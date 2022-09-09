^^
People remember things differently depending on how they viewed their life at that time.
My sister's always reminiscing about great things from our childhood and teenage years, especially about my dad, yet I don't remember any of it like she does.
For me it's how nasty and spiteful he was with everyone, could never see the good in people, humiliating me in front of strangers, friends and colleagues.
Never allowing anyone a different opinion to him, being sexist, homophobic and racist. Constantly being reminded that as a female I was a 2nd class citizen.
Apparently it should all be ignored as "it's your dad, you know how he is". Or "you're so alike that's why you clash".
No it's because I challenged him and he didn't like it.