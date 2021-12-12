« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 9016 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:25:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

I could see Jura from NI on a really clear day a few weeks back. Had never been able to before.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:44:10 am »
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
  • Kloppite
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:51:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

From the shore near my home in Moreton, i can see the Fylde Coast & South Cumbria if the conditions are right, then the other direction i can see Snowdonia & Anglesey

I love going to the shore just before sunrise on a clear night.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:53 am by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,596
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:22:52 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:44:10 am
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.

This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:52 am
This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Yeah that's what I meant, got the wording wrong. Space itself is a true marvel, love watching these size comparison videos and when they start at Earth and zoom out all the way to the edge of the observable universe.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:44:10 am
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.

I love stargazing cause it means I'M LOOKIN AT THE PAST!

 :D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:50:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

Presumably the 3 miles applies at sea level and you are elevated a bit.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,465
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #287 on: Today at 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:50:08 am
Presumably the 3 miles applies at sea level and you are elevated a bit.

No, I couldn't really get much closer to the sea. If I'm standing 15 feet away from my front door looking at Scotland, another 15 feet would have me in Belfast Lough  :D

My distance estimations are a bit shit. Probably metres rather than feet
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:11 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
The 2024 Olympics will include breakdancing.

No I'm not making this up.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,864
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:13:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:23 pm
The 2024 Olympics will include breakdancing.

No I'm not making this up.

Bit late in the day arent they?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:13:37 pm
Bit late in the day arent they?
the IOC wants to prove to kids that they are hip to the beat.

they're thinking of making Zoot suits mandatory for the officials as well.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,521
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:14 pm
the IOC wants to prove to kids that they are hip to the beat.

they're thinking of making Zoot suits mandatory for the officials as well.

Proper idea to moot, zoot suits for the fruits...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.
From Dunkery Hill on Exmoor you can see the Bristol channel to the north and the English Channel to the south, basically the whole width of Somerset; granted that part of the country isn't the widest but it still gives you a real feeling of the sea-girt nature of the UK
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:17:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:44:10 am
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now.
And that many of them may be long dead but we can't know because the information that they have gone supernova or otherwise died can't get here any quicker than the light from it happening.

The first we'll know about it is when some star we've been used to seeing all our lives suddenly flares up into a supernova or begins to diminish or turns into a red giant or blows out into a nebula (stars dies in various ways depending upon their size)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:16 pm
From Dunkery Hill on Exmoor you can see the Bristol channel to the north and the English Channel to the south, basically the whole width of Somerset; granted that part of the country isn't the widest but it still gives you a real feeling of the sea-girt nature of the UK

You can see Merseyside, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and North Wales from the top of Ashurst Beacon.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #295 on: Today at 03:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:16 pm
From Dunkery Hill on Exmoor you can see the Bristol channel to the north and the English Channel to the south, basically the whole width of Somerset; granted that part of the country isn't the widest but it still gives you a real feeling of the sea-girt nature of the UK

Thats pretty cool. Just looked it up and its very much nearer the Bristol Channel than the English.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:40:23 pm
Thats pretty cool. Just looked it up and its very much nearer the Bristol Channel than the English.
Yeah it's in North Somerset but it's the highest point in that county and I think the higest in the west country apart from part of Dartmoor.

They have an amazing Dark Skies Festival in October/November and a Dark Sky Trail for starwatching. The area was named Europe's first International Dark Sky Reserve, with skies darker than anywhere alse in the country due to lack of light pollution. The night sky under such circumstances is a wonder to behold
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Similarly, on a clear from The Merrick (Southern Scotlands highest peak) you can see Snowdon.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 