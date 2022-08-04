« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 5977 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
  • Seis Veces
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #160 on: August 4, 2022, 01:06:39 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  3, 2022, 11:32:25 pm
Ron Howard is only 68. I would have guessed 82.

Was thinking this recently with Angus Young from AC/DC. I'd have guessed about 80 but he's only 67.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #161 on: August 4, 2022, 01:08:40 pm »
Phil Mickelson is somehow younger than me 🤔
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #162 on: August 4, 2022, 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August  4, 2022, 01:08:40 pm
Phil Mickelson is somehow younger than me 🤔

Isnt Jacob Rees-Mogg younger than Brad Pitt? Thats a hard one to get your head around.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,324
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #163 on: August 4, 2022, 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  4, 2022, 01:11:27 pm
Isnt Jacob Rees-Mogg younger than Brad Pitt? Thats a hard one to get your head around.

Nigel Frottage is actually younger than Pitt by a few months.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #164 on: August 4, 2022, 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  3, 2022, 01:45:51 pm
Missus commented on this the other week while watching Love Island - for us arl farts, you just started seeing someone and then after a bit, if they weren't doing your head in, that was just how it was, but you never announced it.

Out what point did you start courting, a very scary word?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #165 on: August 4, 2022, 01:20:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2022, 01:17:43 pm
Nigel Frottage is actually younger than Pitt by a few months.

Pitt the Younger or Pitt the Elder?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #166 on: August 4, 2022, 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  4, 2022, 01:20:30 pm
Pitt the Younger or Pitt the Elder?

Lord Palmerston!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #167 on: August 4, 2022, 02:38:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  4, 2022, 12:55:55 pm
To be fair Disney isn't really for adults, especially the main one (Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot are a bit more). But the ones with the big rollercoasters, in this country too, are pretty much for adults.

We honeymooned in Florida in 2007, did Universal/Islands of adventure, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld, had a brilliant time doing the coasters. Been back twice with the kids, rode almost every coaster again.

Manta Seaworld was the first coaster my eldest rode. Great fun

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5MkuSUXdoZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5MkuSUXdoZo</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,618
  • Truthiness
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #168 on: August 4, 2022, 02:41:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2022, 01:17:43 pm
Nigel Frottage is actually younger than Pitt by a few months.
Gary Numan is older than Gary Oldman.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #169 on: August 4, 2022, 04:38:45 pm »
From the annoy thread, people who pay in cash. My missus still does it and I just don't get it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #170 on: August 4, 2022, 04:43:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
From the annoy thread, people who pay in cash. My missus still does it and I just don't get it.

Ill send you a cheque instead.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #171 on: August 4, 2022, 04:48:13 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #172 on: August 5, 2022, 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  4, 2022, 01:58:52 pm
Lord Palmerston!
Alright Bradders, you asked for it...
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,378
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm »
Another age one. When he made cocoon, Wilfred Brimley was younger than Tom Cruise when he made the last Mission Impossible.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,582
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Another age one. When he made cocoon, Wilfred Brimley was younger than Tom Cruise when he made the last Mission Impossible.

Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,723
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2022, 12:05:21 am
Went to put some diesel in the car earlier. First time I've used this particular garage. All the usual bits at it. Pay at the pump, car wash, air, water.....and a self service launderette.
At least it gives you a reason to take your car for a spin .......
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  4, 2022, 12:31:36 am
Speaking of which, Seacroft is a suburb of Leeds, West Yorkshire, & nowhere near the sea.

There is a district in Bury, Greater Manchester called Jericho, & yes there is a Church in Jericho. ;D

More importantly are there walls?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,093
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  4, 2022, 12:31:36 am
Speaking of which, Seacroft is a suburb of Leeds, West Yorkshire, & nowhere near the sea.

There is a district in Bury, Greater Manchester called Jericho, & yes there is a Church in Jericho. ;D
Bolton Abbey is not in Bolton. It's not even in Lancashire. It's in Yorkshire.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »

Blokes who wear sandals. In the Uk.

Is it 16 degrees? Better get then shorts and sandals out.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:41:46 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:34:44 am
Blokes who wear sandals. In the Uk.

Is it 16 degrees? Better get then shorts and sandals out.

Alright milk bottle legs. Some of us like a bit of sun on our legs (agree on the sandals though).
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:46 am
Alright milk bottle legs. Some of us like a bit of sun on our legs (agree on the sandals though).

The finest Scottish pale blue, if you don`t mind!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,093
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:45:26 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:34:44 am
Blokes who wear sandals. In the Uk.

Is it 16 degrees? Better get then shorts and sandals out.
I wear shorts virtually year-round.

However, my partner is under orders to shoot me if I ever put on a pair of sandals. To shoot me twice if I combine them with socks.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 