good take but it builds on that in an even worse way - it's self-inserted, it's not someone else making 'you' look stupid, they do it to themselves intentionally or with breathtaking unawareness

the genius of the camera phone - a camera that turns the picture on you, enabling you to be ever present, the centre of every attention, where you photobomb every fucking thing you wish to record with your own ugly mug

the modern phenomemon of being the face of everything yet never looking in the mirror...

and yes of course, it can be used in a very positive beneficial way, like plastic, but maybe it was better left unmade
