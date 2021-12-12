From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.
This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Presumably the 3 miles applies at sea level and you are elevated a bit.
The 2024 Olympics will include breakdancing.No I'm not making this up.
the IOC wants to prove to kids that they are hip to the beat.they're thinking of making Zoot suits mandatory for the officials as well.
From Dunkery Hill on Exmoor you can see the Bristol channel to the north and the English Channel to the south, basically the whole width of Somerset; granted that part of the country isn't the widest but it still gives you a real feeling of the sea-girt nature of the UK
Thats pretty cool. Just looked it up and its very much nearer the Bristol Channel than the English.
