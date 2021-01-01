I like Lastrador here and it is counter current but allow me to extrapolate.



The two front fours here are amazing - out of this world. Both deserve credit for building the two best attacks in the draft. And individually, you could say Nick takes this category by some distance. However, if you look at how the players would work together - I see Mane, Gullit, and Fat Ronaldo as all needing the ball, using their dribble, power and pace to effect change. 3 Bulls in the same offense with a matador like Zidane is tasty, but one wonders if there could have been a more balanced mixture of skills. Again, this is not an attack on the best individual grouping of front 4 players, but is more of a reason I prefer Lastrador's squad here as he has a little bit of Jinky, a pinch of clever finishing, pace and power of Ronaldo plus his aerial prowess, and then you have Baggio playing behind them, finishing and finding unoccupied spaces.



Second, I like Effenberg and Makelele much more than Guardiola and Edwards. Its a whole other grade up for Lastrador -- so the individual comparisons of the front 4 where Nick clearly has an advantage are minimized if you take the front 6 into account.



Thirdly, and while Breme is much better than Serginho, I think Nick's back four lacks a little pace. 2 good Reds at the back with Samuel. Not bad at all, but certainly not of the quality of Puyol or Stam and Gerets is sneaky pick who often underrated in drafts like these. Goalkeeper goes to Lastrador too.



I know this goes against the grain of how these drafts go, but I think this could be a high flying, large scoring affair where both teams find joy and I think the better front 6 wins it.



Sorry Nick.



