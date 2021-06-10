Workaholics. Guy at my last job regularly did 50/60 hours overtime each month, for me that's insanity. Live your life a little instead of being a slave for some corporate c*nts who don't even know you work for them. Reminds me of my nephew who's 16 but works pretty much every evening on top on going to college all day which means we rarely see him now.



Also people who take their job too seriously to the point they start checking emails on weekends and can sometimes be found online at 10pm.



I agree with you about the emails at odd hours.But some jobs you just have to do overtime or not do the job. We used to often do a 70 hour week, sometimes more, working away at different sites. The site would hand over on a certain date and everyone has to be out by that time. So you had sparkies, painters, chippies falling over each other and staying till whenever. Its just the norm. Unfortunately the client, if they were a big firm, would just look elsewhere if someone "let them down" so to speak. Its all so cutthroat in certain sectors.I do a lot less now as I am in the workshop but think nothing of doing a 50/55 hour week, but Ive done overtime for 35 years so dont think nothing of it.