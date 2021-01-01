From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.
Crosby Nick never fails.
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.
The fact that when you look up at the night sky on a clear night, the stars are appearing how they were millions of light-years ago and you're not actually looking at them how they are right now. Will always struggle to get my head round that one.
This may sound weird to you, but a light-year is a unit of distance (the distance the light travels in a year). So the stars are lightyears away, they appear like they were years ago.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]