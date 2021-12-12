The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now.



And that many of them may be long dead but we can't know because the information that they have gone supernova or otherwise died can't get here any quicker than the light from it happening.The first we'll know about it is when some star we've been used to seeing all our lives suddenly flares up into a supernova or begins to diminish or turns into a red giant or blows out into a nebula (stars dies in various ways depending upon their size)