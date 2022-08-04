To be fair Disney isn't really for adults, especially the main one (Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot are a bit more). But the ones with the big rollercoasters, in this country too, are pretty much for adults.
We honeymooned in Florida in 2007, did Universal/Islands of adventure, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld, had a brilliant time doing the coasters. Been back twice with the kids, rode almost every coaster again.
Manta Seaworld was the first coaster my eldest rode. Great fun<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5MkuSUXdoZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5MkuSUXdoZo</a>