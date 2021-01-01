Poll

Who wins?

Lastrador
10 (47.6%)
Nick
11 (52.4%)

Total Members Voted: 21

Voting closed: Today at 01:43:29 pm

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick  (Read 353 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Destroyed Cowboy
10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« on: Yesterday at 01:43:29 pm »
Lastrador


vs

Nick
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,199
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:00:39 pm »
Bribe me and I'll vote
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:33:31 pm »
I like Lastrador here and it is counter current but allow me to extrapolate.

The two front fours here are amazing - out of this world.  Both deserve credit for building the two best attacks in the draft.  And individually, you could say Nick takes this category by some distance.  However, if you look at how the players would work together - I see Mane, Gullit, and Fat Ronaldo as all needing the ball, using their dribble, power and pace to effect change.  3 Bulls in the same offense with a matador like Zidane is tasty, but one wonders if there could have been a more balanced mixture of skills.  Again, this is not an attack on the best individual grouping of front 4 players, but is more of a reason I prefer Lastrador's squad here as he has a little bit of Jinky, a pinch of clever finishing, pace and power of Ronaldo plus his aerial prowess, and then you have Baggio playing behind them, finishing and finding unoccupied spaces.

Second, I like Effenberg and Makelele much more than Guardiola and Edwards.   Its a whole other grade up for Lastrador -- so the individual comparisons of the front 4 where Nick clearly has an advantage are minimized if you take the front 6 into account.

Thirdly, and while Breme is much better than Serginho, I think Nick's back four lacks a little pace.   2 good Reds at the back with Samuel.   Not bad at all, but certainly not of the quality of Puyol or Stam and Gerets is sneaky pick who often underrated in drafts like these.  Goalkeeper goes to Lastrador too.

I know this goes against the grain of how these drafts go, but I think this could be a high flying, large scoring affair where both teams find joy and I think the better front 6 wins it.

Sorry Nick.   

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:40:26 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,115
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:36:36 pm »
Can't look past Nick for this whole thing, the shit.

Best striker in the draft, the three behind him are just monstrous. Good midfield and the defence and goalie are all top class with a nice mix of hipster magic and Liverpool players.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:40:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:36:36 pm
Can't look past Nick for this whole thing, the shit.

Best striker in the draft, the three behind him are just monstrous. Good midfield and the defence and goalie are all top class with a nice mix of hipster magic and Liverpool players.

Yeah, its hard to argue.  Just think Lastra's front 6 and back 6 are better in a team context.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,768
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:34:37 pm »
Fair dos Trend. I agree with your shout that his midfield two is probably stronger. The caveat being that Edwards is a big unknown (myself included).

Dont think my defence lacks pace though. Lawrenson was rapid wasnt he?
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm »
Yeah Lawrenson and Brehme are no slouches.

Agree on the midfield, Guardiola was good, but not one of the greatest ever in that position, and Edwards is so difficult to judge.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:34:37 pm
Fair dos Trend. I agree with your shout that his midfield two is probably stronger. The caveat being that Edwards is a big unknown (myself included).

Dont think my defence lacks pace though. Lawrenson was rapid wasnt he?

We are on the same page.  Finals it is for you mate.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:38:59 pm »
I think I should get a couple more sympathy votes considering I was last to pick and Nick was third, and he still couldnt cook up anything better than Zidane on the right, like a toddler playing FIFA or some shit. Oh, and he has a small dick.
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Bump.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,768
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:08:35 am »
Whilst everyone is looking at the dubious voting in the other semi Ive blown a 9-3 lead. Its like Liverpool v Roma but without a happy ending. :lmao
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,115
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:25:25 am »
Good grief :D
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,066
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:13:16 am »
20 Votes and still this close, amazing. Throw them both out.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
This is the final right here. Pity it doesn't have 28 votes in it.

As a member of the position police, I went for Lasty by a whisker. But in all seriousness because I think his midfield is a lot lot stronger. Guardiola was a very good player in his day, but Effenberg was monstrous. The Roy Keane of the Bundesliga. He would physically completely outmuscle and dominate that midfield alongside someone of the level of Makelele who was also absolutely world class in his position. Edwards is regarded as a great by many older fans, but you have to consider that you're picking an 18-21 year old here. Maybe he would have gone on to be one of the greatest ever in his position or maybe his career would've fallen by the wayside. We'll never know. So I can only look at him the way I would if someone picked Haaland, Sancho, or Foden in an all-time draft. Excellent talents, but a bit out of place for me.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,768
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:45:15 am »
Its a valid point Betty. I picked Edwards very early on when I didnt have much of a plan because it felt a bit of a clever pick due to his lack of caps. But I admit hes not a great draft pick when no one has seen him play and you cant necessarily picture how hed fit into a modern day side.
Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Semi Final 2 - Lastrador vs Nick
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
So, apparently, the boys made an epic comeback and blew it at the end, that sounds about right. Should have hired more wives. Still nice to imagine Nick's despair while he watched a 9-3 lead disappear, pulling out his last couple of follicles and everything. Good luck in the final you big oaf.
