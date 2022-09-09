« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 13123 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #320 on: September 9, 2022, 09:28:38 am »
Continuing the review-theme above...

I'm always dismayed by people posting reviews, only commenting on the delivery time of their item, not its fit or quality. That is irrelevant for me, particularly when I don't know the brand/exactly what I want and I sort on highest rated  :wanker
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #321 on: September 9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm »
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #322 on: September 9, 2022, 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o
well what do you expect, working for Snowflake Industries?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #323 on: September 9, 2022, 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o

Times of mass mourning, or death of a high profiled person, even if you're not directly upset about the queen, can often trigger other sadness and grief within people. I don't think offering an already set up service is that weird, it's just part of being a decent employer and letting people know the service is available.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

« Reply #324 on: September 9, 2022, 05:11:32 pm »
what an alley oop this was

Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  8, 2022, 06:46:12 pm
Coming home on the bus today and gazing out the window I saw a guy pulling a small cage on wheels with a very colourful parakeet or parrot in it. Just going about his business I suppose. Very weird but kind of cool too. I was exhausted so maybe I imagined it.

Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2022, 08:01:16 pm
Maybe you dozed off and were dreaming of a cockatoo.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  8, 2022, 09:17:11 pm
A woman goes to the Doctors because there's something wrong 'down there.'
The Doctor examines her and says... "Ah yes, there's something wrong with your averies."
"Don't you mean my ovaries?" She asked.
"No, I mean your averies; I can see you've had a cockatoo in there."

:lmao get this in the joke thread now
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #325 on: September 9, 2022, 05:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September  9, 2022, 03:42:31 pm
Times of mass mourning, or death of a high profiled person, even if you're not directly upset about the queen, can often trigger other sadness and grief within people. I don't think offering an already set up service is that weird, it's just part of being a decent employer and letting people know the service is available.

Yes - I lost my own Mum only a few weeks ago and I have been finding today really hard.  I'm sure I won't be alone in this.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #326 on: September 10, 2022, 11:28:06 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Would you say the same to Liverpool fans sobbing when one of ours dies?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #327 on: September 10, 2022, 11:48:38 am »
I dunno if it's young people or happy people or if it's me being the weirdo (probably all)

But easily 95% of the conversation of my colleagues that isn't work is food - always food, then it's TV shows

it's barely ever anything else - the Queen dying got one mention which is fair - you mention something on a different topic altogether and someone will go "I thought you said BLT!" "oh I love BLT" "I don't like bacon but I could go for a Subway" "no I'm Maccies, McFlurries are great"

does everything think about food this much? I mean I eat, I cook curries from scratch n did chilli yesterday

but if you post, say, five times in a week about lovin' McFlurries what does it say about you?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #328 on: September 10, 2022, 01:46:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 10, 2022, 11:48:38 am
I dunno if it's young people or happy people or if it's me being the weirdo (probably all)

But easily 95% of the conversation of my colleagues that isn't work is food - always food, then it's TV shows

it's barely ever anything else - the Queen dying got one mention which is fair - you mention something on a different topic altogether and someone will go "I thought you said BLT!" "oh I love BLT" "I don't like bacon but I could go for a Subway" "no I'm Maccies, McFlurries are great"

does everything think about food this much? I mean I eat, I cook curries from scratch n did chilli yesterday

but if you post, say, five times in a week about lovin' McFlurries what does it say about you?

That you're a McFuckhead?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #329 on: September 10, 2022, 02:59:58 pm »
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station
« Reply #330 on: September 11, 2022, 08:00:53 am »
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 02:59:58 pm
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station




Yeah this kind of behaviour has a real impact on small business, a few 1 star reviews and the rating drops considerably, just because some Karen didnt like the colour scheme in the toilet or some such reason. Whatever happened to if you cant say anything nice dont say anything at all
« Reply #331 on: September 11, 2022, 08:05:37 am »
Those people have gone out of their way to do that. They must get some kind of buzz from it.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

« Reply #332 on: September 11, 2022, 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: moondog on September 11, 2022, 08:00:53 am



Yeah this kind of behaviour has a real impact on small business, a few 1 star reviews and the rating drops considerably, just because some Karen didnt like the colour scheme in the toilet or some such reason. Whatever happened to if you cant say anything nice dont say anything at all

Theres nothing wrong with constructive criticism or to highlight poor service or misleading claims but some people go out if their way, consistently, to leave poor reviews.

