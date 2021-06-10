« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 1941 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #40 on: June 10, 2021, 11:17:09 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 10, 2021, 10:43:47 am
I sometimes send a few emails later in an evening these days but dont do it to look good, in fact sometimes it probably makes me look disorganised but I dont really care anymore! But these days I might finish around 4 if I have to pick up from school so will then pop online later to catch up on a few bits.

And the stuff I work on has deadlines which are essentially my responsibility and if I dont hit them it would be an issue so will occasionally work late to catch up on time wasted on here (arguably not enough hours in the day I know).

Agree with the wider point that more senior management wouldnt know you or give a shit.

Same.

I'm always sending work emails to customers late at night.  After watching TV or whatever most nights I spend an hour before bed catching up with no distractions.

Don't think my bosses give a shit what time i contact customers as long as the work is done.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,179
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #41 on: June 10, 2021, 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 10:59:27 am
People

Not knowing the origins of the word wyrd. It's like it's all fate or something.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #42 on: June 11, 2021, 09:19:29 am »
people who are always smiling

why?

it really annoys me

as do people who constantly laugh

knew a guy who would laugh at the start of every sentence!!!! unfortunately only stopping when i told him a joke

weird

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,809
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #43 on: June 11, 2021, 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:19:29 am
people who are always smiling

why?

it really annoys me

as do people who constantly laugh

knew a guy who would laugh at the start of every sentence!!!! unfortunately only stopping when i told him a joke

weird



Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,545
  • YNWA
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #44 on: June 11, 2021, 10:21:33 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:19:29 am
knew a guy who would laugh at the start of every sentence!!!! unfortunately only stopping when i told him a joke

weird

I dont find not laughing at your jokes that weird mate  :-X
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #45 on: June 11, 2021, 10:30:53 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:19:29 am

as do people who constantly laugh


A bit of the old He-He

Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #46 on: June 11, 2021, 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 10, 2021, 08:24:27 am
Workaholics. Guy at my last job regularly did 50/60 hours overtime each month, for me that's insanity. Live your life a little instead of being a slave for some corporate c*nts who don't even know you work for them. Reminds me of my nephew who's 16 but works pretty much every evening on top on going to college all day which means we rarely see him now.

Also people who take their job too seriously to the point they start checking emails on weekends and can sometimes be found online at 10pm.

I agree with you about the emails at odd hours.

But some jobs you just have to do overtime or not do the job. We used to often do a 70 hour week, sometimes more, working away at different sites. The site would hand over on a certain date and everyone has to be out by that time. So you had sparkies, painters, chippies falling over each other and staying till whenever. Its just the norm. Unfortunately the client, if they were a big firm, would just look elsewhere if someone "let them down" so to speak. Its all so cutthroat in certain sectors.

I do a lot less now as I am in the workshop but think nothing of doing a 50/55 hour week, but Ive done overtime for 35 years so dont think nothing of it.

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,514
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #47 on: June 11, 2021, 12:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on June  9, 2021, 09:33:02 pm
I find this genuinely weird...
I plug my Iphone charger into my phone; doesn't work.
I take it out and turn it over; still doesn't work.
Take it out again and turn it over to the first side I tried; starts charging  ???

With my new phone, the first time you plug it in it comes up with a mad charging time ranging from anything like 4 hours to 15 hours! Then you take it out and put it back and it goes a bit lower, then the third time it's a more reasonable 50 minutes or something. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • Doubters into believers
Weird things you see when you're out and about
« Reply #48 on: June 14, 2022, 08:29:45 pm »
Prompted by something I saw today that had me scratching my head.

I'm walking past some gardens and look in at the nice flowers etc as I go by. Gets to one garden and they've got loads of garden ornaments of various british wildlife. As I pass I nose at them...

"Ah, nice, a badger, a fox, ooh that's pretty good, a squirrel, blue tit, chaffinch, deer...T-Rex...wait, what!? What the fuck has he got a T-Rex in amongst that lot for?"  :o

Mystified.
Perhaps he plays games when everyone is asleep.

Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird things you see when you're out and about
« Reply #49 on: June 14, 2022, 08:44:05 pm »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,809
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Weird things you see when you're out and about
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 am »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 14, 2022, 08:29:45 pm
Prompted by something I saw today that had me scratching my head.

I'm walking past some gardens and look in at the nice flowers etc as I go by. Gets to one garden and they've got loads of garden ornaments of various british wildlife. As I pass I nose at them...

"Ah, nice, a badger, a fox, ooh that's pretty good, a squirrel, blue tit, chaffinch, deer...T-Rex...wait, what!? What the fuck has he got a T-Rex in amongst that lot for?"  :o

Mystified.
Perhaps he plays games when everyone is asleep.

If he's anything like my dad, he probably started off thinking 'Ahh a badger, and a squirrel will look nice and tasteful' and then 'Oooh a fox, that'll go with the badger and squirrel' and then 'Ok I've obviously started a bit of a theme, I'll get a few more' and then his shithouse kids saw he'd started buying garden ornaments and thought 'Won't it be funny if we start getting him silly garden ornaments for Fathers Day' and so he's ended up with a T-Rex (and there's probably a gnome threesome, a dragon, a gorilla and a metal flamingo hidden away round the back).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,388
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 am »
Think they've got a kid or grand kid who's brought that t-rex in. Try explaining to a three year old that t-rex's don't belong with the other animals in the garden.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,161
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Weird things you see when you're out and about
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 14, 2022, 08:29:45 pm
Prompted by something I saw today that had me scratching my head.

I'm walking past some gardens and look in at the nice flowers etc as I go by. Gets to one garden and they've got loads of garden ornaments of various british wildlife. As I pass I nose at them...

"Ah, nice, a badger, a fox, ooh that's pretty good, a squirrel, blue tit, chaffinch, deer...T-Rex...wait, what!? What the fuck has he got a T-Rex in amongst that lot for?"  :o

Mystified.
Perhaps he plays games when everyone is asleep.



Everton fan?



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:41:40 pm »
There's a house by me with a big, fuck off stone dragon in the front.

Hey, for all I know, it deters burglars
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
A clip from Love Island showed up on my YouTube feed, so I started watching a few more. I actually get the appeal of some reality shows. I used to really like Big Brother in the early days.

Now, granted Ive only watched a few short clips, but this is offensively bad. Its depressing that there is any kind of audience for this, let alone a mainstream one. If you enjoy it you shouldnt be allowed to vote.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 