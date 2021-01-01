« previous next »
Things you find..weird

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

I could see Jura from NI on a really clear day a few weeks back. Had never been able to before.
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

From the shore near my home in Moreton, i can see the Fylde Coast & South Cumbria if the conditions are right, then the other direction i can see Snowdonia & Anglesey

I love going to the shore just before sunrise on a clear night.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:44:10 am
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.

This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:52 am
This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Yeah that's what I meant, got the wording wrong. Space itself is a true marvel, love watching these size comparison videos and when they start at Earth and zoom out all the way to the edge of the observable universe.
