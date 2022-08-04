Ron Howard is only 68. I would have guessed 82.
Phil Mickelson is somehow younger than me 🤔
Crosby Nick never fails.
Isnt Jacob Rees-Mogg younger than Brad Pitt? Thats a hard one to get your head around.
Missus commented on this the other week while watching Love Island - for us arl farts, you just started seeing someone and then after a bit, if they weren't doing your head in, that was just how it was, but you never announced it.
Nigel Frottage is actually younger than Pitt by a few months.
Pitt the Younger or Pitt the Elder?
To be fair Disney isn't really for adults, especially the main one (Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot are a bit more). But the ones with the big rollercoasters, in this country too, are pretty much for adults.
From the annoy thread, people who pay in cash. My missus still does it and I just don't get it.
Ill send you a cheque instead.
Lord Palmerston!
Another age one. When he made cocoon, Wilfred Brimley was younger than Tom Cruise when he made the last Mission Impossible.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Went to put some diesel in the car earlier. First time I've used this particular garage. All the usual bits at it. Pay at the pump, car wash, air, water.....and a self service launderette.
Speaking of which, Seacroft is a suburb of Leeds, West Yorkshire, & nowhere near the sea.There is a district in Bury, Greater Manchester called Jericho, & yes there is a Church in Jericho.
Blokes who wear sandals. In the Uk.Is it 16 degrees? Better get then shorts and sandals out.
Alright milk bottle legs. Some of us like a bit of sun on our legs (agree on the sandals though).
Sunday is the first day of the week, but is always included with Saturday as "the weekend".
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.19]