A few years ago my wife was looking to book a hotel in Rome. One review concerned the poor quality of a chicken dish. The hotel responded by asking the poster if the dish was so bad why did they order it the next night.

Radio silence from the poster.
« Reply #333 on: September 11, 2022, 02:30:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 11, 2022, 11:57:49 am
Theres nothing wrong with constructive criticism or to highlight poor service or misleading claims but some people go out if their way, consistently, to leave poor reviews.

A few years ago my wife was looking to book a hotel in Rome. One review concerned the poor quality of a chicken dish. The hotel responded by asking the poster if the dish was so bad why did they order it the next night.

Radio silence from the poster.

That reminds me of a similar incident with a new client we had at a salon I worked at. 

They'd responded negatively to each survey question about being kept waiting, not being offered refreshments or magazines, their colour left on too long, being left unattended at the backwash etc.

Unbeknown to them we had CCTV everywhere in the salon and could rebuke every complaint they'd made on social media if they didn't retract them.

They sure don't like being found out and made to look silly 😁
Quote from: reddebs on September 11, 2022, 02:30:08 pm
That reminds me of a similar incident with a new client we had at a salon I worked at. 

They'd responded negatively to each survey question about being kept waiting, not being offered refreshments or magazines, their colour left on too long, being left unattended at the backwash etc.

Unbeknown to them we had CCTV everywhere in the salon and could rebuke every complaint they'd made on social media if they didn't retract them.

They sure don't like being found out and made to look silly 😁

Surprised they didnt bleat that youd invaded the privacy by actually catching them out in their blatant lies.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 11, 2022, 03:10:44 pm
Surprised they didnt bleat that youd invaded the privacy by actually catching them out in their blatant lies.

They could try even though there were signs everywhere but they forget that when their main focus is having a whinge usually in the hope of getting a refund.
Quote from: reddebs on September 11, 2022, 02:30:08 pm

Unbeknown to them we had CCTV everywhere in the salon
Flippin 'eck Debs! I'd better make sure I've done me hair before I come to your salon. Oh, hang on...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

the other day I was walking through a bus station just as a couple of packed buses unloaded.  walking straight towards me in the crowd was a pretty big/burly guy, about 40ish I guess. 

I noticed he was carrying his dog, and talking quietly into its ear as he made his way through the crowd.  I love dogs and immediately thought "ah, jeez, poor dog must be scared of all the people so he's picked it up to calm it down. good on yer, mate".

then as we passed each other I took a closer look to see what kind of dog it was. wasn't what I expected.

it was a stuffed toy dog. 
I saw a grown woman today in Asda walking around with one of these ultra realistic baby dolls. Had to stare for a good 20 seconds to see if it was real as it just wasn't moving. Very creepy.
« Reply #339 on: November 14, 2022, 07:36:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 13, 2022, 07:37:59 pm
the other day I was walking through a bus station just as a couple of packed buses unloaded.  walking straight towards me in the crowd was a pretty big/burly guy, about 40ish I guess. 

I noticed he was carrying his dog, and talking quietly into its ear as he made his way through the crowd.  I love dogs and immediately thought "ah, jeez, poor dog must be scared of all the people so he's picked it up to calm it down. good on yer, mate".

then as we passed each other I took a closer look to see what kind of dog it was. wasn't what I expected.

it was a stuffed toy dog.

i didn't know that was you that passed me samlad - you should've let on  :wave

btw - the dog was fine
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 13, 2022, 08:24:38 pm
I saw a grown woman today in Asda walking around with one of these ultra realistic baby dolls. Had to stare for a good 20 seconds to see if it was real as it just wasn't moving. Very creepy.

A woman like that used to come into the hospital I worked in. She would carry the doll and treat it as a real baby the whole time.

