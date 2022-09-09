One of the great things about joining RAWK was being able to reminisce about old games and going to Anfield. I've told a few stories on here about how we use to go as kids in '74 - '77. The early glory years. Unfortunately one of them died years ago, but I've often wondered about the lads I use to go with. We'd set off about 10 in the morning and be at the ground for 12. Most often first in the queue for wherever we'd want to stand that day. The days really were boss.



I bumped in to one of them in the pub yesterday, it was great to see him. Fucking hell he looked old though, haha. I said remember when we use to go the match and how we'd get 3 buses to Anfield? He couldn't remember.



I was like, wtf, we had boss days. Don't you remember us collecting vouchers for the Derby of loads in the ground and selling them in school - and he couldn't remember.



Fucking hell, honestly. I didn't even get to tell him the was at the St Etienne game.



I treasure those memories.

Up the Reds.

