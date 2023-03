Grateful. That’s me and I’m grateful because of as you say, the 30 years before Klopp were frustrating. Then again, even during that time we had more success than many! But overall it wasn’t a great period for us.



I said ages ago that we’re entitled to fuck all, which is why gratitude not entitlement is the right response - especially when you consider the totally distorted competitive backdrop to football.



Sport is meant to be competitive, it isn't meant to be one sided otherwise it becomes boring or monotonous.There was a time where when we lost, fans would laugh it off and look forward to the next game.Don't get me wrong I hate losing like the best of them but I never expect us to win, that's the bonus.