That was 2/3 years ago or so though, I'd have thought it would be a toddler by now.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: liverbloke on November 14, 2022, 07:36:53 am
i didn't know that was you that passed me samlad - you should've let on  :wave

btw - the dog was fine
ah great - good to know.

erm .... I didn't want to say this, but while we're chatting - you don't half need a shower y'know.
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 02:59:58 pm
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station
I would mention that in a reply to the feedback, their one star propensity, or even ask the site to remove it, or even them completely. They are messing with someones livelihood with their venomous behaviour.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Quote from: SamLad on November 14, 2022, 03:14:20 pm
ah great - good to know.

erm .... I didn't want to say this, but while we're chatting - you don't half need a shower y'know.

kin el - i had one last november  :-[
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Quote from: liverbloke on November 14, 2022, 03:42:31 pm
kin el - i had one last november  :-[
one shower every birthday is pushing it a bit I think.  :)
One of the great things about joining RAWK was being able to reminisce about old games and going to Anfield. I've told a few stories on here about how we use to go as kids in '74 - '77. The early glory years. Unfortunately one of them died years ago, but I've often wondered about the lads I use to go with. We'd set off about 10 in the morning and be at the ground for 12. Most often first in the queue for wherever we'd want to stand that day. The days really were boss.

I bumped in to one of them in the pub yesterday, it was great to see him. Fucking hell he looked old though, haha. I said remember when we use to go the match and how we'd get 3 buses to Anfield? He couldn't remember.

I was like, wtf, we had boss days. Don't you remember us collecting vouchers for the Derby of loads in the ground and selling them in school - and he couldn't remember.

Fucking hell, honestly. I didn't even get to tell him the was at the St Etienne game.

I treasure those memories.
Up the Reds.
^^

People remember things differently depending on how they viewed their life at that time.

My sister's always reminiscing about great things from our childhood and teenage years, especially about my dad, yet I don't remember any of it like she does.

For me it's how nasty and spiteful he was with everyone, could never see the good in people, humiliating me in front of strangers, friends and colleagues.

Never allowing anyone a different opinion to him, being sexist, homophobic and racist.  Constantly being reminded that as a female I was a 2nd class citizen.

Apparently it should all be ignored as "it's your dad, you know how he is".  Or "you're so alike that's why you clash".

No it's because I challenged him and he didn't like it.
How super religious many football players are. Or maybe just how overly public they make their religion, especially the Christian ones. There are usually more bible psalms in the social media posts from our Brazilian players than in an average Sunday mass.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

I find it weird that so many ppl - likely the majority I'd say - walk 20-plus yards away from their car before locking it with the remote.

why - when it's easier to just push a button on the door as you climb out?
using the remote unnecessarily just runs the battery down and new ones (in my experience anyhow) are a pain in the bum to insert.

when remotes first came in, it was a bit of pose for many I guess, but jeez you're not impressing anyone now!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:17:24 pm by SamLad »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  9, 2021, 10:28:08 pm
They are the fellas with the chastity cages on. They have to sit.
Can I ask how you know that?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:12:38 pm
Can I ask how you know that?
you need to request a refund on that speed-reading course, mate.  :)
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 02:59:58 pm
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station

fucks sake, dont get me started

some guy called me up for his employer to get a quote for some work done at their office

I quickly cut him off saying I was too busy and couldnt quote.  I didnt tell him I absolutely hate his employer and there is no way in the world I would work for him.

he gives me a 1 star review on google. at the time it was my only review and we are not really in the review type business but I did look a bit of a twat for a while.

i really wanted to reply that he was not complaining about price, not the service, , that I didnt waste any of his time, but I had in fact hurt his feelings by cutting him off on the phone

absolute twat of a guy
kinda off topic but your post reminded me of a call I got asking to give an ex-employee of mine a reference.

I'd fired the guy for incompetence and he knew it clearly.  why TF he named me as a reference I don't know.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:42:57 pm
kinda off topic but your post reminded me of a call I got asking to give an ex-employee of mine a reference.

I'd fired the guy for incompetence and he knew it clearly.  why TF he named me as a reference I don't know.
Happens to me quite often

People who left 7 or 8 years ago and seem to have forgotten that they were pushed out because they were incompetent.  But still use me as a reference its dead weird
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:50:47 pm
Happens to me quite often

People who left 7 or 8 years ago and seem to have forgotten that they were pushed out because they were incompetent.  But still use me as a reference its dead weird
yeah ... I forgot to say though this was within 2 weeks of him going.
